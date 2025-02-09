CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Trump’s Full-Week High-Speed Presidency Causes Her to Skip Breakfast

‘Journalists’ are still fighting off the after-effects of being in cryosleep for the four years of President Joe Biden’s presidency. The slow, lazy days of sleepy Joe’s tenure have been left in the dust by President Donald Trump’s 24/7 breakneck speed presidency. This is messing with the leisurely schedules of ‘journalists’ like CNN’s Kaitlan Collins who’re used to comatose Joe napping in the Oval Office.

She explains here. (READ)

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says the Trump Admin is Working 7 Days/Week



“When Biden first took office in January, the New York Times wrote a story about how quiet the weekends were … Now we're back to basically where it's just essentially nonstop every day.” pic.twitter.com/wJfa7eDogQ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 9, 2025

She seems angry she has to work weekends.

Lol. pic.twitter.com/vkS0DwRRDP — ToniHS101 (@toni_hs101) February 9, 2025

She needs to get over herself.

Commenters have no empathy for the suddenly busy Collins. Many are used to working constantly. They see what Trump has to do to accomplish his goals against a four-year clock.

As an entrepreneur, weekends don’t exist when you’re running a startup.



That’s the way to look at the Trump Admin, it’s a startup with a limited amount of resources (i e time) and a CEO bent on total success.



That’s why these delays in nomination confirmations and… — Jim Mammina (@jmammina) February 9, 2025

So true. I watched my friend and Employer work his a** off for thirty-five years. I had to recently retire at almost seventy years old. Couldn’t keep up the pace. He and the company is still going strong. (He hired two young people to fill my position) 😉 — Rob (@Rob95272857) February 9, 2025

Some posters say they sensed something unusual from Collins during her interview.

Collins sounds like she almost admires Trump a bit there. — The Black Mamba (@theblakkmamba24) February 9, 2025

What I was thinking too — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 9, 2025

Sounds like at least, she respects the hustle. — Bobby Hudson (@bobhuds) February 9, 2025

She likes the rush that comes from a high-paced journalism work. It sure makes her job not boring. — Matt P. Wolf《 unburdened 》 (@mattp_wolf) February 9, 2025

Better to be busy than bored to tears.

The difference between Trump and Biden cannot be ignored.

Even the legacy media cannot deny how hard the Trump Administration is working. — Russell (@__Russellm) February 9, 2025

And how much we didn't have a president for the past 4 years. — TruthWarriorWI (@TruthWarri51340) February 9, 2025

No more sleepy Joe lol. — Mark Sofie (@marksofie_sof) February 9, 2025

It wasn't just the weekends that were quiet with Biden. His White House would routinely call a lid early in the day, sometimes around mid-morning. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 9, 2025

‘Journalists” hate Trump, they really do. They voted en masse for Kamala Harris. They are now getting their just rewards - Trump on their minds 24/7 for the next fours. Oh, and no sleep. Even when they do get to sleep they awaken to Trump in the White House. Expect many more 'journalists' to have their breakfasts interrupted by Trump.