Coup Coup: Dem Jamie Raskin Rants About Duly-Elected Tyrant Trump and Techno-Monarch Musk

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin is desperately trying to convince Americans that a duly-elected president is staging a coup against his government by rooting out corruption and saving taxpayers money. The fiend! Raskin's also trying to simultaneously convince voters that Elon Musk is really in charge because he’s making the government more efficient. The devil! It’s not supposed to make sense, it’s the futile ramblings of a Dem who is watching his party collapse.

"We've got the wealthiest man in the world who cannot be president because he was born in apartheid South Africa, then made his way to Canada and then to America. He can't be president, except if he can buy himself a de facto presidency by putting up hundreds of millions of dollars for Donald Trump." "So the people in Silicon Valley think that he wants to be, the monarch of a new techno feudal state. That's why you've got Steve Bannon and other people on the right attacking Elon Musk. And Steve Bannon has said he is a truly evil person who should not be running the U.S. government. So at some point, we've got to wake up beyond party lines for all Americans to see what's going on here in this rapidly expanding and accelerating coup."

🚨RASKIN: Elon and DOGE engaged in "rapidly expanding and accelerating coup."



A president winning the popular vote, electoral college vote and carrying out policies with personnel as promised is apparently a “coup” against his own government, according to Raskin:



"We've got the… pic.twitter.com/2VohoaXq84 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2025

The people who rigged social media, censored dissent, and pushed fake scandals to remove a sitting president are lecturing about “coups.”



Amazing. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 8, 2025

Trump’s first presidency was marked by the Democrat Party trying to usurp him and overturn the will of voters.

Trump’s won a second term and Dems are again against the will of the voters. They’re trying to use the courts to limit Trump’s executive powers.

They’re desperately trying to rein in the powers of the Executive Office. Can’t allow that to happen.



They’re also absolutely terrified because they realize Elon mapped out the corruption networks. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 8, 2025

Activist judges already doing the Resistance work of impeding Executive authority.



The massive corruption needed to fund their political machine is staggering; can their party even survive without it? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2025

Gonna get pushed to SC in my opinion. Trump should tell ignore court. Need to reclaim Executive Office authority from these leftist activists masquerading as judges. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 8, 2025

The Supreme Court is going to play a role in this soon. Democrats will then go after the court.

Democrats are on the wrong side of all this. Trump is the opposite of tyrannical. He’s the most freedom-loving president we’ve had this century.

Raskin must have forgot that the last time there was a "coup" backed by the American people against a tyrannical government, we ended up declaring it an official holiday where we light off fireworks to celebrate. 😏 pic.twitter.com/68NqHYcLpq — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 8, 2025

Trump is running the only tyrannical govt in history that is dedicated to curtailing the size and power of it’s own govt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2025

Not to mention restoring free speech and, more recently, strengthening the right to keep and bear arms. — Dave Rhodes (@rhodesd812) February 8, 2025

Trump, Musk, and DOGE are going to knock out the corrupt power structure of Washington that’s been stealing money from the American people.

The Establishment Uniparty has met their match in DOGE. pic.twitter.com/lYkpeBYK4t — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 8, 2025

🎯the people most dependent on the corruption are squealing the loudest about DOGE uncovering the corruption — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 8, 2025

Correct. We can tell which politicians have the most to lose from DOGE because they scream and complain the loudest. By that measurement, Raskin is easily one of the most corrupt politicians in D.C.