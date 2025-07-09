Miami Herald Report on First Hospitalization From Alligator Alcatraz Debunked
Nabbed ‘Nebraska Man’: ICE Arrests MS-13 Kingpin Who’s Wanted for Multiple Murders in...
Sen. Patty Murray: Trump Wants to Pull Grandma Out of Nursing Home and...
Stomach Problems: New Book Claims Kamala Harris Chose Running Mate Tim Walz Because...
Zohran Mamdani’s Former Intern Calls for Holy War Through Jihad
VIP
Ghoul Doubles Down on ‘MAGA’ Kids’ Deaths Being Divine Punishment
Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Reports Getting One Meal a Day Filled With Maggots
Rep. Eric Swalwell Assures Us MacArthur Park Is a Playground and Picnic Spot
Public Library Sends Citizen a Trans Flag to Troll Him
BREAKING: Six Secret Service Agents Connected to Trump Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt...
VIP
If Only 'Superman' Were 'Just a Movie'
Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for...
Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
The Left's Attack on 'Toxic Masculinity' Has Helped Destroy Hollywood

Sean Parnell Trolls ‘Fusion’ Natasha Bertrand and CNN

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 09, 2025
Twitter

We believe it was Glenn Greenwald who gave her the nickname "Fusion" Natasha Bertrand, because she happily relayed all of the information she was getting from her sources at the Hillary Clinton campaign's opposition research firm, Fusion GPS. Greenwald also accuses her of being quick and dutiful to leak any information given to her by her sources in the intelligence community.

Advertisement

Check out this story from Bertrand and her CNN colleague, Zachary Cohen:

Five sources, all unnamed.

Recommended

Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Reports Getting One Meal a Day Filled With Maggots
Brett T.
Advertisement

Even Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell called out Bertrand.

The post continues:

… shipments and assess existing stockpiles. This effort was coordinated across government. The Department will continue to give the President robust options regarding military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end and putting America First.” – Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson

Advertisement

"Bertrand" will make it into the Urban Dictionary as a verb just as Aaron Rupar did.

***

Tags:

CNN FAKE NEWS MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Reports Getting One Meal a Day Filled With Maggots
Brett T.
Sen. Patty Murray: Trump Wants to Pull Grandma Out of Nursing Home and Put Her to Work on Farm
Brett T.
Nabbed ‘Nebraska Man’: ICE Arrests MS-13 Kingpin Who’s Wanted for Multiple Murders in El Salvador
Warren Squire
Rep. Eric Swalwell Assures Us MacArthur Park Is a Playground and Picnic Spot
Brett T.
Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
Brett T.
Zohran Mamdani’s Former Intern Calls for Holy War Through Jihad
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Reports Getting One Meal a Day Filled With Maggots Brett T.
Advertisement