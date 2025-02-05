Quiet Riot: The Women’s March Will Remember January 6 with Moment of Silence Every Wednesday

Democrats cannot let go of January 6. The looniest of their left-wing activist groups has found a way to work that day into their calendars all year long. The Women’s March will now observe a moment of silence every Wednesday to remember the January 6 riot.

Glenn Greenwald has more. (READ)

BREAKING: The Women's March announced they will henceforth hold a moment of silence each week at 12:53pm on Wednesday -- chosen because it's "the moment January 6th rioters first crossed the barricades."



You may use this moment "to reflect, meditate, or simply bear witness." pic.twitter.com/IP1qEPfDKU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 4, 2025

As expected, many posters will not be participating.

I will not be meditating on this…of all things — Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) February 4, 2025

It's OK. You can just bear witness. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 4, 2025

Bear witness. pic.twitter.com/1y1BFJNb59 — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🍎🍏 (@MVdlJCardinal) February 4, 2025

Now, that’s funny!

Male commenters say they need to celebrate the silence of those lefty women. It is a rare occurrence after all.

Can we have a Men’s March each Wednesday at 12:53 PM to celebrate at least some liberal women being silent, if even for only a few minutes? — Lawrence (@LSengewalt) February 4, 2025

Can you imagine how peaceful it will be? — Adi Greggio (@AdiGreggio) February 4, 2025

Tap the keg!!! — Little Help Here? (@legler_aaron) February 4, 2025

Oh beer will be flowing 😂 — Lawrence (@LSengewalt) February 4, 2025

That's even better .... lets all get a little lit up while they shut up — Suggon Deeznutz (@DickbagLibtard) February 4, 2025

Guys, mark your calendars!

Commenters have some closing thoughts.

This is the new religious ritual in the church of woke liberal politics. — PhillyGenX (@PhillyGenx) February 4, 2025

WTF does J6 have to do with "womens march". -radical leftists have been exposed for the fraud and set up this was but good lord they have nothing else except "orange man bad" and J6 — FlyNavyDawg (@HereForFootbal5) February 4, 2025

Guttfeld had something in his monologue that basically said the left has nothing at this point but activists so can't respond or counter what Trump is doing. This is a prime example of that. It is the equivalent of a stupid gesture that means nothing and no one cares. — Dr. Oliver's Scalp Tonic President and CEO (@consilium65) February 4, 2025

On the plus side, liberal women have agreed to finally shut up for one minute a week. With God's blessing we can hopefully get that up to half a day, then a couple of days, and eventually the whole week. — JB (@jblackpost) February 4, 2025

We propose a millennium of silence that lasts 1,253 years. Wonder if we can get the marchers to start at 12:53 pm on Wednesday.