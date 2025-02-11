Ayanna Pressley Says Dems Will Work With Anyone Serious About CENSORING Americans
VIP
Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation Vote Delayed Due to Dusting of Snow
AP Reporter Blocked from Oval Office for Deadnaming Gulf of America After Textual...
Can’t See the Forest for the Reeees: Animal Rights Activists Imitate Coyotes to...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Says People Didn't Vote for Elon Musk to Cut Cancer...
Sister of Freed American Hostage Says Trump Promised Mother He Would Get Him...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Breaks Down the 'Dangerously Close' Constitutional Crisis
Protest-at-Home? Massive Government Union Fields Tiny Crowd for Weak Anti-DOGE March
'Scorched Earth': Rep. Nancy Mace Gives Brutal Floor Speech Calling Out Sexual Predators
Trump: ‘There’s Nothing to Buy … We Will Have Gaza’
VIP
On Illegal Immigration, Popes in Walled Castles Shouldn't Throw Stones
Judge Orders Trump to Restore Deleted HSS, CDC, FDA Webpages on Transgenderism
The Force Is With Her: Gina Carano Marks Four Year Anniversary of Disney's...
Welcome to the Machine: A Totally Non-Organic ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Legacy Media Montag...

BREAKING: American Marc Fogel Lands in America, Another Prisoner to be Released Wednesday

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:09 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

A wrongly imprisoned American teacher just landed in Washington, D.C. this evening. Marc Fogel was behind bars in Russia for 3 1/2 years. President Donald Trump was responsible for his release and greeted Fogel at the White House shortly after getting off the plane.

Advertisement

Here’s their meeting. (WATCH)

Posters were quick to thank Trump for securing Fogel’s release.

Fogel is now back home but there is the promise of more wrongly-held Americans being released.

Special Envoy for Hostages, Adam Boehler, says he expects another hostage to be released sometime tomorrow.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Adam Boehler: “It’s another in a stream of hostages. It’ll be unilateral as well, and I can’t release until the person’s released. Obviously, it could endanger a hostage release, and that I can’t do.”

“But I can say that we expect another one tomorrow and hopefully a lot more through that because the President made it a priority to get all Americans home.”

Recommended

AP Reporter Blocked from Oval Office for Deadnaming Gulf of America After Textual Transition
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

It looks like we can expect another hostage or prisoner to be released Wednesday. The name of that person has not been released.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP FREE FREEDOM HOSTAGE MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AP Reporter Blocked from Oval Office for Deadnaming Gulf of America After Textual Transition
Warren Squire
'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE
Amy Curtis
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Breaks Down the 'Dangerously Close' Constitutional Crisis
Brett T.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Says People Didn't Vote for Elon Musk to Cut Cancer Research
Brett T.
Protest-at-Home? Massive Government Union Fields Tiny Crowd for Weak Anti-DOGE March
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AP Reporter Blocked from Oval Office for Deadnaming Gulf of America After Textual Transition Warren Squire
Advertisement