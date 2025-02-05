Quiet Riot: The Women’s March Will Remember January 6 with Moment of Silence...
Meltdown Montage: Jesse Watters Shares ‘ELON MAKES DEMOCRATS CRAZY’ Video
USAID Staff Worldwide Placed on Paid Administrative Leave Starting Friday
New York Times Economy Reporter Pooh Poohs Massive Fraud and DOGE's Work
VIP
Congresswoman Shouts 'WE ARE AT WAR' at 'Nobody Elected Musk' Rally
My Dinner With A-Hole - Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist
VIP
Wokeness Is a Terminal Diagnosis
Prof Says the Worst-Case Scenario Is That Trump's 'Lawlessness' Proves Popular
You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt'...
The Nation: Prepare for 'MAGA's White Whine' as Super Bowl Showcases Black Excellence
President Trump Sees America Taking Over Gaza
BREAKING: President Trump Announces the United States Will Takeover Gaza
WINNING: Pam Bondi Confirmed as Next Attorney General
Hooray for Hollywood? Joe Biden May Be the Only Person Unaware He Signed...

Scott Jennings Educates CNN Panel on the Difference Between Our Functional President and Joe Biden

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 05, 2025
Twitchy

CNN’s Abby Phillip doesn't know the difference between a president in command of his faculties and one who is in obvious cognitive decline. Scott Jennings quickly educated Phillip that President Donald Trump is not Joe Biden and is selecting people, like Elon Musk, to carry out his agenda. Unlike Biden, Trump is a functional president and is not controlled by anyone.

Advertisement

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

Democrats, like Bakari and Phillip, either deny it entirely or pretend it was a sudden development late in Biden's presidency. Biden's decline was obvious to the rest of us years ago.

Posters KNOW Trump is in charge right now. There’s no question.

Recommended

Meltdown Montage: Jesse Watters Shares ‘ELON MAKES DEMOCRATS CRAZY’ Video
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Whoever was making the decisions during Biden’s term left a mess for Trump to clean up.

Democrats are giving Elon Musk a lot of flack for uncovering their corruption at USAID. Trump has given Musk authority to audit the agency. Trump also recently put USAID under the purview of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Nobody elected the faceless bureaucrats at USAID either. However, Musk was selected and granted authority by Trump.

The names of the people on Musk’s team were recently made public. Some posters say that endangers them based on precedent.

Advertisement

The only reason to release the names is so they can be personally targeted, harassed, or worse. Democrats are having a hard time adjusting to a president who is aware of his surroundings and gets things done. Trump is a functional president. It's nice to have one of those again.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH PRESIDENT TRUMP SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meltdown Montage: Jesse Watters Shares ‘ELON MAKES DEMOCRATS CRAZY’ Video
Warren Squire
My Dinner With A-Hole - Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist
Gordon K
USAID Staff Worldwide Placed on Paid Administrative Leave Starting Friday
Warren Squire
New York Times Economy Reporter Pooh Poohs Massive Fraud and DOGE's Work
Gordon K
Quiet Riot: The Women’s March Will Remember January 6 with Moment of Silence Every Wednesday
Warren Squire
Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meltdown Montage: Jesse Watters Shares ‘ELON MAKES DEMOCRATS CRAZY’ Video Warren Squire
Advertisement