AG Pam Bondi Says DOJ is Coming After Dem Leaders Who Place Illegal...
Money Memo: Trump Executive Action Requires Review of All Federally-Funded NGOs
Former USAID Administrator Promises Famine and Mass Migration from DOGE Cuts
Nothing Personal: Joy Reid Doesn’t Want DOGE’s ‘BIG B-A-L-L-S’ Near Americans’ Sensitive D...
DEI Dollars: Senate Republican Reads Off Long List of Wasteful Spending Uncovered by...
Cane and Unable: Hobbling Nancy Pelosi Video Renews Calls for Congressional Term Limits
Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala...
Sen. Chris Murphy Shows Off Red Bull Can After 30-Hour Filibuster Against OMB...
Sen. John Fetterman Explains How the Democrat Party’s Brand Has Become Toxic
Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG...
Columbian President Claims Cocaine is Illegal Because Racism or Something
VIP
When It Comes to Defeating Trump, His Foes Don't Have a Prayer
Michigan Rep Opts for ‘Voluntary Sterilization’ in ‘Donald Trump’s America’
Need a Tissue? Aaron Rupar Gets the Vapors Over Donald Trump's 'Transphobic' Women's...

Coin Tossed: U.S. Mint No Longer Offering Commemorative January 6 ‘Insurrection’ Piece

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:29 AM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

A United States Mint coin commemorating Capitol police valor during the January 6 ‘insurrection’ is no longer available for sale on the bureau’s website. The now-removed listing referred to rioters and others at the protest as ‘a mob of insurrectionists [that] forced its way into the U.S. Capitol.’

Advertisement

Here’s more.

President Donald Trump took office on January 20, but the listing for the coin was still up as late as February 4.

As of this writing, the director of the U.S. Mint still holds her position.

The coin can still be seen in Internet searches but the link only takes you to the mint’s webpage, not the coin’s listing.

Many posters are shocked an official U.S. Mint coin was created for January 6 and that it was described with the ‘insurrection’ lie on an official government website.

Recommended

Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Advertisement

The bronze coin originally sold for $160 through the mint’s website. Now that it has apparently been pulled from production its resell value most likely will increase. It’s unknown what the mint plans to do with any unsold ‘insurrection’ coins.

Tags: CAPITOL POLICE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FIRED MONEY INSURRECTION CAPITOL RIOT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
AG Pam Bondi Says DOJ is Coming After Dem Leaders Who Place Illegal Aliens Over Americans
Warren Squire
Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG BALLS’
Warren Squire
Money Memo: Trump Executive Action Requires Review of All Federally-Funded NGOs
Warren Squire
Former USAID Administrator Promises Famine and Mass Migration from DOGE Cuts
Warren Squire
DEI Dollars: Senate Republican Reads Off Long List of Wasteful Spending Uncovered by DOGE
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris Brett T.
Advertisement