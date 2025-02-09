Coup Coup: Dem Jamie Raskin Rants About Duly-Elected Tyrant Trump and Techno-Monarch Musk
Christian College Apologizes for a Call to Prayer for an Alumnus Who Secured...
VIP
Single Trump Voter Rips President's Policies to the Wall Street Journal
Sen. Chris Murphy Posts Video of Audience Applauding Him
Chris Cillizza Says Trump Is 'Classy in Victory' by Pulling Biden's Security Clearance
'This Is Where I Am': EPIC Thread Shows Why It's Time to Play...
The Bulwark's Sam Stein Says Something Is Missing in Your Soul If You...
DOGE Team Targeted: Elon Musk Responds to Arrest Threats from Kara Swisher and...
John Bolton Says That DOGE Cuts Are Hurting 'Long-Term American Interests'
Comedian-in-Chief: Donald Trump Answers Question on Deporting Prince Harry As Only HE Can
Federal Worker Says Queer and Trans Employees’ Lives Are Being Threatened Because of...
Organic Egg Theft Leaves Pennsylvania Authorities Scrambling to Crack the Case
BREAKING: Trump Strips Federal Security Clearances for Antony Blinken, Letitia James and A...
Gavin Newsom Says Californians Need to Rebuild With Science and Climate Change in...

President Trump Orders Secret Service to Release to Him All Information on His Two Would-Be Assassins

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 09, 2025
meme

President Donald Trump had two assassination attempts on his life during the 2024 presidential campaign. Thomas Matthew Crooks fired his weapon at Trump, grazing his ear during a rally in Pennsylvania. Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper. Ryan Wesley Routh has been charged in his alleged assassination attempt at Trump’s golf course in Florida. Trump has now ordered the Secret Service to turn over all information it has on both men and the events of those days.

Advertisement

Trump says he has a right to know. (WATCH)

The background information on Trump’s two would-be assassins is minimal.

Posters worry there are rogue forces inside the government that have buried or destroyed evidence about the two events.

Many commenters suspect both assassination attempts were set-ups.

Recommended

'This Is Where I Am': EPIC Thread Shows Why It's Time to Play by the Left's Own Rules
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hopefully, the information will be turned over immediately with no drama. If the information can’t be found it will only solidify our worst fears.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP PENNSYLVANIA RALLY SECRET SERVICE PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Is Where I Am': EPIC Thread Shows Why It's Time to Play by the Left's Own Rules
Amy Curtis
Coup Coup: Dem Jamie Raskin Rants About Duly-Elected Tyrant Trump and Techno-Monarch Musk
Warren Squire
Christian College Apologizes for a Call to Prayer for an Alumnus Who Secured a White House Post
Brett T.
DOGE Team Targeted: Elon Musk Responds to Arrest Threats from Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway
Warren Squire
BREAKING: Trump Strips Federal Security Clearances for Antony Blinken, Letitia James and Alvin Bragg
Warren Squire
Comedian-in-Chief: Donald Trump Answers Question on Deporting Prince Harry As Only HE Can
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This Is Where I Am': EPIC Thread Shows Why It's Time to Play by the Left's Own Rules Amy Curtis
Advertisement