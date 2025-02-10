The Sack of DC: ‘Journos’ and Dems in Panic as ‘Big Balls’ is Now Senior Advisor with State Department

DOGE team member, Big Balls, is now officially working for the State Department and has a new title - Senior Advisor. ‘Big Balls’ is 19-year-old Edward Coristine. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are losing their minds over this young man, not that there’s much left to lose at this point. They haven’t been the same since Big Balls suddenly dropped into their world.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

JUST IN: DOGE's Big Balls is back, and he has a new important role at the State Department and has his own government email address now.



Big Balls will help save America pic.twitter.com/1TLeC9aQht — George (@BehizyTweets) February 10, 2025

The Washington Post is upset that “Big Balls” reportedly has a State Department role.



Has legacy media ever had this level of interest in reporting on individual government employees before — or only because it has to do with Elon Musk?



Elon Derangement Syndrome. pic.twitter.com/DoNPajgkd9 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 10, 2025

Big Balls at the State Department? That's a bold move by Musk to bring fresh, innovative thinking into government. Cutting red tape and bringing efficiency is exactly what we need. It's about time we had young, tech-savvy minds shaking things up in Washington! — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) February 10, 2025

Big Balls is toppling big walls in Washington, D.C. by exposing wasteful taxpayer-funded boondoggles left and right.

Elon Musk can’t hold in his laughter over the freak-out.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

It took two reporters to write an article about a 19 year old named “Big Balls” having an email address btw.



High level stuff here! pic.twitter.com/R1nIIYgVvx — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 10, 2025

Well you know.... DEI. 🤡 — Peter Richards (@PeterRi96543648) February 10, 2025

“acolyte of Elon Musk” 🙄 — Bear Beer (@SithMystery) February 10, 2025

The fear of Big Balls is real… and it’s hilarious.

Let’s enjoy this legacy media meltdown montage. (WATCH)

This compilation video of the media melting down over Big Balls is the best thing you'll see all day! pic.twitter.com/4u6WFtzZDR — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 10, 2025

We’re dying! Please let one of those be his real email address.