'Hitler' Protest (Weather Permitting): Cold Temps Cancel Anti-Musk and Anti-DOGE Demonstration

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 06, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Looks like anti-Musk and anti-DOGE protesters are waiting for springtime for ‘Hitler.’ They canceled their planned demonstration at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night because it was too cold.

Here’s the chilling details. (WATCH)

Sadly, the cold temps prevented dozens or more from ignorantly expressing their anger at Elon Musk for exposing government waste and saving taxpayer money. That’s darn Hitler of him!

These idiots have no idea why they’re mad.

They claim Elon Musk is ‘literally a Nazi’ but the seasons take precedence over stopping 'Seig Heils.’ These commenters are laughing.

‘We’ll tolerate jackboots if we have to wear a jacket.’

It’s cold outside but this is not the same as President Donald Trump moving his inauguration indoors.

What Musk and DOGE are exposing and eliminating is warming the hearts of Trump’s voters. But it’ll take warmer weather to get anti-Musk and anti-DOGE protesters out in the streets at night. Guess they’ll hold off marching against ‘Hitler’ until March 20. Then they’ll have some spring in their step.

