Former USAID Administrator Promises Famine and Mass Migration from DOGE Cuts

A former administrator is warning that shutting down USAID will unleash at least one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Andrew Natsios, who worked for USAID during the George W. Bush administration, warns of famines around the world that will drive millions of affected people into Europe and the United States - if USAID funds and programs are stopped.
NEW: Fmr. USAID Administrator fearmongers about shutting USAID down —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025
— says it will cause "famines across the globe" leading to mass migration to the US and Europe:
“This is an enormous risk for the United States. When famines take place, people start moving en masse. If we… pic.twitter.com/qpbMfrBgsV
Imagine thinking we haven’t watched the US and Europe be overrun with mass migration the last several years. But now shutting down USAID is going to cause that problem.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025
they are hoping we are still willing to play along, but the schtick is done.— El Monte style (@NickMacQuarrie) February 7, 2025
Fearmongering seems to be the only strategy to stop President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE from getting out-of-control spending and waste reigned in.
Yes, they’ve even resorted to ‘won’t someone think of the children!’ (WATCH)
🚨USAID: Unhinged Democrats have moved to the “Republicans want to k*ll babies” stage of their propaganda hysteria —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2025
— Sen Chris Murphy says USAID employees leaving their jobs means there will be "hundreds of thousands" of “dead children."
"Well, the consequences are that… pic.twitter.com/i8dITM6KHU
“We are going to have famines across the globe!”— Über Wisdoms (@instavire) February 7, 2025
Funny, none of the leaders across the globe are saying this, as @MikeBenzCyber astutely observes.
They can whip up their own base as much as they like but their guilt tactics will not work on us.— m a r i s a (@marisapatriotic) February 6, 2025
Enough is enough! Shut it ALL down!
Democrats can flail about and scream all they want but Trump is resolute.
No one on the MAGA side is swayed by the ‘humanitarian crisis’ narrative. Commenters weigh in.
It's always some humanitarian crisis when we cut wasteful spending.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 6, 2025
Not the $300M they had earmarked for 6200 "independent journalists"
Exactly. They are continuing this “USAID is a humanitarian organization” nonsense.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025
It’s been exposed. It’s over.
We’ve been told that shuttering USAID will mean dead children and now will mean global famine.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025
Emotional blackmail isn’t going to work.
If we did not take the Covid vaccine, we were murdering people, our families, everybody.— ConchiDG (@Conchi4870) February 7, 2025
Emotional blackmail died with the Covid debacle. Trump supporters will not be turned by emotional arguments or guilt. We’re cleaning up this corrupt government no matter what is said or how much fearmongering we’re subjected to.
