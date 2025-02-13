KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the...
Joltin’ Bolton: Trump’s Gabbard Pick and Ukraine/Russia Peace Plans Makes Mustachioed Man Mad and Sad

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  6:10 PM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

People could soon not be dying en masse in an unnecessary war somewhere and that’s giving ex-Trump advisor John Bolton the sads.  Not only is President Donald Trump on the verge of facilitating peace between Russia and Ukraine but Tulsi Gabbard was just confirmed as Trump’s Director of National Intelligence. He says Russians are drinking vodka straight out of the bottle in the Kremlin today.

Here’s more from the mad mustachioed man's meltdown. (WATCH)

Ending the war would end all the kickbacks. Aw, shucks!

Bolton loves war so he’s losing his mind that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia could soon end.

This news is upsetting to Democrats and war-loving neo-cons. The rest of us are relieved. Commenters weigh-in.

America has poured billions into Ukraine, taxpaying posters don’t see ending the war as a surrender.

Warmongers like Bolton have made their millions but enough is enough. Trump is going to pursue and maintain peace like he did in his first term. The era of American-fueled endless wars is not part of Trump’s ‘Golden Age’ vision and thankfully neither is Bolton.

