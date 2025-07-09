Sean Parnell Trolls ‘Fusion’ Natasha Bertrand and CNN

We believe it was Glenn Greenwald who gave her the nickname "Fusion" Natasha Bertrand, because she happily relayed all of the information she was getting from her sources at the Hillary Clinton campaign's opposition research firm, Fusion GPS. Greenwald also accuses her of being quick and dutiful to leak any information given to her by her sources in the intelligence community.

Check out this story from Bertrand and her CNN colleague, Zachary Cohen:

New: SecDef Hegseth did not inform the White House before he authorized a pause on weapons shipments to Ukraine last week, 5 sources tell @NatashaBertrand & me, setting off a scramble inside the administration to understand why the halt was implemented.https://t.co/QgbGHFn991 — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) July 8, 2025

Five sources, all unnamed.

Natasha Bertrand is a garbage reporter who uses other garbage reporters and disgruntled employees as her sources and everybody knows it. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 9, 2025

Even Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell called out Bertrand.

First of all, this story is a complete & total fabrication.



On a related note, one of the CNN ‘journalists’ involved in this fake narrative is a well established hoaxer.

We made sure to mention that in our comment but CNN omitted it from the story. https://t.co/Og2C2FdhRl — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) July 9, 2025

“This CNN reporter, who is a proven hoaxer, is trying to sow division where none exists. It is the job of the Secretary of Defense to make military recommendations to the Commander-in-Chief. Secretary Hegseth provided a framework for the President to evaluate military aid… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) July 9, 2025

The post continues:

… shipments and assess existing stockpiles. This effort was coordinated across government. The Department will continue to give the President robust options regarding military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end and putting America First.” – Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson

She is a pure propagandist pic.twitter.com/jwqKtZoKwH — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 9, 2025

"Bertrand" will make it into the Urban Dictionary as a verb just as Aaron Rupar did.

***