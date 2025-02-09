President Trump Orders Secret Service to Release to Him All Information on His Two Would-Be Assassins

President Donald Trump had two assassination attempts on his life during the 2024 presidential campaign. Thomas Matthew Crooks fired his weapon at Trump, grazing his ear during a rally in Pennsylvania. Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper. Ryan Wesley Routh has been charged in his alleged assassination attempt at Trump’s golf course in Florida. Trump has now ordered the Secret Service to turn over all information it has on both men and the events of those days.

Trump says he has a right to know. (WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has just ORDERED the Secret Service to provide “every bit of information” about his two would-be assassıns



“I’m entitled to know,” Trump told NYP



The deep state’s REALLY going to sweat over this one. pic.twitter.com/j5LDPtlTj5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2025

He’s clearly entitled to know — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) February 9, 2025

The fact they haven’t already provided him this information is ridiculous. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2025

The background information on Trump’s two would-be assassins is minimal.

Posters worry there are rogue forces inside the government that have buried or destroyed evidence about the two events.

The second is still in custody. There are too many unanswered questions about the first. Hopefully, the evidence did not go into burn bags or the shredders. An Independent Counsel needs to be appointed to give the President answers. — George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) February 9, 2025

Imagine the amount of shredding the Secret Service and FBI did prior to Trump taking office.



Might be tough to get all the details. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2025

Many commenters suspect both assassination attempts were set-ups.

I was wondering about this today, why haven't we heard more information about the attempted assassins.



There's got to be more about these stories than what we've read in the press... which is next to nothing. — Steve Cooksey (@diabeteswarrior) February 9, 2025

Yes sir! And he deserves to know as he’s a victim and the most powerful man in the world! 💯 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) February 9, 2025

America needs to know who orchestrated these attacks on our President.



It was clearly a setup with people helping them. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) February 9, 2025

Zero chance they acted alone. None. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2025

Hopefully, the information will be turned over immediately with no drama. If the information can’t be found it will only solidify our worst fears.