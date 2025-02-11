Can’t See the Forest for the Reeees: Animal Rights Activists Imitate Coyotes to Protest Timber Sales

Animal rights activists in Olympia, Washington decided to do what they do best - cry and whine on the ground. They were trying to save the lives of coyotes by protesting the sale of timber.

You’ll howl (with laughter) when you see this. (WATCH)

Anti-forestry activists try to block timber sales by acting like dying coyotes during meeting pic.twitter.com/okLZnAa5lQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 11, 2025

That's not what a dying coyote sounds like.



I know. — Baked Turbo Flash (@BakedTurboFlash) February 11, 2025

Trump's approval just went up 10 points — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 11, 2025

There’s been a definite vibe shift in America and most people are tired of nonsensical displays like this.

Posters say the call of the wild often encounters the cull of the wild because coyotes are a huge nuisance.

They don't wanna know how we deal with coyotes in Texas😂 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) February 11, 2025

Uh oh. I think I know. — FC Tactical Assist 🤝 (@Quick_RageEAFC) February 11, 2025

Y'all haven't been around coyotes very much I see. Come out the the ranch when a pack moves against the herd, especially when calf's are present. You'll see first hand how and why. It might change your current makebelieve routine. — Angelinsync (@Angelinsync) February 11, 2025

Where I live the Amish go coyote hunting before the cows start calving. I was shocked at how many they took down. — Janet Gonzalez (@jesgon0319) February 11, 2025

They have their place in nature, but when they become overpopulated or too overconfident they need to be culled hard. — Naida Darling (woman) (@NaidaSativa) February 11, 2025

We thought she was talking about those protesters for a second. Folks, she’s talking about coyotes.

Laughter is probably the best way to deal with these unbalanced individuals.

It's it wrong that I laughed? Like, really hard. 🤣 — Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) February 11, 2025

Are we sure this isn’t just some traveling skit comedy troop? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) February 11, 2025

It's funnier because it's real.

Commenters are sure we’re watching protesters who’ve never been disciplined in their lives.

This is comparable to not disciplining your child when they throw a fit in grocery store. If you let it slide it gets worse. If they want to protest, fine. If you interfere with the process or people, you should be fined or arrested. — Dr Bob 🇺🇸 (@trevisw77) February 11, 2025

1. Its Washington. I grew up there. On a NORMAL day in college there was a protest. If there wasn't then the weather must be bad.

2. I'd keep the meeting going. — AJ (Premanand Das Bhagat) (@PremanandDasB) February 11, 2025

Lol this guy is like I'm sick of this crap I'm out of here. pic.twitter.com/Wu8Vd5nwa8 — Andyskilo (@imustdecrease12) February 11, 2025

This is where you bring in the counselors for therapy. — 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Bobbie Evans (@BobbieE20238239) February 11, 2025

The best bet for these animal rights activists is a mental health facility. Good luck finding one of these in Washington State. The insane people are usually the ones running things.