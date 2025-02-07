Former USAID Administrator Promises Famine and Mass Migration from DOGE Cuts
Nothing Personal: Joy Reid Doesn’t Want DOGE’s ‘BIG B-A-L-L-S’ Near Americans’ Sensitive D...
Cane and Unable: Hobbling Nancy Pelosi Video Renews Calls for Congressional Term Limits
Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala...
Sen. Chris Murphy Shows Off Red Bull Can After 30-Hour Filibuster Against OMB...
Sen. John Fetterman Explains How the Democrat Party’s Brand Has Become Toxic
Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG...
Columbian President Claims Cocaine is Illegal Because Racism or Something
VIP
When It Comes to Defeating Trump, His Foes Don't Have a Prayer
Michigan Rep Opts for ‘Voluntary Sterilization’ in ‘Donald Trump’s America’
Need a Tissue? Aaron Rupar Gets the Vapors Over Donald Trump's 'Transphobic' Women's...
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Tells Iowa Governor Her State Is Too White
VIP
USAID’s Samantha Power Describes Being Laid Off to Rachel Maddow
LMAO! Egyptian YouTuber Who Dunked on Gay-Friendly Israel Deported by Yemen for 'Gay...

DEI Dollars: Senate Republican Reads Off Long List of Wasteful Spending Uncovered by DOGE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:35 AM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Every day Americans are getting a better idea of where their tax dollars are going and who’s benefiting from them. The federal government through USAID and other agencies has been spreading our hard-earned cash all over the globe. On Thursday, Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri read off some of the latest discoveries in the Senate. (READ)

Advertisement

- $45 million for DEI scholarships in Burma- $3 million for girls-centered climate action in Brazil

- $125 million to racialize public health- $280,000 for diverse birdwatchers

- $1.5 million for DEI in Serbia- $70,000 for DEI musical in Ireland

- $2.5 million for electric vehicles in Vietnam

- $47,000 for trans opera in Colombia

- $32,000 trans comic book in Peru

- $2 million for sex changes in Guatemala

- $6 million for tourism in Egypt

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

The scope of this wild spending is only going to grow.

Posters are not only mad that their tax dollars are being funneled to other countries but that it’s also funding things that are detrimental to America.

Recommended

Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Advertisement

Some Republicans are jumping on the bandwagon now but many wonder where they’ve been the whole time this was taking place.

Commenters are shocked at how our government is sending money abroad instead of using it here at home.

We can all see the names of pet projects but several posters doubt that’s really where the money ended up going.

Advertisement

Democrats continue to push back on Elon Musk and DOGE as more insane, wasteful spending is discovered. They keep attacking the messenger while purposely ignoring the fleecing they’ve participated in against the American people. They're only going to get louder and more unhinged as DOGE moves forward.

Tags: FOREIGN POLICY MONEY REPUBLICAN SENATOR TAXPAYERS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Cane and Unable: Hobbling Nancy Pelosi Video Renews Calls for Congressional Term Limits
Warren Squire
Former USAID Administrator Promises Famine and Mass Migration from DOGE Cuts
Warren Squire
Sen. Chris Murphy Shows Off Red Bull Can After 30-Hour Filibuster Against OMB Nominee
Brett T.
Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG BALLS’
Warren Squire
Sen. John Fetterman Explains How the Democrat Party’s Brand Has Become Toxic
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris Brett T.
Advertisement