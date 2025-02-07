Coin Tossed: U.S. Mint No Longer Offering Commemorative January 6 ‘Insurrection’ Piece

A United States Mint coin commemorating Capitol police valor during the January 6 ‘insurrection’ is no longer available for sale on the bureau’s website. The now-removed listing referred to rioters and others at the protest as ‘a mob of insurrectionists [that] forced its way into the U.S. Capitol.’

BREAKING: The 'January 6 insurrection' coin has been REMOVED from the U.S. Mint website https://t.co/nIbwM1IIbf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2025

The US Mint is selling a January 6th coin when “a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol.”



Not a single person has been charged with insurrection.



January 6th was not an insurrection.



Calling people who went into the Capitol “insurrectionists” is wrong. pic.twitter.com/30Ode7zPnZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2025

President Donald Trump took office on January 20, but the listing for the coin was still up as late as February 4.

As of this writing, the director of the U.S. Mint still holds her position.

The director of the U.S. Mint is Ventris Gibson. She was appointed by Biden and was celebrated for being the first Black woman Director of the U.S. Mint which the NY Times hailed as a sign of social progress. https://t.co/nIbwM1IIbf pic.twitter.com/ox3XTrbg7k — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2025

The coin can still be seen in Internet searches but the link only takes you to the mint’s webpage, not the coin’s listing.

Many posters are shocked an official U.S. Mint coin was created for January 6 and that it was described with the ‘insurrection’ lie on an official government website.

What POS, celebrating this partisan bs, glad this was withdrawn. What a sham Pelosi and the whole thing was. — Andrew Hart (@realahart) February 7, 2025

Amen. It’s time to move on. BTW who makes a coin to celebrate a so called “riot”? — Dippity Do (@sideseams) February 7, 2025

They spent so many resources on making J6 the biggest politically theatrical stunt in history, only for it to backfire epically. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) February 7, 2025

Our government has become so corrupt — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 7, 2025

I feel like every 15 minutes there’s more winning. It’s an avalanche! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 7, 2025

The bronze coin originally sold for $160 through the mint’s website. Now that it has apparently been pulled from production its resell value most likely will increase. It’s unknown what the mint plans to do with any unsold ‘insurrection’ coins.