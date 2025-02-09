JD Vance Has Some Questions about That Chihuahua-German Shepherd Mix in the Puppy Bowl

If you were watching the Puppy Bowl Sunday you probably had the same question Vice President JD Vance had when he saw the adorable Chihuahua- German Shepherd mix. Um, how did THAT happen?

Here’s his query. (READ)

Puppy bowl just showed a chihuahua-German shepherd mix and, uh, I’ve got questions. — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 9, 2025

Hand up, I do too. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2025

That Chihuahua-German Shepherd mix has me questioning the laws of physics.



How did that happen? Ladder? Determination? A very confused vet?



Some mysteries are best left unsolved… but this one is gonna haunt me. — SevenX InnoLab (@SevenXtrem68) February 9, 2025

Posters were bemused and amused by the awkward pairing of a teeny tiny pooch and a very large one. One poster decided to provide the VP with ‘the talk.’

You see, Mr Vice President, when a 130 lb dog loves a 15 pound dog very much…. — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 9, 2025

Im all good with it as long as the little guy was hooking up with the big chick cuz no way a chihuahua was gonna give birth to those pups. — MartyB (chick not dude FYI) (@ball_marty) February 9, 2025

Well… they seemed to have worked it out 🤣🤣🤣 — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 9, 2025

The mechanics of the pairing threw many commenters but one poster figured out how it probably happened. Take a look.

It involves a stool and $6.8M from USAID — Tietygh (@tietygh) February 9, 2025

🤣🤣you win — The Sparkling Mom (@TheSparklingMom) February 9, 2025

Don’t ask. Just bask in the adorableness 🤩 pic.twitter.com/md91O1pTvL — eddmoo (@realeddmoo) February 9, 2025

No, we don’t think USAID had anything to do with the unusual pet. We do know those Chihuahua- German Shepherd mixes are adorable. Sometimes it’s best to just accept what you see before you and not ask questions.