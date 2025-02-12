Unaired Grievance: MSNBC Ignored a Genuine News Event Because It Made Trump Look Good

American teacher Marc Fogel landed in Washington D.C. Tuesday night after being held in a Russian prison for 3 1/2 years. His release was secured by President Donald Trump. CNN. Fox News and the BBC all broadcast live the moment Fogel’s plane touched down and when he was welcomed by Trump at the White House. One alleged news network did not. That network was MSNBC.

Advertisement

Have a look. (READ)

American hostage Marc Fogel is back after 4 years in Russian captivity yet MSNBC won't even air the event: pic.twitter.com/bOfUTcXyVB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 12, 2025

MSNBC is the worst of the legacy media. It doesn't surprise me that the would ignore hostage Marc Fogel being released and returning home. — Adam Smith (@AdamSmithKY) February 12, 2025

Sometimes a ‘news’ outlet will tell you more about itself by what it doesn’t air than by what it does. Commenters took note of MSNBC’s silence.

It's appalling that MSNBC wouldn't give this historic moment of American triumph and President Trump's diplomatic success the coverage it deserves. — The Little Guy That Beats the Market (@fulldeg) February 12, 2025

This is one of MSM’s greatest tools and why they are so dangerous. The choice of which stories to cover is often more important than the stories themselves. The complete lack of coverage here speaks volumes. — Jae Kim (@JaeKim1089208) February 12, 2025

Marc Fogel returns from Russian detention; MSNBC's silence speaks volumes. — Sandeep Bishnoi (हिंदूवादी समर्थक ) (@Sandeepbishn29) February 12, 2025

This was a genuine news event with broad appeal. The only reason not to cover it is a hatred of Trump. Posters explain that maintaining a fake narrative is more important to MSNBC than bringing news to its viewers.

MSNBC does not want to show Trump in good light; even when he's doing great work for the American people and literally freeing a hostage that's been held by Russia for 4 years that Biden couldn't get out! Thank you, President Trump! — Defend The West (@DefendingWest) February 12, 2025

It conflicts with their main theme: Orange Man Bad — Pairo (@pairothecat) February 12, 2025

Of course not. They are going to die on the hill of never giving Trump any credit or positive coverage. — Sparks 2 Spare (@Sparks_2_Spare) February 12, 2025

MSNBC does not want to humanize Trump or his supporters. — AB (@stopbanningmep) February 12, 2025

MSNBC is a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party and not a news outlet.

MSNBC's website is an example of political alignment pic.twitter.com/oO3ldZosiO — Jon Marshall (@JonMarshallz) February 12, 2025

Fake news continues to sew the coffins stitches of their legacy. Right now they're close to irrelevant and pretty soon they'll get there — EFisherman2 (@efisherman2) February 12, 2025

Legacy media overall is not long for this world. When an alleged news broadcaster abandons coverage because it involves someone it doesn’t like how is that network even relevant? It’s not.