Can’t See the Forest for the Reeees: Animal Rights Activists Imitate Coyotes to Protest Timber Sales

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:45 PM on February 11, 2025
Josh Harrison via AP

Animal rights activists in Olympia, Washington decided to do what they do best - cry and whine on the ground. They were trying to save the lives of coyotes by protesting the sale of timber.

You’ll howl (with laughter) when you see this. (WATCH)

There’s been a definite vibe shift in America and most people are tired of nonsensical displays like this.

Posters say the call of the wild often encounters the cull of the wild because coyotes are a huge nuisance.

We thought she was talking about those protesters for a second. Folks, she’s talking about coyotes.

Laughter is probably the best way to deal with these unbalanced individuals.

It's funnier because it's real.

Commenters are sure we’re watching protesters who’ve never been disciplined in their lives.

The best bet for these animal rights activists is a mental health facility. Good luck finding one of these in Washington State. The insane people are usually the ones running things.

