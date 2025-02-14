Traveling Circus: Scott Jennings Wants to Take CNN’s NewsNight on the Road

Republican Scott Jennings has made the suggestion of taking CNN’s NewsNight on the road. Host Abby Phillip sounds like she might be up for it. We think it could work with some tweaks. The traveling version would need some more conservatives besides Jennings, though.

Here’s Jennings making his pitch. (WATCH)

I asked Abby to take the 10pm show on the road. Thoughts? I think it would be wild in front of an audience! LFG! pic.twitter.com/rDHcbkhZUc — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 14, 2025

oh please, yes. A nationwide dismantling tour would be amazing — SonofGeo (@sonofgeo) February 14, 2025

maybe getting the liberals out for some fresh air might change their view of the current state of the country …. just saying — GyroMac (@GyroMac) February 14, 2025

Getting Phillip and her crew out into the real world would be a fascinating watch.

A college tour would be a good start. Commenters weigh-in.

It's a great idea to take this to college campus. Bring open thought and debate back to the heart of where it should ALWAYS be happening.



Charlie Kirk did it with great success. — Stephen Kneubuehl (@kneubuehl) February 14, 2025

ABBY has to learn to listen and let people talk. She is no Charlie Kirk and I don't see it working for here. She doesn't appreciate the debate,. She just likes to shut people down because she doesn't like what she is hearing!! — Penny (@PennyHaywa56094) February 14, 2025

I agree, but she allows just enough that Scott blasts out a great message that is rarely heard on that network or in those spheres. It's a hole of light in an expansive dark void on that side. — Stephen Kneubuehl (@kneubuehl) February 14, 2025

This is assuming college campuses would not erupt in protests against Jennings.

Outside of Jennings, the rest of the panel guests on NewsNight are usually bubble-dwelling Democrats. It would be interesting to see how they react to an audience.

GREAT idea. Maybe she'd understand Americans and not just her buds in the bubble. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 14, 2025

It would be a wakeup to them. I think the panel would be shocked how much the American people are not on their side in their arguments. — ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ☞ Ham 🕚 (@zedidutch) February 14, 2025

That’s a good point. I would bet that a lot of these talking heads have no idea what goes on outside their city bubbles — *redacted* (@redacted1_1) February 14, 2025

Great idea, Abby, her panel (excluding you) and CNN would be stunned by how citizen audiences would react. It’d be enormously sobering wake up for the woke up. — The David (@DWMorrow9) February 14, 2025

We’re not going to lie, the only draw for this road version would be Scott Jennings. He’s essentially the only reason anyone watches the TV version now. You can bet Jennings would feed off an audience’s energy in ways his fellow panelists never could.