Silly Psaki: Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party Lies That She’s Not a Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party

Sometimes we hear someone say something so ridiculous we can’t help but laugh out loud. Well, this is one of those moments. Democrat Jen Psaki, a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party, who works for Democrat Party-promoting MSNBC says she’s not a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party. Sure, Jen.

Jon Stewart: "MSNBC. Do they come to you every day and go: Here's what we think is important to preserve and fight for whatever." Jen Psaki: "You're not waiting to be told what to say about anything. You're going to say what you think, so people can trust that." Jon Stewart: "I disagree with that. I think it's not that you're able to be independent, it's that you're then a prisoner purely to the minute by minutes. Ratings, incentives and all those other things. If you don't have the ideological component right, then you don't have a governing authority of editorial authority, right?" Jen Psaki: "Nobody is, to the frustration at times of many elected Democrats, it is not a mouthpiece of the Democratic Party."

pic.twitter.com/PUC42Bpc0T — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 13, 2025

Two deeply entrenched partisan hacks sitting there, acting like they’re somehow above ideological manipulation, while pushing the exact kind of scripted media narratives they claim to critique. — cosmo (@not_disgruntled) February 13, 2025

We’ll never understand why Democrats like Psaki feel the need to lie about this. No observant person is under the false impression she’s some independent voice on Dem-loving MSNBC. Commenters tell it like it is.

It is a wild statement to say that MSNBC is not a mouthpiece of the Democratic Party. Those hacks were giddy on election day when they thought Kamala would win, but they all got progressively gloomier as the night went on. — John Titor (@JohnTiter9) February 13, 2025

Of course @msnbc is a mouthpiece of the democrat party. To say otherwise just shows how ignorant @jenpsaki thinks people are. She is totally biased. — EMMarshall (@AZgramsMarie) February 14, 2025

They think that everyone's dumb. — John Titor (@JohnTiter9) February 13, 2025

Psaki served as President Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary. She was a mouthpiece for Biden and the Democrat Party in that role. She didn't stop just because she made a lateral move to MSNBC.

Psaki was literally the press secretary for the illegitimate Biden regime and negotiated and signed a contract will in that role. She isn’t even good at lying — Donquavious (@DonquaviousDixn) February 13, 2025

Why pretend she might tell the truth. Her stint as press secretary taught us differently. — arneson (@arneson42908393) February 13, 2025

Let's circle back to this later. — Reineir (@Reineir10) February 13, 2025

She lied for the Biden White House. That devotion to her Democrat Party carried over to MSNBC. Psaki can play everyone for fools but at the end of the day, she is a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party no matter how much she denies it.