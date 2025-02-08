Coup Coup: Dem Jamie Raskin Rants About Duly-Elected Tyrant Trump and Techno-Monarch Musk

President Trump Orders Secret Service to Release to Him All Information on His...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on February 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin is desperately trying to convince Americans that a duly-elected president is staging a coup against his government by rooting out corruption and saving taxpayers money. The fiend! Raskin's also trying to simultaneously convince voters that Elon Musk is really in charge because he’s making the government more efficient. The devil! It’s not supposed to make sense, it’s the futile ramblings of a Dem who is watching his party collapse.

Raskin’s rant starts here. (READ)

"We've got the wealthiest man in the world who cannot be president because he was born in apartheid South Africa, then made his way to Canada and then to America. He can't be president, except if he can buy himself a de facto presidency by putting up hundreds of millions of dollars for Donald Trump."

"So the people in Silicon Valley think that he wants to be, the monarch of a new techno feudal state. That's why you've got Steve Bannon and other people on the right attacking Elon Musk. And Steve Bannon has said he is a truly evil person who should not be running the U.S. government. So at some point, we've got to wake up beyond party lines for all Americans to see what's going on here in this rapidly expanding and accelerating coup."

You can also hear it. (WATCH)

Trump’s first presidency was marked by the Democrat Party trying to usurp him and overturn the will of voters.

Trump’s won a second term and Dems are again against the will of the voters. They’re trying to use the courts to limit Trump’s executive powers.

The Supreme Court is going to play a role in this soon. Democrats will then go after the court.

Democrats are on the wrong side of all this. Trump is the opposite of tyrannical. He’s the most freedom-loving president we’ve had this century.

Trump, Musk, and DOGE are going to knock out the corrupt power structure of Washington that’s been stealing money from the American people.

Correct. We can tell which politicians have the most to lose from DOGE because they scream and complain the loudest. By that measurement, Raskin is easily one of the most corrupt politicians in D.C.

