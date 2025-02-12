Ayanna Pressley Says Dems Will Work With Anyone Serious About CENSORING Americans

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley admitted Tuesday just how far she and fellow Democrats are willing to go to stop Elon Musk and DOGE from exposing and eliminating government waste - silencing Americans. No, really! Today, Pressley said she and her colleagues want to censor Americans to advance their ‘progressive’ political goals.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Ayanna Pressley Says She Will Work with Anyone "Serious" About "Censoring" Americans 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Jn3nPSoNY1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 11, 2025

“I will work with anyone serious about silencing Americans” sounds like the most honest campaign slogan yet. — GenX-Hole (@debra_malo4088) February 11, 2025

Democrats love trampling on Americans’ rights of free speech and freedom of the press so Pressley is speaking the truth here.

Commenters weren’t shocked since they know this is what most Democrats believe based on their efforts to control online speech.

You want to censor the American people and consider that progress? 😳 — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) February 11, 2025

That’s what she said. That’s not how this works. — Grrumpy Grandma (@Grrump55) February 11, 2025

What she really means is to silence anyone who does not agree with her... — Jerry Moore (@Jerry_Moore1967) February 11, 2025

Progress is just another word/name for communism.. Progressives are truly evil!! — EricgStax (@ericgf75) February 11, 2025

Many posters say Pressley’s words match her supervillain aesthetic.

She might want to dial it back on the whole evil super villain look. Just saying. — NinjaGerg (@gns840839) February 11, 2025

She is the Netflix version of Lex Luthor — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) February 11, 2025

Why is she dressed like Zod from the old Superman movies? pic.twitter.com/Pi3CS43N0n — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) February 11, 2025

She makes me think of a Disney remake of James Bond's You only live twice, with a black, female version of the villain Ernst Blofeld ... pic.twitter.com/hQOSRBva0J — Ⓥoluntary Holland (@DutchVoluntary) February 11, 2025

Posters say they will not be bullied into silence by Pressley and her fellow Dems.

Bullies say things like that. They are weak so they are compelled to use the power of the state to silence opposition — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) February 11, 2025

Lovely so unless we are “progressive “ we should be censored- — Angela (@finn20142017) February 11, 2025

Anybody working to censor the American people should be buried under the prison for treason. — Jiglag (@Jiglag88) February 11, 2025

'Progress,' 'Progressive'= Communism, Communist — AnonSynonymous6 (@anonsynonymous6) February 11, 2025

This is a great for democrats. Keep going — D. Scott Harris (@ScottHarris59) February 11, 2025

We agree. We want Democrats to be honest about their disdain for the American people and our rights. The more they speak, the more people will be aware of their plans and rise against them. We won’t be censored by anyone, especially one that looks like a cartoon supervillain.