Ayanna Pressley Says Dems Will Work With Anyone Serious About CENSORING Americans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley admitted Tuesday just how far she and fellow Democrats are willing to go to stop Elon Musk and DOGE from exposing and eliminating government waste - silencing Americans. No, really! Today, Pressley said she and her colleagues want to censor Americans to advance their ‘progressive’ political goals.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Democrats love trampling on Americans’ rights of free speech and freedom of the press so Pressley is speaking the truth here.

Commenters weren’t shocked since they know this is what most Democrats believe based on their efforts to control online speech.

Many posters say Pressley’s words match her supervillain aesthetic.

