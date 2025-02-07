Cane and Unable: Hobbling Nancy Pelosi Video Renews Calls for Congressional Term Limits

A recent video of Nancy Pelosi hobbling with two canes has renewed calls for congressional term limits. The video shows her being escorted by a security detail to a vehicle and slowing inching along with two canes in a motion that resembles cross-country skiing.

Here’s what people are talking about. (WATCH)

Tell me we need term limits without telling me we need term limits: pic.twitter.com/oL8ts4vone — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 6, 2025

You’ll recall the 84-year-old representative from California fell while on a congressional trip to Luxembourg in December. The fall broke her hip and she had to undergo hip replacement surgery. Many commenters say this just reinforces their claims she’s too old to serve in Congress.

I don't like her either, but she is recovering from a broken hip. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 6, 2025

She has been elected for something like 21 terms. I think that is well beyond what a person should be serving. She has a ton of money. Why does she still need to be in power? — RoseLee Gypsy (@roselee_susan) February 6, 2025

Studies show when the elderly break a hip the end of life is usually within a couple of years. That often the hip is already fractured (age & brittle bones) and causes the fall. Not that they fall and break a hip, but that they have a fractured hip that causes a fall. — Jennifer Carnahan (@Jenn_Carn) February 6, 2025

Totally agree. Most young, first term congresspeople break their hips. Coincidence that the 85 year old sack of bones, grifter, 35 term skank is hanging on too long.



Sorry brick, she and Mitch are the poster children of govt tit suckers…. — Charles the 59th🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@StriderChick) February 6, 2025

Several posters agree we should not have elderly elected representatives who are accident-prone and in obvious cognitive decline. This goes for both political parties. Recently, Senator Mitch McConnell froze up when speaking. He also fell while getting on a stage. (WATCH)

OOPS

MITCH MCCONNELL JUST FELL DOWN ON THE STAIR. The same disease (corruption, TDS) that affected Joey B is upon Mitch. pic.twitter.com/6buWvwu9Cj — Major Anthony Jones (@majorbrainpain) February 6, 2025

That’s the thing about corruption. Your handlers own you for life. There is no riding off into the sunset to enjoy retirement.



They grind you up and ring out whatever they can until you’re dead. pic.twitter.com/Or2FgPWBuC — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) February 6, 2025

Several commenters are pleading with the relatives of these officials to convince them to retire because getting term limits through Congress does not seem likely.

These great grandparents do not belong in Congress. — Becky Vitek (@BeckyVitek) February 6, 2025

We DO NOT need term limits we NEED an educated electorate. — Ron M (@onetruthofmany) February 6, 2025

Term limits = elections. — sam (@e_libertas) February 6, 2025

There are some people in their forties that should come to DC and pick up their grandparents!#TermLimits — Colleen Yohnk (@ColleenYohnk1) February 6, 2025

Many senior politicians have been in politics for decades. But it appears they just do not want to let go of power, even in failing health. This is why some say Congress is more like a nursing home than a chamber of fresh ideas and energy. With term limits unlikely to ever pass it falls on the public to impose ‘term limits’ by voting these aged officials out of office.