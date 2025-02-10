Air Attack: New Book Claims Iran Targeted Trump with Drones and Missiles on 2024 Campaign Trail

A new book alleges that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was the target of an Iranian assassination operation during the 2024 presidential campaign. The claims are in the book, ‘Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power’ by Alex Isenstadt. The author states there were worries about surface-to-air missile attacks on Trump as well as a drone downed by the Secret Service.

Here’s more. (READ)

Law enforcement officials warned Trump last year that Iran had placed operatives in the U.S. with access to surface-to-air missiles. During a trip to Pennsylvania, Secret Service agents noticed a drone following Trump's motorcade. Officers in one of the cars opened shot it with an electromagnetic gun, disabling it.

Holy sh$$



During a trip to Pennsylvania, Secret Service agents noticed a drone following Trump's motorcade. Officers in one of the cars opened… — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 9, 2025

And they did not increase his protection... — ULTRA MAGA 1776 (@OurRightsCount) February 9, 2025

That’s extremely concerning.

Commenters are wondering if these threats from the book are true then why did the Secret Service fumble Trump’s protection at his 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania?

And yet, they allowed an assassin access to the roof within range of the podium.

Make it make sense. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 9, 2025

But then left a roof open 150yards away… — Ben (@Benherebefore2) February 9, 2025

They're not going to let somebody else make the hit. They wanted their own guy, so they could control the narrative. — Representative Augie🇺🇸 (@RepAugie) February 9, 2025

That’s kind of where my mind is at. Nothing makes sense about the attempted assassination, nor about their investigation following the attack.

I suspect we’ll hear much more on these things once the cabinet nominees are all through. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 9, 2025

Posters have their theories.

Others are not buying that it’s Iran that would be targeting Trump. They think the Middle Eastern nation is just a convenient scapegoat for something more sinister.

Sure. Iran.



Trump is the Deep State's absolute worst enemy. So ofc 'Iran' is going to try and kill him. The next drone will have Khamenei's passport taped to the battery. — Et Praevalebit (@EtPraevalebit) February 9, 2025

“Iran” = Deep State — Tyler Moody (@TM4BMA) February 9, 2025

The Democrat Party conducted lawfare against Trump, to imprison him and bankrupt him using the courts, after they raided his home with authority to use deadly force, but then all of a sudden this assassination attempt was someone else? Oh, okay, sure. — Gondrin (@DayumDawgg) February 9, 2025

Where can I get one of those electromagnetic guns? — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) February 9, 2025

Commenters were intrigued by the electromagnetic gun mentioned by the author. They all want one for themselves. Heck, we want one, too.

We should be issued these electromagnetic guns. The nuisance of privacy-invading drones is getting too high.



Your wife or daughter sunbathing in the yard? You should be able to shoot down the drone trying to watch them. — JcT (@txJCTtx) February 9, 2025

It was likely a jamming gun which just floods the frequency controlling it. — Everything Is Stupid (@JumboSlice10) February 9, 2025

I’ll take an EM unit please — Rain Forest Spox (@green782712) February 9, 2025

He’s probably dogged death way more times than we even know. — Fred (@kfred91) February 9, 2025

That’s probably correct. The reason we know about the assassination attempts in Pennsylvania and Florida is because they were public with many witnesses. Who knows how many brushes with death Trump has escaped that we have no clue about?