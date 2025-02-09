CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Trump’s Full-Week High-Speed Presidency Causes Her to Skip Brea...
Scott Jennings Pits Trump's Doctrine of Common Sense Vs the Left's Promotion of...
Bikinis, Clydesdales, and ... Goggins Goggles? The 2nd Annual Twitchy Super Bowl Commercia...
‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’: Dem Senator Chris Murphy Spouts Litany of Lies Over Needed DOGE...
Audit Asset: Trump Tells Bret Baier He Trusts Elon Musk to Clean Up...
CRY HARDER: Former Twitter Exec Whines to Jen Psaki About Elon Making Government...
Sea Change: President Trump Proclaims February 9th as ‘Gulf of America Day’
Personal Jesus? Canadian Reverend Says Calling Christ 'Savior' Is Offensive to Other Faith...
ALARMISM: U.N. Agency Warns MILLIONS WILL DIE If U.S. Cuts HIV/AIDS Funding
Next Stop DHS: DOGE Audit Could Be a Disaster for FEMA
Math Is Hard: Lefty's Argument for Ignoring Obvious Social Security Fraud Just Doesn't...
VIP
'My Body, My Choice' Was Always a Lie
Scientifically Illiterate and Petty Ohio Democrats Introduce 'Contraception Begins at Erec...
VIP
Yes, Democrats, We ABSOLUTELY Voted for This: Trump Hits Record High in Approval...

JD Vance Has Some Questions about That Chihuahua-German Shepherd Mix in the Puppy Bowl

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on February 09, 2025
ImgFlip

If you were watching the Puppy Bowl Sunday you probably had the same question Vice President JD Vance had when he saw the adorable Chihuahua- German Shepherd mix. Um, how did THAT happen?

Advertisement

Here’s his query. (READ)

Posters were bemused and amused by the awkward pairing of a teeny tiny pooch and a very large one. One poster decided to provide the VP with ‘the talk.’

Recommended

Bikinis, Clydesdales, and ... Goggins Goggles? The 2nd Annual Twitchy Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The mechanics of the pairing threw many commenters but one poster figured out how it probably happened. Take a look.

No, we don’t think USAID had anything to do with the unusual pet. We do know those Chihuahua- German Shepherd mixes are adorable. Sometimes it’s best to just accept what you see before you and not ask questions.

Tags: DOG DOGS FUNNY JOKE SUPER BOWL VICE PRESIDENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bikinis, Clydesdales, and ... Goggins Goggles? The 2nd Annual Twitchy Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Pits Trump's Doctrine of Common Sense Vs the Left's Promotion of Uncommon Nonsense
Warren Squire
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Trump’s Full-Week High-Speed Presidency Causes Her to Skip Breakfast
Warren Squire
‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’: Dem Senator Chris Murphy Spouts Litany of Lies Over Needed DOGE Audits
Warren Squire
Math Is Hard: Lefty's Argument for Ignoring Obvious Social Security Fraud Just Doesn't Add Up
Amy Curtis
CRY HARDER: Former Twitter Exec Whines to Jen Psaki About Elon Making Government Workers Justify Jobs
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bikinis, Clydesdales, and ... Goggins Goggles? The 2nd Annual Twitchy Super Bowl Commercial Awards Grateful Calvin
Advertisement