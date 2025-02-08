Dan Bongino: Elon Musk’s Greatest Contribution to the Fabric of America is Only Weeks Old

Conservative radio show host Dan Bongino says Elon Musk’s greatest contribution to America is only a few weeks old. He says that work has the left trying to imprison him.

Advertisement

He explains here. (READ)

The work Elon is doing with DOGE will be his "most important piece of work and contribution to the fabric of America” — — "It's why the left is freaking out and wants Elon in jail." It's not going to be Tesla, it’s not going to be SpaceX, don't even think it's going to be him saving 𝕏." "These are all critical things. If this DOGE continues to do what it's doing right now uncovering what our government's been doing in our name, and can fix even 50% of it, the footprint this guy will have left on our society would be amazing." "The stuff in just two weeks that Elon and DOGE have found out is so mind blowing that we're doing entire shows on it. It's why the left is freaking out and wants Elon in jail. Like actually wants him in jail."

You can watch Bongino’s statement here. (WATCH)

.@dbongino: The work Elon is doing with DOGE will be his "most important piece of work and contribution to the fabric of America” —



— "It's why the left is freaking out and wants Elon in jail."



💥💥💥



“It's not going to be Tesla, it’s not going to be SpaceX, don't even think… pic.twitter.com/KEL07IPn3h — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

Elon Musk stated what had to be done to save America on The Joe Rogan Experience before Election Day. (WATCH)

Related: Elon, one day before the election: “We have to cut government spending, or we’re going to go bankrupt."pic.twitter.com/QTCzcTO4TI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

Cutting government waste is why voters elected Trump, and our President is carrying out America's wishes.

Democrat hate that. — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) February 7, 2025

As Trump said earlier — “He’s really been wanting to do this for a long time." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

Posters are saying DOGE is the best thing they’ve seen happen to the government in their lifetime. Why? Because it’s real and they can see its effects.

DOGE is the greatest thing to happen to the U.S. government in my lifetime.



Real, tangible cuts are finally happening. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 7, 2025

The permanent transformation of the US govt that’s now possible is simply mind blowing. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

Commenters say DOGE is great but it couldn’t have happened without Musk purchasing Twitter and transforming it into X.

Advertisement

DOGE is showing that corruption can't be swept under the rug when you have someone like Elon uncovering everything. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 7, 2025

He might be right but without X, I'm not sure any of this could happen. — Sarcaticus (@Sarcaticus) February 7, 2025

You’re right — that can’t be overstated — massive stepping stone to the transformational efforts we’re starting to see now. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2025

The ability to relay information on X without government censorship and correct the lies of legacy media hacks in real time cannot be overstated. Even now, X allows us to see what DOGE is accomplishing unfiltered by partisan media.