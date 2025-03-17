DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with...
CNN Poll Shows That Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Leader of the Democrat Party
Slay, Queen! J.K. Rowling DRAGS Rapper Who Made Vile Remarks About Her Abusive...
WH Needs Just 1 Pic to Respond to DHS Post About Deported Brown...
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Blasts Daily Beast for Salacious Headline
Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian...
Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due...
Pathetic 'The Bulwark' and 'CNN' Concoct a Desperate Trump Fatigue Fairy Tale to...
MUAHAHAHAHA! Politico Predictably Panics As Project 2025 Plan Is Playing Out 'Perfectly'
The View Derails Hard: Screeching Harpies Unleash Hot Mess Express
We Don't Care, Margaret! Marco Rubio ENDS 'Face the Nation' Host Brennan As...
Time to Play 'White House Reporter or Lawyer for Illegal Alien Gang Members?'
Kidney Doc’s Hezbollah Fan Club Membership Finally Pays Off With a One-Way Ticket...
Randi WHINEgarten Went on MSNBC to Have Another Meltdown Over the End of...

ABC’s Jonathan Karl Clutches Pearls Over Terrorists Booted by Dusty Old Law ... Oh, the Horror

justmindy
justmindy | 6:15 PM on March 17, 2025
Townhall Media

It would be ideal if network news could inform viewers about which laws are outdated enough to be disregarded, especially since this is a fresh argument they're employing.

Advertisement

Trump's team found a law that enabled him to deport dangerous illegal aliens. Why does the age of the law matter?

See, that was fine, because reasons. The reason is, of course, that was a (D) Democrat President. 

They are really going to the mat for some really terrible people. 

Recommended

DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs
justmindy
Advertisement

It's really baffling.

No, they didn't report on it.

Apparently, we should disregard the whole Constitution because it's pretty old, too.

Under Biden, they had more rights than the American citizens they were terrorizing. Trump stopped that.

It has to be used more than five or less than ten. Don't give them any ideas.

Advertisement

Americans should wonder why they don't want these people out of the country.

Trump has really broken their brains.

Tags: ABC ABC NEWS DEPORTATION JONATHAN KARL TERRORIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs
justmindy
WH Needs Just 1 Pic to Respond to DHS Post About Deported Brown U. Prof and Hezbollah Superfan
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Slay, Queen! J.K. Rowling DRAGS Rapper Who Made Vile Remarks About Her Abusive First Marriage
Amy Curtis
Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian Stelter
justmindy
Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due Process for Deported Gang Members
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs justmindy
Advertisement