'My Body, My Choice' Was Always a Lie
Scientifically Illiterate and Petty Ohio Democrats Introduce 'Contraception Begins at Erec...
Yes, Democrats, We ABSOLUTELY Voted for This: Trump Hits Record High in Approval...

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Trump’s Full-Week High-Speed Presidency Causes Her to Skip Breakfast

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on February 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

‘Journalists’ are still fighting off the after-effects of being in cryosleep for the four years of President Joe Biden’s presidency. The slow, lazy days of sleepy Joe’s tenure have been left in the dust by President Donald Trump’s 24/7 breakneck speed presidency. This is messing with the leisurely schedules of ‘journalists’ like CNN’s Kaitlan Collins who’re used to comatose Joe napping in the Oval Office.

She explains here. (READ)

She needs to get over herself.

Commenters have no empathy for the suddenly busy Collins. Many are used to working constantly. They see what Trump has to do to accomplish his goals against a four-year clock.

Some posters say they sensed something unusual from Collins during her interview.

Better to be busy than bored to tears.

The difference between Trump and Biden cannot be ignored. 

‘Journalists” hate Trump, they really do. They voted en masse for Kamala Harris. They are now getting their just rewards - Trump on their minds 24/7 for the next fours. Oh, and no sleep. Even when they do get to sleep they awaken to Trump in the White House. Expect many more 'journalists' to have their breakfasts interrupted by Trump.

