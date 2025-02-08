Error Message: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Shares Post-Election Word Salad with Bill Maher
Audit Angst: Federal Worker Spins Horror Stories of Co-Workers Telling Interviewers Their Job Duties

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:13 AM on February 08, 2025
Sarah D.

A federal worker at a Virginia town hall is bemoaning the standard audit procedures many in the private sector endure quite often. He tells horror stories of employees having to describe what their job entails and worries of cuts. Oh, the humanity!

Government worker says 19-year-old DOGE employees are having 15 minute interviews with federal employees to “justify their existence” before determining if they should be fired.

An unnamed federal worker spoke out at a town hall event in Virginia.“I just wanted to share some things that are going on at my agency… [Musk] visited the building called for a 50% cut of the entire agency.”

“My colleagues are getting 15 minute one-on-one check-ins with 19, 20 and 21-year-old college graduates asking to justify their existence.”

Here’s video. (WATCH - ADJUST VOLUME)

Many posters had a hard time empathizing with the federal worker because having to explain one’s work duties during audits is commonplace in the private sector.

This shouldn’t be hard to do even as a federal employee.

Most commenters’ mind immediately went to the movie, Office Space. (WATCH)

The unfamiliarity with employee interviews shows how sheltered many of these federal workers are.

It must be shocking to be a government employee who has never had to worry about being fired or laid off and suddenly experiencing what it’s like to live as average Americans. Welcome to the real world.

