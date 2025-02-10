Air Attack: New Book Claims Iran Targeted Trump with Drones and Missiles on 2024 Campaign Trail

The Sack of DC: ‘Journos’ and Dems in Panic as ‘Big Balls’ is...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A new book alleges that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was the target of an Iranian assassination operation during the 2024 presidential campaign. The claims are in the book, ‘Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power’ by Alex Isenstadt. The author states there were worries about surface-to-air missile attacks on Trump as well as a drone downed by the Secret Service.

Here’s more. (READ)

Law enforcement officials warned Trump last year that Iran had placed operatives in the U.S. with access to surface-to-air missiles. During a trip to Pennsylvania, Secret Service agents noticed a drone following Trump's motorcade. Officers in one of the cars opened shot it with an electromagnetic gun, disabling it.

That’s extremely concerning.

Commenters are wondering if these threats from the book are true then why did the Secret Service fumble Trump’s protection at his 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania?

Posters have their theories.

Others are not buying that it’s Iran that would be targeting Trump. They think the Middle Eastern nation is just a convenient scapegoat for something more sinister.

Commenters were intrigued by the electromagnetic gun mentioned by the author. They all want one for themselves. Heck, we want one, too.

That’s probably correct. The reason we know about the assassination attempts in Pennsylvania and Florida is because they were public with many witnesses. Who knows how many brushes with death Trump has escaped that we have no clue about?

