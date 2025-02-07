Make the Arts Great Again: Trump Names Self as Chairman of Kennedy Center and Ends Drag Shows for Kids

President Donald Trump is bringing back some sanity to the Kennedy Center. He announced there would no longer be drag shows targeting youngsters and that he would be its new Chairman of the Board. He also fired multiple individuals on the center's board of trustees to make way for a new board. He says he wants to start a 'Golden Age in Arts and Culture.'

Here’s his big announcement. (READ)

BREAKING: Trump clears house at the KENNEDY CENTER, says drag shows are going to STOP. pic.twitter.com/DsUEDNsAZp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 7, 2025

Trump just made himself Chairman of the board..WOW what a time to be alive!! — Lakerfanalways (@Lakerfanalways) February 7, 2025

Many posters were excited to see that drag shows for children would no longer be continuing at the Kennedy Center. They agree it's inappropriate for kids.

Thank you President Trump for ending this wicked sickness that is drag shows for the youth! Kennedy Center will no longer have drag shows ! — Defend The West (@DefendingWest) February 7, 2025

Very much needed. No more targeting the children with sick sexualization. Our iconic history should be represented in a much different manner. — It's Time To Save America. (@WeR_Compromised) February 7, 2025

No more kids going to drag shows you perverts! — Darren Cooper (@DarrenC91694250) February 7, 2025

Drag Shows are adult entertainment. Period. They are literally sex clowns. — Chica Tomorrow (@chicatomorrow) February 7, 2025

Some posters say the Kennedy Center started its cultural decline under President Barack Obama. Others hope Trump can slash some funding for the center and save Americans money.

I loved the Kennedy Center once - it absolutely was a jewel. Obama began all this cultural rot and deep state corruption that has infested our once great country. Now America will once again be the world's most precious jewel. — Glory Bee (@HibdonAnn) February 8, 2025

Excellent. It feels like the Kennedy Center was part of the pork in every omnibus. — Susie₿dds (@SusieBdds) February 7, 2025

Make the arts great again! — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) February 7, 2025

Liberal heads exploding everywhere 😆 he’s just walked into their chapel and kicked over their alter 🤭 — Doug 🍊 (@Doug__J) February 7, 2025

The changes under the Trump administration are coming so fast and furious. We don’t know if Democrats have even found time to be upset over this yet. We can guarantee when they do they will be pretty mad. Oh, well.