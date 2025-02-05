Scott Jennings Educates CNN Panel on the Difference Between Our Functional President and Joe Biden

CNN’s Abby Phillip doesn't know the difference between a president in command of his faculties and one who is in obvious cognitive decline. Scott Jennings quickly educated Phillip that President Donald Trump is not Joe Biden and is selecting people, like Elon Musk, to carry out his agenda. Unlike Biden, Trump is a functional president and is not controlled by anyone.

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

ABBY PHILLIP: If you're concerned about the people around Joe Biden running the government, why aren't you concerned about (Trump/Musk)?



SCOTT JENNINGS: Because I don't have any concern that this president is functional. He's a functional president, and Musk is an agent of the… pic.twitter.com/L4UK39Qqis — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 4, 2025

Still they are in denial about Biden's cognitive decline 🙄 — Phoebe Dinsmore (@PhoebeDinsmore_) February 4, 2025

Democrats, like Bakari and Phillip, either deny it entirely or pretend it was a sudden development late in Biden's presidency. Biden's decline was obvious to the rest of us years ago.

Posters KNOW Trump is in charge right now. There’s no question.

I think it’s pretty obvious who’s running the country…it wasn’t with Biden. — RdgebckRnch (@grgoyldef2) February 4, 2025

Because the people are working for Trump in the open.

Biden was not in charge and we didn’t know who was running the government — just some 🦚 fan (@KShedidnt) February 4, 2025

Let’s not forget that it was Biden and his cronies that created the problems that Trump is trying to fix! — Robin Burke (@robin92371) February 4, 2025

Whoever was making the decisions during Biden’s term left a mess for Trump to clean up.

Democrats are giving Elon Musk a lot of flack for uncovering their corruption at USAID. Trump has given Musk authority to audit the agency. Trump also recently put USAID under the purview of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Why is everyone making like @elonmusk is in charge? Is everyone forgetting that @SecRubio is the overseer of this project? — DailyVigi (@VigiDaily) February 4, 2025

Because they get more traction with 'unelected billionaire' than with 'confirmed Secretary of State'.



Yes, this is a deliberate choice to skip past the truth specifically to make the story bite harder. — Shrike Decil (@Shrike_DeCil) February 4, 2025

Nobody elected the faceless bureaucrats at USAID either. However, Musk was selected and granted authority by Trump.

The names of the people on Musk’s team were recently made public. Some posters say that endangers them based on precedent.

The amnesia that @abbydphillip and @Bakari_Sellers have about why it would be a bad thing to dox these young people is quite telling.



As if they don't know from Trump, Kavanaugh, Scalise, and others that their voters/peers aren't would be assassins & murderers. — Ben Inabinet (@ben_inabinet60) February 4, 2025

They are auditors. Americans don’t need to know their names. People who are against this are clearly concerned about what is and will be found — Dane Holleron (@DHolleron) February 4, 2025

The only reason to release the names is so they can be personally targeted, harassed, or worse. Democrats are having a hard time adjusting to a president who is aware of his surroundings and gets things done. Trump is a functional president. It's nice to have one of those again.