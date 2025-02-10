Senator Andy Kim Willing to Shut Down Government to Stop Trump and DOGE Exposing Dems’ Corruption

Democrat Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey says he’s willing to shut down the federal government to stop President Donald Trump from fulfilling the will of America's voters. We are no longer amazed at the lengths Democrats will go to prevent Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE from eliminating government waste and corruption.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Democrat Sen. Andy Kim says he is ready to SHUT DOWN the federal government over Trump’s recent actions



Don’t threaten us with a good time, Senator! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hyJatR3dgn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2025

He is a byproduct of USAID 🙄 pic.twitter.com/sFdaJamZCq — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) February 9, 2025

Well, isn’t that a coincidence?

Commenters were quick to laugh at Kim’s ‘threat’ since most on Trump’s side are fine with a federal government shutdown.

Democrats are for some reason under the impression that we, the people who are trying to gut government, would be upset over a shut down.



They’re not the brightest 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2025

Shut it down and delete all the excess fat while it is closed! — Kay Parks (@AsouthernKaren) February 9, 2025

It needs to be shut down, and let Elon go in and clean it out while they are out. I like our military getting paid during a shutdown, BUT, we even have to get access and clean it out, so it seems like the logical thing to do. — Shelly (@ShellyMarven) February 9, 2025

Commenters pointed out that a shutdown would probably better facilitate an audit since many federal employees would be locked out of buildings and sent home.

Imagine wanting to shut down the government over someone rooting out government corruption!



These are the worst positions to take, why do they keep taking them??? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 9, 2025

They think shutting down the government is going to somehow close the books and prevent DOGE from operating.



But nope, they’re VERY wrong. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2025

DOGE will simply be able to audit without interference. Big Balls will have the run of the place. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 9, 2025

We’ve endured years of Democrats acting like a government shutdown would be the end of the world. Now, they’re trying to force one in a lame attempt to get their way. Commenters noted the hypocrisy.

But I was reliably informed by @AndyKimNJ a year ago that a government shutdown is careless , harmful and irresponsible governance pic.twitter.com/P8574gg9nL — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 9, 2025

The fact that this is a hill he is prepared to die on tells you everything- he’s had his hands in the coffers — Melonie Heydenrych (@MelonieHeydenr1) February 9, 2025

So typical of the Left's hypocrisy. — Pistol Packin' Mama (@PistolMamaMary) February 9, 2025

That’s how far Democrats are willing to go to keep wasting our tax dollars and keep a bloated federal government that doesn't serve the people in place. Ok, shut it down. We’re confident Americans will see you’re putting them dead last behind your power and greed.