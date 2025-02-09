JD Vance Has Some Questions about That Chihuahua-German Shepherd Mix in the Puppy Bowl

If you were watching the Puppy Bowl Sunday you probably had the same question Vice President JD Vance had when he saw the adorable Chihuahua- German Shepherd mix. Um, how did THAT happen?
Here’s his query. (READ)
Puppy bowl just showed a chihuahua-German shepherd mix and, uh, I’ve got questions.— JD Vance (@JDVance) February 9, 2025
Hand up, I do too.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2025
Posters were bemused and amused by the awkward pairing of a teeny tiny pooch and a very large one. One poster decided to provide the VP with ‘the talk.’
You see, Mr Vice President, when a 130 lb dog loves a 15 pound dog very much….— Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 9, 2025
Im all good with it as long as the little guy was hooking up with the big chick cuz no way a chihuahua was gonna give birth to those pups.— MartyB (chick not dude FYI) (@ball_marty) February 9, 2025
Well… they seemed to have worked it out 🤣🤣🤣— Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 9, 2025
The mechanics of the pairing threw many commenters but one poster figured out how it probably happened. Take a look.
Something like this? pic.twitter.com/7KiyTSWVyU— George Roell (@roell_george575) February 9, 2025
It involves a stool and $6.8M from USAID— Tietygh (@tietygh) February 9, 2025
🤣🤣you win— The Sparkling Mom (@TheSparklingMom) February 9, 2025
Don’t ask. Just bask in the adorableness 🤩 pic.twitter.com/md91O1pTvL— eddmoo (@realeddmoo) February 9, 2025
No, we don’t think USAID had anything to do with the unusual pet. We do know those Chihuahua- German Shepherd mixes are adorable. Sometimes it’s best to just accept what you see before you and not ask questions.
