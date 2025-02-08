DNC's Brag About 'Results' Democrat Governors Delivered Only Proves Why Dems Should NOT...
Congrats to Sen. Adam Schiff for the Dumbest, Most Desperate Spin on the...
California Dreamin': Golden State AG Tells Doctors to Ignore Trump's 'Gender-Affirming Car...
Speaker Johnson on DOGE, Israel, Reforming FBI & More | This Week on...
Dem Sen. Chris Coons Explains Why Funding Iraqi Sesame Street Is Vital for...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Won't Appreciate Elon Musk Pointing Out the REAL Reason Dems...
WHOOPS! CNN Chyron Gets Osama bin Laden Mixed Up With Somebody Else
Preemptively Pardoned Adam Schiff Lectures About Legal Accountability While the World Roll...
VIP
Politico Goes 'Inside USAID's Undoing' and Predictably Leaves Some Things Out
OOF! That's Gonna Leave a Mark: J.D. Vance BURIES Ro Khanna in Heated...
Who's Gonna Tell Him He Had One? President Trump Revokes Sleepy Joe Biden's...
Error Message: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Shares Post-Election Word Salad with Bill Maher
Audit Angst: Federal Worker Spins Horror Stories of Co-Workers Telling Interviewers Their...
Dan Bongino: Elon Musk’s Greatest Contribution to the Fabric of America is Only...

No Birth for the Earth: Alleged Comedian Kathy Griffin Wants Everyone to Stop Having Babies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:20 PM on February 08, 2025
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Alleged comedian Kathy Griffin says people should stop having babies. Why? The Earth is not sustainable. She’s getting a lot of support for this stance over on Bluesky. Those on X also support Griffin as long as her plan is only adopted by her fellow Democrats.

Advertisement

Here’s her post. (READ)

Controversial take. It’s probably not the most prudent thing for us to continue to have babies at all on this planet. Not talking about anything that should ever be enforced that would prohibit having babies, just don’t see how the planet we have left them is sustainable for them. 💔￼￼

— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin.bsky.social) February 5, 2025 at 10:12 AM

Democrat men need that pic permanently taped to the wall of their bedrooms. That'll stop those urges that produce babies!

Unsurprisingly, Griffin does not have any children. Griffin claims it’s a choice. Commenters disagree.

Recommended

DNC's Brag About 'Results' Democrat Governors Delivered Only Proves Why Dems Should NOT Be Elected
Doug P.
Advertisement

She's too old to start so that’s one less Democrat in the gene pool.

The future of America is math. Posters say it’s time for conservatives to get busy and up their numbers.

Posters hope Democrats do whatever they can ethically do to reduce their population going forward.

Advertisement

Griffin’s followers on Bluesky are celebrating their daughters who are foregoing having children. Guess the Democrat Party is ‘the party of death' after all. Their refusal to procreate, their focus on abortion, plus genital mutilation and sterilization due to transgenderism all point to a cult rushing headlong into eventual self-termination. Shouldn't be long until Democrats are on the endangered species list by their choosing.

Tags: BABIES BIRTH BIRTH CONTROL CLIMATE CHANGE CRAZY DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DNC's Brag About 'Results' Democrat Governors Delivered Only Proves Why Dems Should NOT Be Elected
Doug P.
Congrats to Sen. Adam Schiff for the Dumbest, Most Desperate Spin on the Dismantling of USAID
Doug P.
Dem Sen. Chris Coons Explains Why Funding Iraqi Sesame Street Is Vital for U.S. Nat'l Security
Doug P.
California Dreamin': Golden State AG Tells Doctors to Ignore Trump's 'Gender-Affirming Care Ban
Amy Curtis
OOF! That's Gonna Leave a Mark: J.D. Vance BURIES Ro Khanna in Heated Exchange About 'Racism'
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Jamie Raskin Won't Appreciate Elon Musk Pointing Out the REAL Reason Dems Are Furious
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DNC's Brag About 'Results' Democrat Governors Delivered Only Proves Why Dems Should NOT Be Elected Doug P.
Advertisement