BREAKING: American Marc Fogel Lands in America, Another Prisoner to be Released Wednesday

A wrongly imprisoned American teacher just landed in Washington, D.C. this evening. Marc Fogel was behind bars in Russia for 3 1/2 years. President Donald Trump was responsible for his release and greeted Fogel at the White House shortly after getting off the plane.

Here’s their meeting. (WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump just welcomed freed prisoner Marc Fogel to the White House, just moments after he landed back on American soil@BretBaier: "Biden could've had this moment, but didn't, and now President Trump is. And it sounds like he's going to have more in coming… pic.twitter.com/Lnw62x94eS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2025

Posters were quick to thank Trump for securing Fogel’s release.

Great President giving a man his freedom! Trump did not forget you! — Deena (@Deenab5) February 12, 2025

Thankful to have a leader who genuinely cares about the people of his country. — Paul of Acadia (@PaultheAcadian) February 12, 2025

Trump’s warm welcome of Marc Fogel shows his unwavering commitment to Americans' safety and freedom. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) February 12, 2025

Without having to free a major illegal arms dealer, imagine that. — Dad of B.S. 🇺🇸 🦁 BS Not Allowed 🥰 1A 2A + More (@DadOfBS) February 12, 2025

Listening to Fogel is heart wrenching. True patriot! — Bagadones 4D (@bo_bill44641) February 12, 2025

Fogel is now back home but there is the promise of more wrongly-held Americans being released.

Special Envoy for Hostages, Adam Boehler, says he expects another hostage to be released sometime tomorrow.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Adam Boehler: “It’s another in a stream of hostages. It’ll be unilateral as well, and I can’t release until the person’s released. Obviously, it could endanger a hostage release, and that I can’t do.” “But I can say that we expect another one tomorrow and hopefully a lot more through that because the President made it a priority to get all Americans home.”

BREAKING: Special Envoy for Hostages nominee Adam Boehler confirms that he expects another American hostage to be released tomorrow.



Adam Boehler: “It’s another in a stream of hostages. It’ll be unilateral as well, and I can’t release until the person’s released. Obviously, it… pic.twitter.com/27WDtHmmHi — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 12, 2025

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Trump confirms what his hostage envoy told me earlier tonight, that another American is expected to be released tomorrow. It remains to be seen from where. pic.twitter.com/JFgBT2rJin — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 12, 2025

Donald Trump is saving captive Americans overseas while Democrats are throwing hissy fits on the home front.



Trump is winning.



We aren't tired of it. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) February 12, 2025

It looks like we can expect another hostage or prisoner to be released Wednesday. The name of that person has not been released.