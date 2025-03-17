ABC’s Jonathan Karl Clutches Pearls Over Terrorists Booted by Dusty Old Law ... Oh, the Horror

It would be ideal if network news could inform viewers about which laws are outdated enough to be disregarded, especially since this is a fresh argument they're employing.

Advertisement

ABC chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl on Trump deporting Tren de Aragua members: “[A] calculated decision to ignore the judge’s directive...[T]his is rather extraordinary. The hearing on this had already started before those planes took off. It was before the judge… pic.twitter.com/hV2RXTCeXa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 17, 2025

Trump's team found a law that enabled him to deport dangerous illegal aliens. Why does the age of the law matter?

Amazing that journalists are all parroting talking point the Alien Enemies Act is an old, rarely used law but in 2017 when the Obama admin used the Logan Act -- a much more dubious NEVER USED law -- as a predicate to spy on an elected president, no one thought that was abnormal. https://t.co/x5Fj1kag2g — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 17, 2025

See, that was fine, because reasons. The reason is, of course, that was a (D) Democrat President.

"Bring back the violent gang members," cried the good guys https://t.co/bNUsrIF4TV — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 17, 2025

They are really going to the mat for some really terrible people.

It's amazing. They hate one man so much that they can't see anything else. They're crying about MS-13 thugs being removed from our borders because otherwise they'll be shunned by their peers. https://t.co/eKAvNiaLtB — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 17, 2025

It's really baffling.

Cool, remember when Joseph ignored the judges directive about student loans? https://t.co/A4FAcBHL8d — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) March 17, 2025

Funny how I never heard a peep from the lamestream media when Biden openly defied SCOTUS re: student loan forgiveness. Maybe I missed it @jonathankarl https://t.co/42oKJSnE69 — David s. Simpson (@BarKokhba132) March 17, 2025

No, they didn't report on it.

It’s a LAW, Jonathan, deal with it, terrorist & criminal supporter. https://t.co/g0jPl1S9Mr — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) March 17, 2025

Apparently, we should disregard the whole Constitution because it's pretty old, too.

Hey @jonkarl , Foreign terrorists who enter the U.S. illegally have no rights. GFY https://t.co/WP3hYOs6w6 — Stephen Richardson (@richirich1968) March 17, 2025

Under Biden, they had more rights than the American citizens they were terrorizing. Trump stopped that.

“Only been used three times”!?!?



What the heck is he trying to say? That only laws that have been used 5 times or more are valid? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Quincy (@EdQRichards) March 17, 2025

It has to be used more than five or less than ten. Don't give them any ideas.

Advertisement

And Trump is likely well within legal bounds to do so.

He has quite the winning legal team if you have not noticed. — BleedGreenThinkClear (@BleedGreenThink) March 17, 2025

Every red blooded Americans should want these terrorists out of our country. The folks at @ABC do not — Dark MAGA (@Pershing56thFA) March 17, 2025

Americans should wonder why they don't want these people out of the country.

It’s amazing to watch the left take the 20% side of every major issue now. Trump has broken them, they don’t even seem to know what they’re doing and he’s playing them masterfully — eriqbre 📐 (@eriqbre) March 17, 2025

Trump has really broken their brains.