Sister of Freed American Hostage Says Trump Promised Mother He Would Get Him Released if Elected

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:15 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

An American teacher who was wrongfully imprisoned in Russia is headed home tonight. Mark Fogel spent 3 1/2 years in prison before being released today. President Donald Trump is responsible for getting him freed. Fogel‘s sister says their mother approached Trump during a 2024 rally. She asked him to bring her son home. President Trump made that promise and kept it today.

Here’s more: (WATCH)

Commenters are celebrating Fogel’s release, but are also angry that President Joe Biden did not get him freed during his time in office.

Many posters feel that CNN's Erin Burnett looks uneasy or even angry during the interview with Fogel’s sister. Check out their reactions.

‘Promises made, promises kept’ is becoming the theme of Trump’s presidency.

Fogel arrived home in America this evening.

