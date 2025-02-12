BREAKING: DHS Claws Back the $59 Million FEMA Gave to a NYC Hotel Housing Illegal Aliens





The Department of Homeland Security says it has secured the return of $59 million that was sent to a New York City hotel housing illegal aliens. The money was sent in violation of a federal freeze on outgoing funds put in place by President Donald Trump.

@FoxNews via DHS spokesperson: “Secretary Noem has clawed back the full payment that FEMA deep state activists unilaterally gave to NYC migrant hotels. There will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people.”

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin says a criminal illegal alien gang was using the hotel as their home base.

FEMA was funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations & was used to house Laken Riley’s killer.There will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people.

Posters are upset and say more than firings need to take place.

At least four FEMA employees, including the agency’s top chief financial officer, have been fired so far. We do not know if criminal charges are being brought against the employees who allegedly participated in the money transfer.