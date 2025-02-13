Joltin’ Bolton: Trump’s Gabbard Pick and Ukraine/Russia Peace Plans Makes Mustachioed Man Mad and Sad

People could soon not be dying en masse in an unnecessary war somewhere and that’s giving ex-Trump advisor John Bolton the sads. Not only is President Donald Trump on the verge of facilitating peace between Russia and Ukraine but Tulsi Gabbard was just confirmed as Trump’s Director of National Intelligence. He says Russians are drinking vodka straight out of the bottle in the Kremlin today.

Here’s more from the mad mustachioed man's meltdown. (WATCH)

Bolton: I tell you, they're drinking vodka straight out of the bottle in the Kremlin tonight. It was a great day for Moscow. pic.twitter.com/OvAEoNgkhF — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2025

Now Democrats love Bolton lol. It’s so hard to take them seriously anymore — Ammon 4 Precedent (@weserammon) February 13, 2025

Bolton wants the Ukraine GRAVY TRAIN to continue for forever. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) February 13, 2025

Ending the war would end all the kickbacks. Aw, shucks!

Bolton loves war so he’s losing his mind that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia could soon end.

NEW: John Bolton visibly upset that Trump is gearing up to end the war in Ukraine, says Trump is “surrendering” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Warmongers are big mad. Good.



“I think we know exactly what's gonna happen. President Trump has effectively surrendered to Putin… pic.twitter.com/GcUjPpvE0o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 13, 2025

This news is upsetting to Democrats and war-loving neo-cons. The rest of us are relieved. Commenters weigh-in.

I feel so at-peace when John Bolton is upset. It means less people are going to die. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2025

I’m with you! If he’s upset it means the Trump Administration is doing everything right!! John Bolton is the worst of the war mongers!! — MAHAgMa (@JanieCzak) February 13, 2025

Bolton mad = lives saved. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 13, 2025

He is crazy mad for sure 🤪 👍👊 — Brevard Beach Bum (@BrevardBum) February 13, 2025

America has poured billions into Ukraine, taxpaying posters don’t see ending the war as a surrender.

"Surrendered to Putin."



Gotta love how attempting to end a war in a way where Ukraine survives and can keep their sovereignty and Russia getting benefits in return to stop the needless deaths is "surrendering to Putin." — Isaac (@IcedViews) February 13, 2025

It's also funny how they call Trump a dictator and a puppet in the same breath. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 13, 2025

Honestly, Fck these elitists who are blind to what Americans want! This dude is a selfish warmongering POS with miserable porn stache! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) February 13, 2025

If he is worried about his safety after Trump took his security, he should shave his mustache and no one would ever recognize him. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 13, 2025

Who cares what this loser thinks about anything pic.twitter.com/cGreaxJpbd — Freedom Nexxus (@InfirmaPeribit) February 13, 2025

Warmongers like Bolton have made their millions but enough is enough. Trump is going to pursue and maintain peace like he did in his first term. The era of American-fueled endless wars is not part of Trump’s ‘Golden Age’ vision and thankfully neither is Bolton.