Audit Asset: Trump Tells Bret Baier He Trusts Elon Musk to Clean Up the Federal Government, DOE Next

It seems everyone is determined to drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. On Sunday, Trump was asked by Bret Baier of Fox News whether or not he trusted Musk. Isn’t it obvious? Trump put Musk in charge of DOGE. That assignment screams 'TRUST!'

Advertisement

Here’s Trump’s response. (WATCH)

NEW: Trump visibly surprised after Fox News' Bret Baier asks him if he trusts Elon Musk, says he is going to send Musk after the Department of Education next.



Baier: "Bottom line, you say you trust [Elon]?"



Trump: "Trust Elon? He's not gaining anything. In fact, I wonder how he… pic.twitter.com/zZlxetgc7H — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2025

Yes sir and we true Americans TRUST President Trump and Elon to correct America’s path! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) February 9, 2025

Elon is doing this more transparently than anyone ever. Of course Trump trusts him pic.twitter.com/OO9INZobKe — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) February 9, 2025

Commenters know the enormity of auditing federal agencies and cleaning up decades of fraud, corruption, and wasteful government spending. Many are worried a single presidential term is not enough time to complete the task.

The outrage over DOGE is laughable.



Did people really think taking on the Swamp was going to be done through 4 years of "hearings" and asking nicely? LOL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2025

I'm not sure it can be done in 4 years with all the bogus lawsuits they will use to block this at every turn. — Tom (@Primate1) February 9, 2025

Hopefully JD Vance can /will finish it — Sara Na (@SaraN1560) February 9, 2025

Vice President JD Vance appears to be on the same wavelength as Trump. We’re pretty sure he can finish all the tasks started under Trump.

Posters say Musk has an addiction. Don’t worry, it’s a good one to have.

Elon is addicted to cutting cost and improving efficiency. Best man to have in the govt. right now. — Jagan (@GoldilocksOrbit) February 9, 2025

Exactly. @elonmusk is the perfect person to cut costs, and he won't let the Swamp slow him down.



No one said this fight would be easy but if anyone is going to be successful, it's the Trump administration. https://t.co/WgRILNVp4N — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2025

Commenters are thrilled that Trump wants Musk and DOGE to tackle the Department of Education and the Pentagon next.

Great news! It's time to get the Department of Education — aka (@akafaceUS) February 9, 2025

And then the Pentagon. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2025

Every department — K. Martin (@KabulFiasco) February 9, 2025

Yes, every federal department and agency needs to be put under DOGE’s microscope. Trump has expressed his goal of eliminating the DOE completely and just sending government funds directly to the states to use as they see fit. It’s a given that the most fraud and wasteful spending will be uncovered at the Pentagon. That will be Musk's biggest challenge so far.