You Knew It Was Coming: Democrat Jasmine Crockett for President 2028!

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas has been everywhere lately like an antibiotic-resistant virus. Her ignorance is highly contagious and has spread to her fellow Democrats as well as cable news and social media. So, it’s not surprising that her sudden thrust into the spotlight has some cheekily pushing her to run for U.S. president in 2028.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) should run for president in 2028.



She represents the Democratic brand perfectly. pic.twitter.com/wDpuO9i2aI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2025

I think Republicans would literally win every seat in Congress if that happened. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 13, 2025

I think that is the general idea.😂 — Lyle Pauley (@LylePauley) February 13, 2025

Crockett would be a disaster for the Democrat Party but a blessing in disguise for the rest of us.

Some posters say she has everything one expects in a modern-day Democrat candidate. She has all the qualifications.

Jasmine Crockett is a bigot and a racebaiter. She’s a disgrace to the state of Texas, is in over her head and has no business serving in Congress. Should be a perfect fit for the Democratic candidate for president in 2028. — Eric Lindsay (@AKALinerNespo) February 13, 2025

Loud, annoying, and wrong. She's perfect. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) February 13, 2025

“She represents the Democratic brand perfectly.”

…she certainly does! — The Bilbo Brainery (@BilboBrainery) February 13, 2025

That she is indeed representative is disheartening. — Dale Amidei (@DaleAmidei) February 13, 2025

See, she’s the quintessential 21st-century Democrat which is not much different than the 20th-century version.

Some commenters want her to run just for the comedy material she would generate.

I would love for her to run for president. The comedy for 2 years will not need to be written. Just let her preach 🙌. — EverIntrugued (@EverIntrigued) February 13, 2025

Do you think her style would resonate with enough voters to win, or is it just the entertainment factor that's appealing? — Layla Smith (@layla10_smith) February 13, 2025

Entertainment. Who doesn't love the stupidity & comic material she provides to the world. — EverIntrugued (@EverIntrigued) February 13, 2025

Nah. Mazie Hirono as president and Crockett as VP.



Can't see how they'd lose! — Sky (@evo4g63t) February 13, 2025

Whoa! We don’t want Mazie Hirono to run for president. She already has a Cabinet position locked in - the liquor cabinet and it’s key!

There’s only one running mate for Crockett - David Hogg. His anti-masculine energy and gun-grabbing gusto are sure to thrill the American electorate.

run David Hogg as her 2nd — Bildo (@sagebrushphilos) February 13, 2025

Crockett Hogg '28 — individual1st (@individual1st) February 13, 2025

Unfortunately true. Crockett and David Hogg are why the party is becoming increasingly niche. — Ugly Cowboy (@ugly_cowboy) February 13, 2025

Absolutely, don't listen to what the haters say Jasmine you can win no doubt 🤣🤣🤣 — Nova Jenson (@Novajmorea) February 13, 2025

Crockett 2028! Let’s GO 🇺🇸 — Mike (@Barnabus7777) February 13, 2025

Crockett’s love of reparations plus Hogg’s bony, raised fist are sure to win over voters of all stripes. Crockett/Hogg 2028, let’s make this happen!