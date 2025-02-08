No Birth for the Earth: Alleged Comedian Kathy Griffin Wants Everyone to Stop Having Babies

Alleged comedian Kathy Griffin says people should stop having babies. Why? The Earth is not sustainable. She’s getting a lot of support for this stance over on Bluesky. Those on X also support Griffin as long as her plan is only adopted by her fellow Democrats.

Controversial take. It’s probably not the most prudent thing for us to continue to have babies at all on this planet. Not talking about anything that should ever be enforced that would prohibit having babies, just don’t see how the planet we have left them is sustainable for them. 💔￼￼ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin.bsky.social) February 5, 2025 at 10:12 AM

The mood is GRIM over at BlueCry pic.twitter.com/5lEEg2fuyY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 7, 2025

I'm not a man, but ladies, I'm guessing you could just show this photo of Kathy to your man as an effective method birth control. But I'd be afraid the effect would do permanent damage... — Jenna (@Jenna_USA) February 8, 2025

Democrat men need that pic permanently taped to the wall of their bedrooms. That'll stop those urges that produce babies!

Unsurprisingly, Griffin does not have any children. Griffin claims it’s a choice. Commenters disagree.

Says the comedienne whom no one would want to have a baby with..😄 — Mr. Kite (@chrisand11) February 7, 2025

64-year-old woman rules out having children. — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) February 7, 2025

, sixty four year old woman rules out having children...#fixedIt #ShoeBottomFace — ShamusFanJango (@XMarksTheeSp0t) February 7, 2025

She's too old to start so that’s one less Democrat in the gene pool.

The future of America is math. Posters say it’s time for conservatives to get busy and up their numbers.

Conservatives should be having max children. If the kook Demonrats are sterilizing themselves like that state rep, then in a few generations, our children will inherit the earth. — Backwoods Engineer - THE ORIGINAL (@BackwoodsEnginr) February 7, 2025

Look, if people like Cathy do not have children, and the

rest of us have many children, then everything will be fine, in fact GREAT. So let's go, get to it young people! (I'm out of the game, otherwise I'd do my part...you get my point...it's up to you...all I can do is cheer… — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) February 8, 2025

Conservatives need to make a lot of babies. We can do this! 🤣 — Wallyworld 🇺🇸 (@rustypeter) February 7, 2025

Posters hope Democrats do whatever they can ethically do to reduce their population going forward.

We need to keep encouraging liberal women to get their tubes tied, stay on birth control, have their liberal boyfriends and hubbies get vasectomies... whatever it takes to prevent liberals from breeding. — A Patriot in Idaho (@APatriotinIdaho) February 7, 2025

We actually don't want them to reproduce more Hate — Denise Hofelich🇺🇲 (@DeniseRogalins1) February 7, 2025

Dems not procreating? Works for me! — Ed Skinner (@duardough) February 7, 2025

Griffin’s followers on Bluesky are celebrating their daughters who are foregoing having children. Guess the Democrat Party is ‘the party of death' after all. Their refusal to procreate, their focus on abortion, plus genital mutilation and sterilization due to transgenderism all point to a cult rushing headlong into eventual self-termination. Shouldn't be long until Democrats are on the endangered species list by their choosing.