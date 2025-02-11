Spare the Rod: Trump Signs Full, Unconditional Pardon for Former Illinois Governor Blagojevich

President Donald Trump granted former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich a full, unconditional pardon Monday afternoon. The Democrat was convicted in 2011 for corruption which included trying to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat.

Trump signed the pardon in the Oval Office. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING: Trump signs a full an unconditional pardon for Rod Blagojevich, former Illinois Governor. "He was set up!"



REPORTER: "Are you considering him for ambassador to Serbia?"



TRUMP: "No, but I would. He's now cleaner than anyone in this room. He got a pardon." LMAO! 😂 pic.twitter.com/aqKxcFefsw — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 10, 2025

It would have been great if he said "Plus we need to make room for Pritkzer...a lot of room". — Adam Smith (@AdamSmithKY) February 10, 2025

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has been horrible, especially on illegal immigration.

Many posters feel a full pardon has been a long time coming. They say Blagojevich was set up by Obama.

One of the many screw jobs done by Obama. Good on President Trump for setting it right. — Robert B Gibson 🇺🇸🍊 (@robbg80) February 11, 2025

Rob was a slime ball. But he was thrown under the bus us for exposing Obama’s rise. — Mike Honcho (@CyborgChrome) February 10, 2025

Rod was framed by Obama—he’s a good man who never deserved what was done to him. — Nicholas Lissack (@NicholasLissack) February 10, 2025

He was a crooked Politician but he was treated unfairly. The punishment for crime was excessive. — accordingtokeri (@accordingtokeri) February 10, 2025

Trump freed me & Obama sold me out so I’m biased, but I believe Trump has done more as President in his whirlwind first 8 days than Obama did in his entire 8 years. What do you think? — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) January 28, 2025

Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence in 2020, he had served eight years at the time. Trump said it was excessive. Now his conviction is wiped completely clean.

Many posters are hoping Blagojevich will run for mayor of Chicago.

Now run for mayor of Chicago — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 10, 2025

That would be great — Golf guy (@Golfguy72982888) February 10, 2025

But dude he was on the apprentice... I don't care! If this is the fool that can clean up Chitown... Wasn't he an effective yet unscrupulous dem? Don't care! Fix Chicago! — Boo Boo Kee Kee 69 (@BooBooKeeKee69) February 10, 2025

Clears the way for him to run for Mayor of Chicago! Get Johnson out!!! 🇺🇸 — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) February 10, 2025

In 2009, the Illinois Senate unanimously voted to prohibit Blagojevich from holding public office in the state ever again. It’s unknown if Trump’s pardon overrides that vote and allows him to run for Chicago mayor or other elected positions.