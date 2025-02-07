DEI Dollars: Senate Republican Reads Off Long List of Wasteful Spending Uncovered by...
Cane and Unable: Hobbling Nancy Pelosi Video Renews Calls for Congressional Term Limits

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

A recent video of Nancy Pelosi hobbling with two canes has renewed calls for congressional term limits. The video shows her being escorted by a security detail to a vehicle and slowing inching along with two canes in a motion that resembles cross-country skiing.

Here’s what people are talking about. (WATCH)

You’ll recall the 84-year-old representative from California fell while on a congressional trip to Luxembourg in December. The fall broke her hip and she had to undergo hip replacement surgery. Many commenters say this just reinforces their claims she’s too old to serve in Congress.

Several posters agree we should not have elderly elected representatives who are accident-prone and in obvious cognitive decline. This goes for both political parties. Recently, Senator Mitch McConnell froze up when speaking. He also fell while getting on a stage. (WATCH)

Several commenters are pleading with the relatives of these officials to convince them to retire because getting term limits through Congress does not seem likely.

Many senior politicians have been in politics for decades. But it appears they just do not want to let go of power, even in failing health. This is why some say Congress is more like a nursing home than a chamber of fresh ideas and energy. With term limits unlikely to ever pass it falls on the public to impose ‘term limits’ by voting these aged officials out of office.

