'My Body, My Choice' Was Always a Lie

Senator Andy Kim Willing to Shut Down Government to Stop Trump and DOGE Exposing Dems’ Corruption

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey says he’s willing to shut down the federal government to stop President Donald Trump from fulfilling the will of America's voters. We are no longer amazed at the lengths Democrats will go to prevent Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE from eliminating government waste and corruption.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Well, isn’t that a coincidence?

Commenters were quick to laugh at Kim’s ‘threat’ since most on Trump’s side are fine with a federal government shutdown.

Commenters pointed out that a shutdown would probably better facilitate an audit since many federal employees would be locked out of buildings and sent home.

We’ve endured years of Democrats acting like a government shutdown would be the end of the world. Now, they’re trying to force one in a lame attempt to get their way. Commenters noted the hypocrisy.

That’s how far Democrats are willing to go to keep wasting our tax dollars and keep a bloated federal government that doesn't serve the people in place. Ok, shut it down. We’re confident Americans will see you’re putting them dead last behind your power and greed.

Tags: CORRUPTION DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FUNDING

