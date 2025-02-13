Scott Jennings Bakes Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter for Comparing Biden’s Sparse Press Time to...
Trump Commends Musk and DOGE for Exposing Fraud and Enduring Attacks from the...
Violent Voices: Rep. Robert Garcia Says Americans Want Dems to Fight Musk with...
VIP
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver Tells Elon Musk to Take His 'Musty Moscow Rights' to...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Says Leakers Who Are Endangering ICE Agents Will Be...
Washington Post's Catherine Rampell Gets Religion
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up...
Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California
Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi...
Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans
Denver News Station Caught Red-Handed Spreading Whopping Lies About ICE Detainee
Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and...
Rep. Summer Lee Says Current Administration Has Contributed to Racial Terror, Demands Repa...

You Knew It Was Coming: Democrat Jasmine Crockett for President 2028!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:37 AM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


Note: The following story contains satire.

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas has been everywhere lately like an antibiotic-resistant virus. Her ignorance is highly contagious and has spread to her fellow Democrats as well as cable news and social media. So, it’s not surprising that her sudden thrust into the spotlight has some cheekily pushing her to run for U.S. president in 2028.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Crockett would be a disaster for the Democrat Party but a blessing in disguise for the rest of us.

Some posters say she has everything one expects in a modern-day Democrat candidate. She has all the qualifications.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Bakes Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter for Comparing Biden’s Sparse Press Time to Trump’s
Warren Squire
Advertisement

See, she’s the quintessential 21st-century Democrat which is not much different than the 20th-century version.

Some commenters want her to run just for the comedy material she would generate.

Whoa! We don’t want Mazie Hirono to run for president. She already has a Cabinet position locked in - the liquor cabinet and it’s key!

There’s only one running mate for Crockett - David Hogg. His anti-masculine energy and gun-grabbing gusto are sure to thrill the American electorate.

Advertisement

Crockett’s love of reparations plus Hogg’s bony, raised fist are sure to win over voters of all stripes. Crockett/Hogg 2028, let’s make this happen!

Tags: CONGRESS CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS CRAZY DEMOCRAT PRESIDENT RACIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Bakes Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter for Comparing Biden’s Sparse Press Time to Trump’s
Warren Squire
Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans
Brett T.
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Violent Voices: Rep. Robert Garcia Says Americans Want Dems to Fight Musk with ‘Actual Weapons’
Warren Squire
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To
Brett T.
Washington Post's Catherine Rampell Gets Religion
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Bakes Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter for Comparing Biden’s Sparse Press Time to Trump’s Warren Squire
Advertisement