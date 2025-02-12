Coal Miners’ Slaughter: Government Employees’ Union Butchers Old Protest Song to Attack DO...
Senator John Kennedy: Loud Dems Fighting DOGE Wanted to Sic 87,000 IRS Agents...
Stolen Valor: Dem Senator Who Lied About Serving in Vietnam Says Tulsi Gabbard...
Ayanna Pressley Says Dems Will Work With Anyone Serious About CENSORING Americans
VIP
Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation Vote Delayed Due to Dusting of Snow
BREAKING: American Marc Fogel Lands in America, Another Prisoner to be Released Wednesday
AP Reporter Blocked from Oval Office for Deadnaming Gulf of America After Textual...
Can’t See the Forest for the Reeees: Animal Rights Activists Imitate Coyotes to...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Says People Didn't Vote for Elon Musk to Cut Cancer...
Sister of Freed American Hostage Says Trump Promised Mother He Would Get Him...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Breaks Down the 'Dangerously Close' Constitutional Crisis
Protest-at-Home? Massive Government Union Fields Tiny Crowd for Weak Anti-DOGE March
'Scorched Earth': Rep. Nancy Mace Gives Brutal Floor Speech Calling Out Sexual Predators
Trump: ‘There’s Nothing to Buy … We Will Have Gaza’

Unaired Grievance: MSNBC Ignored a Genuine News Event Because It Made Trump Look Good

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:22 AM on February 12, 2025
Townhall Media

American teacher Marc Fogel landed in Washington D.C. Tuesday night after being held in a Russian prison for 3 1/2 years. His release was secured by President Donald Trump. CNN. Fox News and the BBC all broadcast live the moment Fogel’s plane touched down and when he was welcomed by Trump at the White House. One alleged news network did not. That network was MSNBC.

Advertisement

Have a look. (READ)

Sometimes a ‘news’ outlet will tell you more about itself by what it doesn’t air than by what it does. Commenters took note of MSNBC’s silence.

This was a genuine news event with broad appeal. The only reason not to cover it is a hatred of Trump. Posters explain that maintaining a fake narrative is more important to MSNBC than bringing news to its viewers.

Recommended

Ayanna Pressley Says Dems Will Work With Anyone Serious About CENSORING Americans
Warren Squire
Advertisement

MSNBC is a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party and not a news outlet.

Legacy media overall is not long for this world. When an alleged news broadcaster abandons coverage because it involves someone it doesn’t like how is that network even relevant? It’s not.

Tags: AMERICA BBC CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ayanna Pressley Says Dems Will Work With Anyone Serious About CENSORING Americans
Warren Squire
Senator John Kennedy: Loud Dems Fighting DOGE Wanted to Sic 87,000 IRS Agents on Americans
Warren Squire
AP Reporter Blocked from Oval Office for Deadnaming Gulf of America After Textual Transition
Warren Squire
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
Amy Curtis
Stolen Valor: Dem Senator Who Lied About Serving in Vietnam Says Tulsi Gabbard is ‘Untrustworthy’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ayanna Pressley Says Dems Will Work With Anyone Serious About CENSORING Americans Warren Squire
Advertisement