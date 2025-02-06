'Hitler' Protest (Weather Permitting): Cold Temps Cancel Anti-Musk and Anti-DOGE Demonstration

Looks like anti-Musk and anti-DOGE protesters are waiting for springtime for ‘Hitler.’ They canceled their planned demonstration at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night because it was too cold.

Here’s the chilling details. (WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING: ANTI-ELON & ANTI-DOGE PROTESTS AT US CAPITOL CANCELED BECAUSE IT’S “TOO COLD.”



Imagine claiming someone is "LITERALLY HlTLER" then deciding they're not "HitIer" enough to protest in the cold 🤣



What a clown show. pic.twitter.com/CRgkdzi1xv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2025

Sadly, the cold temps prevented dozens or more from ignorantly expressing their anger at Elon Musk for exposing government waste and saving taxpayer money. That’s darn Hitler of him!

The most hilarious thing is that they are literally protesting against the government taking more of their tax money and being unaccountable for it. Literal sheep. I'm shocked they are so cold with all the wool they have, especially the wool that's being pulled over their faces. — Malcolm FleX - Chaotic Neutral Mercenary (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 6, 2025

With X everyone will know all the billions of $'s of crap that's being cut! Democrats can keep protesting all they want and expose themselves for the fools they are! The con game has to stop! Taxpayers are in charge now! — Mark Hughes (@MarkWHug) February 6, 2025

They have literally no idea what the fck they are protesting.



It’s as simple as that. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2025

These idiots have no idea why they’re mad.

They claim Elon Musk is ‘literally a Nazi’ but the seasons take precedence over stopping 'Seig Heils.’ These commenters are laughing.

This is hilarious. He’s only Hitler when it’s weather permitting 🤣 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 6, 2025

ELON MUSK IS LITERALLY HlTLER (but only between the months of April and September) — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2025

‘We’ll tolerate jackboots if we have to wear a jacket.’

It’s cold outside but this is not the same as President Donald Trump moving his inauguration indoors.

But Trump was a wuss because he didn't want to have his inauguration outside in below freezing temp? K. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 6, 2025

It’s 36° here in DC right now. It was 10° on Trump’s Inauguration Day.



That’s a MASSIVE difference. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2025

These people don’t realize that everyday Americans are just laughing at their stupidity. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2025

Yes we are! I’ve never been so happy seeing this BS finally being exposed after sending my hard earned tax dollars every year! — air hostess (@LLSKYGIRL) February 6, 2025

What Musk and DOGE are exposing and eliminating is warming the hearts of Trump’s voters. But it’ll take warmer weather to get anti-Musk and anti-DOGE protesters out in the streets at night. Guess they’ll hold off marching against ‘Hitler’ until March 20. Then they’ll have some spring in their step.