Senator John Kennedy: Loud Dems Fighting DOGE Wanted to Sic 87,000 IRS Agents on Americans

Democrats are continuing to scream about Elon Musk and his DOGE team ending wasteful government spending. The U.S. government has never undergone an audit of this scope and scale, and it is long overdue. On Tuesday, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana made an astute observation about the Dems who are protesting loudest about the audits.

Let’s hear him out. (WATCH)

🚨SEN KENNEDY: “It strikes me as breathtakingly ironic that that the people who are screaming so loudly about President Trump's decision to audit federal spending—



— are the very same people who wanted to hire 80,000 new IRS agents with guns to audit the American people." pic.twitter.com/AveAVvKP1l — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2025

Some posters say DOGE doesn’t go far enough. They say it needs to turn its sights on politicians next.

87,000, Senator.



And he’s right. “Audit everyone!”… “except us”.



God forbid you don’t claim a $600 Venmo payment; yet the U.S. Treasury can send out almost $1B per week in fraudulent payments, and it’s none of our business. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 11, 2025

Investigate the investigators

Prosecute the prosecutors

Audit the auditors — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2025

Next, the politicians need an audit.

We the ppl want receipts on everything! — Jeremy b Blunt (@jermmelin) February 12, 2025

Commenters say it’s a foregone conclusion that the very vocal politicians, who are making fools of themselves by supporting bureaucracy over voters, have their hands in the federal till.

That really strikes me as the height of hypocrisy! We know, of course, that the loudest critics of DOGE are some of the biggest recipients of kickbacks from the fraud. Some of these people will need to be prosecuted. — Mercan Troy (@MercanTroy) February 11, 2025

He is not wrong, I do not understand why anyone would be against it unless they are benefiting from it — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 11, 2025

Everyone that screams is guilty. — Facts over Feelings (@scrollinyou) February 12, 2025

Those 80,000 IRS agents should be used exclusively to perform intense forensic audits of all government employees. Intense, as in, colonoscopy level intense. Exclusively. — SilencedCal (@SilencedCal) February 11, 2025

We don’t want them to dig that far, but we get the sentiment. Americans live in constant fear of the full power of the federal government bearing down on them for a tax filing mistake. It would be fitting for politicians to experience that fear for the first time.