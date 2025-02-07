Coin Tossed: U.S. Mint No Longer Offering Commemorative January 6 ‘Insurrection’ Piece
Money Memo: Trump Executive Action Requires Review of All Federally-Funded NGOs

Warren Squire  |  2:35 AM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump signed an executive memo Thursday that requires a review of all NGOs (Non-Government Organizations) that receive federal funding. This includes NGOs that have allegedly been using our tax dollars to usurp our nation’s immigration laws.

Here’s more. (READ)

President Trump just signed an Executive Order that requires an audit of every single NGO that receives federal funding. 

For instance, in just 2024 Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Services received $3.3 MILLION to  “resettle immigrants”. 

Here's a few others that moved Illegals into America:

Catholic Charities USA 

United Way Worldwide

American Red Cross

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service

HIAS

Global Refuge

Jewish Family Services

Posters say many so-called disaster relief organizations and religious charities could be exposed.

Several commenters are celebrating the move. They say many of these groups are essentially money laundering operations.

Many posters say it’s about time. They claim some are not only bad but treasonous.

The hope is to stop the flow of our cash into these allegedly corrupt groups and that criminal charges are brought as well. Examples must be made so this never happens again.

