DOE Demonstration: Trump Says Democrats Don’t Love America and Calls Maxine Waters a ‘Lowlife’

President Donald Trump was asked to comment on the Democrats’ lame attempts to breach the Department of Education on Friday. He called Maxine Waters a ‘lowlife’ and declared that Democrats don’t love America. He also decried the sad state of education in our nation.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

President Trump just ROASTED Maxine Waters and the democrats for staging an insurrection at the Department of Education



“I see Maxine Waters, a low-life, I see all these people, they don't love our country.”



Darn right, Mr. President.

Wait until Trump sees the video of the way Maxine Waters was talking to the security guard.

Waters and her cohorts looked like clowns today ranting in front of that security guard, I know exactly what he was thinking and commend him for staying cool

You had to feel sorry for that poor security guard being so close to raw stupidity.

Here’s some stylized video of the exchange between Waters and the guard. (WATCH)

DEMOCRATS: How did we become so unfavorable?



DEMOCRATS: How did we become so unfavorable?

MAXINE WATERS:

Harassment 101

Maxine Waters is absolutely intolerable!

Waters is 86 years old and should be playing bingo at a retirement home instead of harassing security personnel. Commenters agree.

She needs to be in a nursing home. Not Congress.

I can barely stand the sight of the woman, and then when she opens her mouth....

Democrats could have spent Friday thinking of ways to save Americans money instead of wasting time at a silly protest that accomplished nothing but creating embarrassing sound bites.

Democrats can’t get past the top line. They think as long as they are spending the American public will think they are achieving.



It's time for America to start looking at the bottom line. We want results.

Just proves Democrats are terrible at education and running things efficiently but great at laundering your money.

Maxine is a gift to republicans. I hope she keeps doing what she's doing & never retires

Maxine Waters still has two years remaining until her current term ends. We have at least two more years of her dragging the Democrats down. She hasn't ruled out running for another term.