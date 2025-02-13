California Scheming: Kamala Harris Leads Dem Party Pack in Golden State Governor’s Race Poll

KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:40 PM on February 13, 2025
Twitter

Democrat Californians hungry for the further destruction of their state are pinning their hopes on Kamala Harris. Fresh off her national defeat against President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Kamala has a genuine chance to be elected to office in the Golden State. Democrat primary voters prefer her at 57% over all others.

Here's more.

Posters say it says something when a colossal loser like Harris is leading the pack.

Her last four years were spent doing essentially nothing. Governing (or destroying) a state would be her first full-time job in ages.

Running for president again is a non-starter. She’s never won a Democrat presidential primary and it’s unlikely she ever will given her track record.

Kamala needs a genuine win since everything recently has been handed to her. If she runs for president she’ll likely be going head-to-head with outgoing California Governor Gavin Newsom. He terms out in January 2027. She’s better off not embarrassing herself and instead going for Newsom’s vacated job. It’s the closest thing to a slam dunk she’ll ever get.

