Paper or Plastic? Trump Straw Executive Order Flips the Sip of the Federal Government

No sane person likes soggy paper straws. President Donald Trump knows there’s only one way to enjoy an ice-cold Diet Coke - with a plastic straw. Monday he signed an Executive Order to end federal purchases of the annoying paper ones.

Here’s what Trump had to say. (READ)

“It was number one trending for three days…" "We're going to plastic straws. These things don't work. They break. They explode. If something's hot they don't last very long...I don't think that plastic's going to affect a shark very much as they're munching their way through the ocean."

It’s funnier hearing him say it. (WATCH)

🇺🇸President Trump signs EO on paper straws:



no more drinking paper straws 😂😂😂 — pebbles (@jbamban) February 11, 2025

The sharks munching their way through the ocean will be fine 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2025

Trump’s order reverses the Biden administration's federal purchase phase-out of plastic straws and other single-use plastic items. Posters think Biden’s plan was ridiculous.

Another democrat policy based on “good intentions” but fails to address reality. They LITERALLY were selling PAPER STRAWS wrapped in PLASTIC. Only a democrat would think that’s a good idea. — Barry J Collins (@BJCollins131) February 11, 2025

The poster child for the idiotic "save the planet" movement. A useless paper straw..........wrapped in plastic. No more. pic.twitter.com/Ca1O4rYsFN — Loren Culp (@LorenCulp) February 8, 2025

Meanwhile, they can’t get enough of these pic.twitter.com/3TC7rKwRIH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 11, 2025

Or all the rona takeout waste and grocery bags — Missy (@mirandamelendy) February 11, 2025

What a mess!

You just knew there would be memes.

"We're going back to plastic straws." –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GONNjP6UNn — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 10, 2025

The Executive Order does not apply to paper straws nationwide. This order only applies to the federal purchase of straws. Sadly, you’ll still have to deal with nasty paper straws at restaurants in some blue states like California.