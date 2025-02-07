Did the Art of the Deal Just Save US Steel? Donald Trump Thinks...
DOE Demonstration: Trump Says Democrats Don’t Love America and Calls Maxine Waters a ‘Lowlife’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:40 PM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump was asked to comment on the Democrats’ lame attempts to breach the Department of Education on Friday. He called Maxine Waters a ‘lowlife’ and declared that Democrats don’t love America. He also decried the sad state of education in our nation.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

You had to feel sorry for that poor security guard being so close to raw stupidity.

Here’s some stylized video of the exchange between Waters and the guard. (WATCH)

Waters is 86 years old and should be playing bingo at a retirement home instead of harassing security personnel. Commenters agree.

Democrats could have spent Friday thinking of ways to save Americans money instead of wasting time at a silly protest that accomplished nothing but creating embarrassing sound bites.

Maxine Waters still has two years remaining until her current term ends. We have at least two more years of her dragging the Democrats down. She hasn't ruled out running for another term.

