Former USAID Administrator Promises Famine and Mass Migration from DOGE Cuts

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:05 AM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A former administrator is warning that shutting down USAID will unleash at least one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Andrew Natsios, who worked for USAID during the George W. Bush administration, warns of famines around the world that will drive millions of affected people into Europe and the United States - if USAID funds and programs are stopped.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Fearmongering seems to be the only strategy to stop President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE from getting out-of-control spending and waste reigned in. 

Yes, they’ve even resorted to ‘won’t someone think of the children!’ (WATCH)

Democrats can flail about and scream all they want but Trump is resolute.

No one on the MAGA side is swayed by the ‘humanitarian crisis’ narrative. Commenters weigh in.

Emotional blackmail died with the Covid debacle. Trump supporters will not be turned by emotional arguments or guilt. We’re cleaning up this corrupt government no matter what is said or how much fearmongering we’re subjected to.

