Make the Arts Great Again: Trump Names Self as Chairman of Kennedy Center and Ends Drag Shows for Kids

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:03 PM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump is bringing back some sanity to the Kennedy Center. He announced there would no longer be drag shows targeting youngsters and that he would be its new Chairman of the Board. He also fired multiple individuals on the center's board of trustees to make way for a new board. He says he wants to start a 'Golden Age in Arts and Culture.'

Here’s his big announcement. (READ)

Many posters were excited to see that drag shows for children would no longer be continuing at the Kennedy Center. They agree it's inappropriate for kids.

Some posters say the Kennedy Center started its cultural decline under President Barack Obama. Others hope Trump can slash some funding for the center and save Americans money.

The changes under the Trump administration are coming so fast and furious. We don’t know if Democrats have even found time to be upset over this yet. We can guarantee when they do they will be pretty mad. Oh, well.

Tags: ART DONALD TRUMP KENNEDY MUSIC PRESIDENT TRUMP DRAG QUEENS

