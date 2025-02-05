Meltdown Montage: Jesse Watters Shares ‘ELON MAKES DEMOCRATS CRAZY’ Video
Quiet Riot: The Women’s March Will Remember January 6 with Moment of Silence Every Wednesday

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:15 AM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Democrats cannot let go of January 6. The looniest of their left-wing activist groups has found a way to work that day into their calendars all year long. The Women’s March will now observe a moment of silence every Wednesday to remember the January 6 riot.

Glenn Greenwald has more. (READ)

As expected, many posters will not be participating.

Now, that’s funny!

Male commenters say they need to celebrate the silence of those lefty women. It is a rare occurrence after all.

Guys, mark your calendars!

Commenters have some closing thoughts.

We propose a millennium of silence that lasts 1,253 years. Wonder if we can get the marchers to start at 12:53 pm on Wednesday.

Tags: CAPITOL POLICE GLENN GREENWALD WOMEN'S MARCH CAPITOL RIOTS JANUARY 6 JANUARY 6 RIOTS

