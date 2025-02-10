The Sack of DC: ‘Journos’ and Dems in Panic as ‘Big Balls’ is Now Senior Advisor with State Department

War of Words: Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s Call for ‘Street Fight’ Continues Streak of...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on February 10, 2025
Twitchy

DOGE team member, Big Balls, is now officially working for the State Department and has a new title - Senior Advisor. ‘Big Balls’ is 19-year-old Edward Coristine. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are losing their minds over this young man, not that there’s much left to lose at this point. They haven’t been the same since Big Balls suddenly dropped into their world.

Here’s more. (READ)

Big Balls is toppling big walls in Washington, D.C. by exposing wasteful taxpayer-funded boondoggles left and right.

Elon Musk can’t hold in his laughter over the freak-out.

The fear of Big Balls is real… and it’s hilarious.

Let’s enjoy this legacy media meltdown montage. (WATCH)

We’re dying! Please let one of those be his real email address.

