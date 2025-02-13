You Knew It Was Coming: Democrat Jasmine Crockett for President 2028!
Violent Voices: Rep. Robert Garcia Says Americans Want Dems to Fight Musk with...
VIP
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver Tells Elon Musk to Take His 'Musty Moscow Rights' to...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Says Leakers Who Are Endangering ICE Agents Will Be...
Washington Post's Catherine Rampell Gets Religion
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up...
Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California
Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi...
Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans
Denver News Station Caught Red-Handed Spreading Whopping Lies About ICE Detainee
Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and...
Rep. Summer Lee Says Current Administration Has Contributed to Racial Terror, Demands Repa...
Tick Tock: Mike Lee Calls Debt Clock 'Deeply Disturbing' As It Grows Despite...

Trump Commends Musk and DOGE for Exposing Fraud and Enduring Attacks from the Media

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:45 AM on February 13, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

As expected, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have been laser-focused on Elon Musk and DOGE while largely ignoring all the wasteful government spending of our tax dollars that’s been exposed and eliminated. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump commended Musk for enduring the endless attacks and meltdowns surrounding his necessary work for the American people.

Advertisement

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

Both men are subjected to 24/7 scrutiny and abuse, they could easily have skipped this daily onslaught and settled on a peaceful, distant island somewhere. Commenters realize the sacrifices they have made.

The media being almost comprised of Democrats has a vested interest in both men failing. It’s the main reason they have launched personal attacks instead of focusing on the success of Musk and his DOGE team. Posters get this.

Recommended

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To
Brett T.
Advertisement

Well, they are children emotionally and are not used to being told ‘no.’

One poster says Musk and Trump have shattered the accepted stereotype of extremely wealthy individuals.

Advertisement

That's exactly how we pictured Musk’s ‘army of 100 geniuses,’ too. Good to hear DOGE has brought in even more young minds to sort through all the federal government’s corruption. They should expect daily attacks by 'journalists' to begin immediately.

Tags: CORRUPTION DEFENSE DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS JOURNALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To
Brett T.
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Violent Voices: Rep. Robert Garcia Says Americans Want Dems to Fight Musk with ‘Actual Weapons’
Warren Squire
You Knew It Was Coming: Democrat Jasmine Crockett for President 2028!
Warren Squire
Washington Post's Catherine Rampell Gets Religion
Gordon K
Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi Gabbard
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To Brett T.
Advertisement