Money Memo: Trump Executive Action Requires Review of All Federally-Funded NGOs

President Donald Trump signed an executive memo Thursday that requires a review of all NGOs (Non-Government Organizations) that receive federal funding. This includes NGOs that have allegedly been using our tax dollars to usurp our nation’s immigration laws.
President Trump just signed an Executive Order that requires an audit of every single NGO that receives federal funding.
For instance, in just 2024 Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Services received $3.3 MILLION to “resettle immigrants”.
Here's a few others that moved Illegals into America:
Catholic Charities USA
United Way Worldwide
American Red Cross
Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service
HIAS
Global Refuge
Jewish Family Services
BREAKING:
Posters say many so-called disaster relief organizations and religious charities could be exposed.
A LOT of people are about to be exposed here.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2025
The Red Cross is an organization that profits off of doing the Deep State’s dirty work.
They’re about to come crumbling down.
Most of the NGOs facilitating illegal immigration were “religious” affiliated— Artiste DuBois (@artiste_dubois) February 6, 2025
Never donated to the @RedCross and never will!— Black Sheep American (@RelentlessLaman) February 6, 2025
The money donated DOES NOT go to where you intend it to!
This proves that!
Several commenters are celebrating the move. They say many of these groups are essentially money laundering operations.
This is a HUGE win!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 6, 2025
Many of these NGOs are just there for the deep state to launder money through and hide the expenses from the public.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2025
Imagine how productive our country can be once these NGOs are shut down and people are forced to to go into the job market to actually produce something.— silversax01 (@silversax01) February 6, 2025
Many posters say it’s about time. They claim some are not only bad but treasonous.
This is exactly what’s been needed for years!!— Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) February 6, 2025
There is a TREASURE TROVE of corruption and literal treason here.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2025
The DOJ is going to have their hands full!
When the audit is over, we need to do more than shut off the flow of money;— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 6, 2025
We need indictments.
The hope is to stop the flow of our cash into these allegedly corrupt groups and that criminal charges are brought as well. Examples must be made so this never happens again.
