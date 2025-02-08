Audit Angst: Federal Worker Spins Horror Stories of Co-Workers Telling Interviewers Their Job Duties

A federal worker at a Virginia town hall is bemoaning the standard audit procedures many in the private sector endure quite often. He tells horror stories of employees having to describe what their job entails and worries of cuts. Oh, the humanity!

Advertisement

Government worker says 19-year-old DOGE employees are having 15 minute interviews with federal employees to “justify their existence” before determining if they should be fired. An unnamed federal worker spoke out at a town hall event in Virginia.“I just wanted to share some things that are going on at my agency… [Musk] visited the building called for a 50% cut of the entire agency.” “My colleagues are getting 15 minute one-on-one check-ins with 19, 20 and 21-year-old college graduates asking to justify their existence.”

Here’s video. (WATCH - ADJUST VOLUME)

NEW: Government worker says 19-year-old DOGE employees are having 15 minute interviews with federal employees to “justify their existence” before determining if they should be fired.



Lmao, good.



An unnamed federal worker spoke out at a town hall event in Virginia.



“I just… pic.twitter.com/ZcEwsxEzcn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2025

Many posters had a hard time empathizing with the federal worker because having to explain one’s work duties during audits is commonplace in the private sector.

This shouldn’t be hard to do even as a federal employee.

If you can’t explain what you do at a job in 15 minutes then you don’t really do anything. — Dana L. Coe (@danalcoe) February 8, 2025

You should be able explain why your job matters in 15 minutes to a 19 year old. — Isaac (@isaac_saas) February 8, 2025

actually, 3 min should be enough to explain the relevance of your job, and why it is necessary for the overall objectives of the organization. try it, 3 min is longer than you think — QualityQueen (@pbparsons) February 8, 2025

Most commenters’ mind immediately went to the movie, Office Space. (WATCH)

The unfamiliarity with employee interviews shows how sheltered many of these federal workers are.

Wow, this is the funniest and best thing I've heard all year. Imagine interviewing to KEEP your job! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 8, 2025

That’s what happens in private industries.



Nobody who works for private industry is surprised — A.M. : For Peace (@AlanMyron) February 8, 2025

People have had to do this for decades in private business. — Suzanne Arundale (@GlammaSooz) February 8, 2025

Lots of people have to do that in the real world when a company restructures, etc. — AnneM (@Lindseylawyer06) February 8, 2025

It must be shocking to be a government employee who has never had to worry about being fired or laid off and suddenly experiencing what it’s like to live as average Americans. Welcome to the real world.