Trump Commends Musk and DOGE for Exposing Fraud and Enduring Attacks from the Media

As expected, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been laser-focused on Elon Musk and DOGE while largely ignoring all the wasteful government spending of our tax dollars that’s been exposed and eliminated. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump commended Musk for enduring the endless attacks and meltdowns surrounding his necessary work for the American people.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

PRES. TRUMP: "I wanna commend Elon, because he doesn't need this. He's abused by you people every day. He's found more things than anybody could find." pic.twitter.com/Q2cXLAhpn9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 12, 2025

Both men are subjected to 24/7 scrutiny and abuse, they could easily have skipped this daily onslaught and settled on a peaceful, distant island somewhere. Commenters realize the sacrifices they have made.

The fact that Trump and Elon are billionaires and they are taking the beating from the press and deep state every day tells you just how loyal they are to this movement.



They don't need to be doing it.



They do it because they want revolutionary change. — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) February 12, 2025

100%. And they can't be bought. — Kevin Robinson (@kwrob24) February 12, 2025

Trump is right. Elon could be resting away on an island in Tahiti and instead chooses to serve selflessly the American people. God bless. — The Red Post (@RedPosted) February 12, 2025

The media being almost comprised of Democrats has a vested interest in both men failing. It’s the main reason they have launched personal attacks instead of focusing on the success of Musk and his DOGE team. Posters get this.

Elon and DOGE have found more waste, fraud and corruption than anyone combined! Yet he's always attacked ! Let's let him do his job! — Defend The West (@DefendingWest) February 12, 2025

The MSM isn’t reporting DOGE’s phenomenal conduct in finding waste in governmental spending; instead, they’re smearing the very effort to eliminate waste and abuse of taxpayers’ money, which reveals the interests of their masters. — Jantore Suleimenov (@jansuleimenov) February 12, 2025

He has to talk to them like they’re toddlers. — Renee MAGA girl in California. (@RDobihal) February 12, 2025

Well, they are children emotionally and are not used to being told ‘no.’

One poster says Musk and Trump have shattered the accepted stereotype of extremely wealthy individuals.

for the first time in my lifetime, extremely wealthy men are doing something good for Americans instead of themselves, and the democrats are having a full blown temper tantrum. Their commitment to party is downright cult-like. — Jackson (@JackIsAwake) February 12, 2025

Elon Musk and his army of 100 geniuses just got a great shout out from President Trump! Thank you to them for all their hard work! — PatriotRose17 (@PatriotRose17) February 12, 2025

That's exactly how we pictured Musk’s ‘army of 100 geniuses,’ too. Good to hear DOGE has brought in even more young minds to sort through all the federal government’s corruption. They should expect daily attacks by 'journalists' to begin immediately.