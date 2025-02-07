DEI Dollars: Senate Republican Reads Off Long List of Wasteful Spending Uncovered by DOGE

Every day Americans are getting a better idea of where their tax dollars are going and who’s benefiting from them. The federal government through USAID and other agencies has been spreading our hard-earned cash all over the globe. On Thursday, Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri read off some of the latest discoveries in the Senate. (READ)

- $45 million for DEI scholarships in Burma- $3 million for girls-centered climate action in Brazil - $125 million to racialize public health- $280,000 for diverse birdwatchers - $1.5 million for DEI in Serbia- $70,000 for DEI musical in Ireland - $2.5 million for electric vehicles in Vietnam - $47,000 for trans opera in Colombia - $32,000 trans comic book in Peru - $2 million for sex changes in Guatemala - $6 million for tourism in Egypt

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Senator Eric Schmitt breaks down some of the insane spending:



-… pic.twitter.com/PB0TZ1Ncq8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2025

That's nine countries just in that one mention. It's mind-blowing how our dollars have been shuffled all over the globe. — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) February 6, 2025

The scope of this wild spending is only going to grow.

Posters are not only mad that their tax dollars are being funneled to other countries but that it’s also funding things that are detrimental to America.

What the hell is with all the insane dei and sex changes in other countries! Why are we paying one single dime for anything on that list! I want to know who is a the top of the chain of command for this mess! We need that person/s to be arrested immediately! — Ginny (@Ginny0670082440) February 6, 2025

We've been funding civilizational suicide at the taxpayer's expense and they think Trump is the one radicalizing people.



Unreal — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) February 6, 2025

where have Schmitt and the rest of the GOP been for the past decade or so while all this was being misspent!?!? don't they have staffers who comb the budget for items like these? How come it's only when Musk shows up and exposes this they come to some epiphany? — Pierre Delecto’s twin brother (@pierredelecto91) February 6, 2025

Some Republicans are jumping on the bandwagon now but many wonder where they’ve been the whole time this was taking place.

Commenters are shocked at how our government is sending money abroad instead of using it here at home.

Not 1 penny to helping poor Americans make home repairs they can't afford.

Nothing for injured vets that are learning how to live.

Nothing for struggling families who can't afford childcare, it healthcare.

BUT they CAN spend $125 million on racializing the health dept? Wtf? — Burning Bunny (@Fedsurrection20) February 6, 2025

This is exactly why Americans are fed up with government spending. Billions wasted on DEI projects and absurd programs abroad while veterans struggle, cities crumble, and families can’t afford groceries. Priorities are completely backwards! — Kundu Ronald Matte (@KunduRonald256) February 6, 2025

We can all see the names of pet projects but several posters doubt that’s really where the money ended up going.

Do you really believe all that money actually went to all of those causes? Easy to claim it went to Serbia and Burma and Vietnam and Columbia….maybe somebody needs to get on a plane and look at the books and bank accounts. This is all stolen American taxpayer funds. — Peg (@a_cold_rain) February 6, 2025

#EndForeignAid:



Until every U.S. city is fixed, clean, efficient, and safe.



Until every American child can read at age appropriate levels.



Until our streets are safe and Until EVERY AMERICAN CITIZEN can access the American dream.



💯🇺🇲💯 — Exposing The Truth (@ExposeTruth411) February 6, 2025

Democrats continue to push back on Elon Musk and DOGE as more insane, wasteful spending is discovered. They keep attacking the messenger while purposely ignoring the fleecing they’ve participated in against the American people. They're only going to get louder and more unhinged as DOGE moves forward.