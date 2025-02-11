Sister of Freed American Hostage Says Trump Promised Mother He Would Get Him Released if Elected

An American teacher who was wrongfully imprisoned in Russia is headed home tonight. Mark Fogel spent 3 1/2 years in prison before being released today. President Donald Trump is responsible for getting him freed. Fogel‘s sister says their mother approached Trump during a 2024 rally. She asked him to bring her son home. President Trump made that promise and kept it today.

Anne Fogel, sister of Marc Fogel, tells the story of President Trump promising their mother that he would bring Marc home:



“He told her then that if he was elected he was going to get him out, and the man was true to his word.” pic.twitter.com/tAAYrLA1Cq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2025

Commenters are celebrating Fogel’s release, but are also angry that President Joe Biden did not get him freed during his time in office.

What's truly mind boggling is the fact that many of these things could have been done anytime during the last 4 years.



Yet the previous administration made a conscious decision not to. — MakeAmericaSane (@MakeMericaSane) February 12, 2025

Marc Fogel is another American that the Democrats left to rot in another country, and he is now home with his family.



Promises made. Promises kept. — Ben Taylor (@RunningBearTx) February 12, 2025

That must have broke their hearts at CNN to cover this story — Rooster (@LancasterD8064) February 12, 2025

Many posters feel that CNN's Erin Burnett looks uneasy or even angry during the interview with Fogel’s sister. Check out their reactions.

You can see the pain in the @CNN witch ladies face hearing such a beautiful story about President Trump.



You don't hate the media even close to enough. — 🔴 Yo Dino 🌽 (@brandonfrank09) February 12, 2025

Burnett is trying her hardest to keep from all out scowling! — 🇺🇸 Jane Q Public 🇺🇸 (@BCre8F2) February 12, 2025

CNN talking head looks pissed Trump delivered and that Fogel’s coming home. Not a lot of smiling going on there, eh? — One Man Mutiny Shooting Spitballs at the Moon (@putneyjk) February 12, 2025

Look how uncomfortable this CNN reporter is hearing this — Nan (@nanthomas6) February 12, 2025

‘Promises made, promises kept’ is becoming the theme of Trump’s presidency.

Promising to bring someone home and keeping it shows that some political promises are not just empty words. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 12, 2025

He definitely promised, and came through with that — Ben Holley (@parrottrees) February 12, 2025

Bravo @realdonaldtrump for getting Marc Fogel out and for his sister praising President Trump to the high heavens! — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) February 12, 2025

Fogel arrived home in America this evening.