Paper or Plastic? Trump Straw Executive Order Flips the Sip of the Federal Government

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

No sane person likes soggy paper straws. President Donald Trump knows there’s only one way to enjoy an ice-cold Diet Coke - with a plastic straw. Monday he signed an Executive Order to end federal purchases of the annoying paper ones.

Here’s what Trump had to say. (READ)

“It was number one trending for three days…"

"We're going to plastic straws. These things don't work. They break. They explode. If something's hot they don't last very long...I don't think that plastic's going to affect a shark very much as they're munching their way through the ocean."

It’s funnier hearing him say it. (WATCH)

Trump’s order reverses the Biden administration's federal purchase phase-out of plastic straws and other single-use plastic items. Posters think Biden’s plan was ridiculous.

What a mess!

You just knew there would be memes.

The Executive Order does not apply to paper straws nationwide. This order only applies to the federal purchase of straws. Sadly, you’ll still have to deal with nasty paper straws at restaurants in some blue states like California.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM EXECUTIVE ORDER FUNNY JOE BIDEN

