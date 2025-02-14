Shell Game: Legacy Media Thinks Throwing ‘Eggs’ at the Public Will Defeat President...
Traveling Circus: Scott Jennings Wants to Take CNN’s NewsNight on the Road

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican Scott Jennings has made the suggestion of taking CNN’s NewsNight on the road. Host Abby Phillip sounds like she might be up for it. We think it could work with some tweaks. The traveling version would need some more conservatives besides Jennings, though.

Here’s Jennings making his pitch. (WATCH)

Getting Phillip and her crew out into the real world would be a fascinating watch.

A college tour would be a good start. Commenters weigh-in.

This is assuming college campuses would not erupt in protests against Jennings.

Outside of Jennings, the rest of the panel guests on NewsNight are usually bubble-dwelling Democrats. It would be interesting to see how they react to an audience.

We’re not going to lie, the only draw for this road version would be Scott Jennings. He’s essentially the only reason anyone watches the TV version now. You can bet Jennings would feed off an audience’s energy in ways his fellow panelists never could.

Tags: CNN COLLEGE CONCERT JOURNALISM LAS VEGAS NEWS

