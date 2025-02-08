Did the Art of the Deal Just Save US Steel? Donald Trump Thinks...
Dan Bongino: Elon Musk’s Greatest Contribution to the Fabric of America is Only Weeks Old

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:03 AM on February 08, 2025
Grok AI Generated Image

Conservative radio show host Dan Bongino says Elon Musk’s greatest contribution to America is only a few weeks old. He says that work has the left trying to imprison him.

He explains here. (READ)

The work Elon is doing with DOGE will be his "most important piece of work and contribution to the fabric of America” — — "It's why the left is freaking out and wants Elon in jail."

It's not going to be Tesla, it’s not going to be SpaceX,  don't even think it's going to be him saving 𝕏."

"These are all critical things. If this DOGE continues to do what it's doing right now uncovering what our government's been doing in our name, and can fix even 50% of it, the footprint this guy will have left on our society would be amazing."

"The stuff in just two weeks that Elon and DOGE have found out is so mind blowing that we're doing entire shows on it. It's why the left is freaking out and wants Elon in jail. Like actually wants him in jail."

You can watch Bongino’s statement here. (WATCH)

Elon Musk stated what had to be done to save America on The Joe Rogan Experience before Election Day. (WATCH)

Posters are saying DOGE is the best thing they’ve seen happen to the government in their lifetime. Why? Because it’s real and they can see its effects.

Commenters say DOGE is great but it couldn’t have happened without Musk purchasing Twitter and transforming it into X.

The ability to relay information on X without government censorship and correct the lies of legacy media hacks in real time cannot be overstated. Even now, X allows us to see what DOGE is accomplishing unfiltered by partisan media. 

