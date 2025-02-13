Silly Psaki: Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party Lies That She’s Not a Mouthpiece for the Democrat Party

Gavin Newsom Vows Veto of Bill That Protects Criminal Illegal Aliens in CA...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Sometimes we hear someone say something so ridiculous we can’t help but laugh out loud. Well, this is one of those moments. Democrat Jen Psaki, a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party, who works for Democrat Party-promoting MSNBC says she’s not a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party. Sure, Jen.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jon Stewart: "MSNBC. Do they come to you every day and go: Here's what we think is important to preserve and fight for whatever." 

Jen Psaki: "You're not waiting to be told what to say about anything. You're going to say what you think, so people can trust that."

Jon Stewart: "I disagree with that. I think it's not that you're able to be independent, it's that you're then a prisoner purely to the minute by minutes. Ratings, incentives and all those other things. If you don't have the ideological component right, then you don't have a governing authority of editorial authority, right?"

Jen Psaki: "Nobody is, to the frustration at times of many elected Democrats, it is not a mouthpiece of the Democratic Party."

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

We’ll never understand why Democrats like Psaki feel the need to lie about this. No observant person is under the false impression she’s some independent voice on Dem-loving MSNBC. Commenters tell it like it is.

Psaki served as President Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary. She was a mouthpiece for Biden and the Democrat Party in that role. She didn't stop just because she made a lateral move to MSNBC.

She lied for the Biden White House. That devotion to her Democrat Party carried over to MSNBC. Psaki can play everyone for fools but at the end of the day, she is a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party no matter how much she denies it.

