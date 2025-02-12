Coal Miners’ Slaughter: Government Employees’ Union Butchers Old Protest Song to Attack DO...
Stolen Valor: Dem Senator Who Lied About Serving in Vietnam Says Tulsi Gabbard...
Ayanna Pressley Says Dems Will Work With Anyone Serious About CENSORING Americans
VIP
Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation Vote Delayed Due to Dusting of Snow
BREAKING: American Marc Fogel Lands in America, Another Prisoner to be Released Wednesday
AP Reporter Blocked from Oval Office for Deadnaming Gulf of America After Textual...
Can’t See the Forest for the Reeees: Animal Rights Activists Imitate Coyotes to...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Says People Didn't Vote for Elon Musk to Cut Cancer...
Sister of Freed American Hostage Says Trump Promised Mother He Would Get Him...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Breaks Down the 'Dangerously Close' Constitutional Crisis
Protest-at-Home? Massive Government Union Fields Tiny Crowd for Weak Anti-DOGE March
'Scorched Earth': Rep. Nancy Mace Gives Brutal Floor Speech Calling Out Sexual Predators
Trump: ‘There’s Nothing to Buy … We Will Have Gaza’
VIP
On Illegal Immigration, Popes in Walled Castles Shouldn't Throw Stones

Senator John Kennedy: Loud Dems Fighting DOGE Wanted to Sic 87,000 IRS Agents on Americans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:51 AM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats are continuing to scream about Elon Musk and his DOGE team ending wasteful government spending. The U.S. government has never undergone an audit of this scope and scale, and it is long overdue. On Tuesday, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana made an astute observation about the Dems who are protesting loudest about the audits.

Advertisement

Let’s hear him out. (WATCH)

Some posters say DOGE doesn’t go far enough. They say it needs to turn its sights on politicians next.

Commenters say it’s a foregone conclusion that the very vocal politicians, who are making fools of themselves by supporting bureaucracy over voters, have their hands in the federal till.

Recommended

Coal Miners’ Slaughter: Government Employees’ Union Butchers Old Protest Song to Attack DOGE
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We don’t want them to dig that far, but we get the sentiment. Americans live in constant fear of the full power of the federal government bearing down on them for a tax filing mistake. It would be fitting for politicians to experience that fear for the first time.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATS IRONY IRS IRS TARGETING LOUISIANA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Coal Miners’ Slaughter: Government Employees’ Union Butchers Old Protest Song to Attack DOGE
Warren Squire
AP Reporter Blocked from Oval Office for Deadnaming Gulf of America After Textual Transition
Warren Squire
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Stolen Valor: Dem Senator Who Lied About Serving in Vietnam Says Tulsi Gabbard is ‘Untrustworthy’
Warren Squire
Ayanna Pressley Says Dems Will Work With Anyone Serious About CENSORING Americans
Warren Squire
The Force Is With Her: Gina Carano Marks Four Year Anniversary of Disney's Biggest Mistake
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Coal Miners’ Slaughter: Government Employees’ Union Butchers Old Protest Song to Attack DOGE Warren Squire
Advertisement