Former USAID Administrator Promises Famine and Mass Migration from DOGE Cuts

A former administrator is warning that shutting down USAID will unleash at least one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Andrew Natsios, who worked for USAID during the George W. Bush administration, warns of famines around the world that will drive millions of affected people into Europe and the United States - if USAID funds and programs are stopped.

Here's more.

NEW: Fmr. USAID Administrator fearmongers about shutting USAID down —



— says it will cause "famines across the globe" leading to mass migration to the US and Europe:



"This is an enormous risk for the United States. When famines take place, people start moving en masse. If we…

Imagine thinking we haven’t watched the US and Europe be overrun with mass migration the last several years. But now shutting down USAID is going to cause that problem. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025

they are hoping we are still willing to play along, but the schtick is done. — El Monte style (@NickMacQuarrie) February 7, 2025

Fearmongering seems to be the only strategy to stop President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE from getting out-of-control spending and waste reigned in.

Yes, they've even resorted to 'won't someone think of the children!'

🚨USAID: Unhinged Democrats have moved to the "Republicans want to k*ll babies" stage of their propaganda hysteria —



— Sen Chris Murphy says USAID employees leaving their jobs means there will be "hundreds of thousands" of "dead children."



"Well, the consequences are that…

“We are going to have famines across the globe!”

Funny, none of the leaders across the globe are saying this, as @MikeBenzCyber astutely observes. — Über Wisdoms (@instavire) February 7, 2025

They can whip up their own base as much as they like but their guilt tactics will not work on us.



Enough is enough! Shut it ALL down! — m a r i s a (@marisapatriotic) February 6, 2025

Democrats can flail about and scream all they want but Trump is resolute.

No one on the MAGA side is swayed by the ‘humanitarian crisis’ narrative. Commenters weigh in.

It's always some humanitarian crisis when we cut wasteful spending.



Not the $300M they had earmarked for 6200 "independent journalists" — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 6, 2025

Exactly. They are continuing this “USAID is a humanitarian organization” nonsense.



It’s been exposed. It’s over. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025

We’ve been told that shuttering USAID will mean dead children and now will mean global famine.



Emotional blackmail isn’t going to work. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025

If we did not take the Covid vaccine, we were murdering people, our families, everybody. — ConchiDG (@Conchi4870) February 7, 2025

Emotional blackmail died with the Covid debacle. Trump supporters will not be turned by emotional arguments or guilt. We’re cleaning up this corrupt government no matter what is said or how much fearmongering we’re subjected to.