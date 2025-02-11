War of Words: Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s Call for ‘Street Fight’ Continues Streak of...
Spare the Rod: Trump Signs Full, Unconditional Pardon for Former Illinois Governor Blagojevich

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

President Donald Trump granted former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich a full, unconditional pardon Monday afternoon. The Democrat was convicted in 2011 for corruption which included trying to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat.

Trump signed the pardon in the Oval Office. (WATCH)

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has been horrible, especially on illegal immigration.

Many posters feel a full pardon has been a long time coming. They say Blagojevich was set up by Obama.

Trump commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence in 2020, he had served eight years at the time. Trump said it was excessive. Now his conviction is wiped completely clean.

Many posters are hoping Blagojevich will run for mayor of Chicago.

In 2009, the Illinois Senate unanimously voted to prohibit Blagojevich from holding public office in the state ever again. It’s unknown if Trump’s pardon overrides that vote and allows him to run for Chicago mayor or other elected positions.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Sack of DC: ‘Journos’ and Dems in Panic as ‘Big Balls’ is Now Senior Advisor with State Department
Warren Squire
War of Words: Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s Call for ‘Street Fight’ Continues Streak of Violent Dem Rhetoric
Warren Squire
Ben Rhodes Writes That 'This Isn’t the Trump America Elected'
Brett T.
Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Brett T.

