California Scheming: Kamala Harris Leads Dem Party Pack in Golden State Governor’s Race Poll

Democrat Californians hungry for the further destruction of their state are pinning their hopes on Kamala Harris. Fresh off her national defeat against President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Kamala has a genuine chance to be elected to office in the Golden State. Democrat primary voters prefer her at 57% over all others.

Kamala Harris is Democratic frontrunner for California governor in 2026: Poll https://t.co/RdqJ5wcCBr — The Hill (@thehill) February 13, 2025

“Since losing her 2024 White House bid, speculation has swirled over what’s next for Harris. Some see an opening for her to succeed Newsom, who is expected to have national ambitions after he leaves office.” — DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 (@Black_Action) February 13, 2025

Her last four years were spent doing essentially nothing. Governing (or destroying) a state would be her first full-time job in ages.

Running for president again is a non-starter. She’s never won a Democrat presidential primary and it’s unlikely she ever will given her track record.

“Others think the former vice president could try again for the Oval Office in 2028…

‘If Vice President Harris enters the Democratic Primary, she would start as the clear favorite…’” — DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 (@Black_Action) February 13, 2025

Kamala needs a genuine win since everything recently has been handed to her. If she runs for president she’ll likely be going head-to-head with outgoing California Governor Gavin Newsom. He terms out in January 2027. She’s better off not embarrassing herself and instead going for Newsom’s vacated job. It’s the closest thing to a slam dunk she’ll ever get.