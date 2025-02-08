Audit Audacity: Scott Jennings Schools the ‘Children’ on CNN About Trump Keeping His Promises

Ex-FEC Chair Posts Her 'Purported' Pink Slip From President Trump
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:00 PM on February 08, 2025
Twitchy

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are grappling with a president who keeps his promises. Oh, no! Not that! President Donald Trump is siccing Elon Musk and DOGE on wasteful government spending. He’s doing what he ran on and what past presidents have said they would do but never delivered. Scott Jennings brought this common sense message to CNN recently.

Here’s his preamble. (READ)

“Politicians have talked about doing this for a very long time. The only difference is they never do it."

"Reports are written in committees, meet people, have phone calls, press conferences are held, and nothing ever happens except the government gets larger and larger."

"Lo and behold, Donald Trump shows up and throws out the sledgehammer, the instrument of destruction. Elon Musk to actually do it and do it at lightning speed."

"This is precisely what voters have been demanding. Is he going to break a few eggs along the way? That's fine. They'll have plenty of political latitude to do it, because the action is what's wanted by the American people."

Now here’s Jennings doing his thing on CNN. (WATCH)

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are placing themselves firmly on the side of the federal bureaucracy and out-of-control wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars. Great job, guys!

Jennings explained to them why that’s an ignorant, anti-voter stance. He did so in the simplest terms possible. Commenters weigh-in.

No, they won’t listen. They’re going to double and triple down on all the things that cost them the election.

It’s rare to see a politician keep their campaign promises. Trump is not only keeping his commitments but is doing it so fast it’s hard to keep up. He’s not giving his enemies time to get mad before he fulfills his next several pledges. All this promise-keeping is forcing his enemies to adopt the most indefensible stances. That’s fine, let them proclaim their love for a bloated government that doesn’t serve the people. Trump will shut down another agency before they can even organize a protest. He’s not stopping. Trump’s got promises to keep.

