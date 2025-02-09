Audit Asset: Trump Tells Bret Baier He Trusts Elon Musk to Clean Up the Federal Government, DOE Next

‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’: Dem Senator Chris Murphy Spouts Litany of Lies Over Needed DOGE...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on February 09, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It seems everyone is determined to drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. On Sunday, Trump was asked by Bret Baier of Fox News whether or not he trusted Musk. Isn’t it obvious? Trump put Musk in charge of DOGE. That assignment screams 'TRUST!'

Here’s Trump’s response. (WATCH)

Commenters know the enormity of auditing federal agencies and cleaning up decades of fraud, corruption, and wasteful government spending. Many are worried a single presidential term is not enough time to complete the task.

Vice President JD Vance appears to be on the same wavelength as Trump. We’re pretty sure he can finish all the tasks started under Trump.

Posters say Musk has an addiction. Don’t worry, it’s a good one to have.

Commenters are thrilled that Trump wants Musk and DOGE to tackle the Department of Education and the Pentagon next.

Yes, every federal department and agency needs to be put under DOGE’s microscope. Trump has expressed his goal of eliminating the DOE completely and just sending government funds directly to the states to use as they see fit. It’s a given that the most fraud and wasteful spending will be uncovered at the Pentagon. That will be Musk's biggest challenge so far.

