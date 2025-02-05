Retirement Refusal: 78-Year-Old Andrea Mitchell Leaves MSNBC Show, Shifts Over to NBC News

'Hitler' Protest (Weather Permitting): Cold Temps Cancel Anti-Musk and Anti-DOGE Demonstra...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on February 05, 2025
Townhall Media

Note: The following story contains satire.

MSNBC mainstay Andrea Mitchell is stepping down as a full-time anchor on Friday. She’s been at the anchor desk of her Andrea Mitchell Reports cable news show for 17 years. As expected, she has very few fans on X.

Start here. (READ)

One poster appreciated Mitchell’s ability to soak up information.

Many remembered her fan-girl enthusiasm when she covered Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Thankfully, the DNC kept Mitchell at MSNBC.

Mitchell did stay in the anchor chair long enough to see Trump take the White House a second time.

Queen had Mitchell in mind when they recorded that smash hit.

This commenter speaks the truth.

If Andrea Mitchell falls in a studio and no one is around to hear her does she make a sound?

Some posters speculate Mitchell was receiving taxpayer funds through USAID.

Whatever she was getting some posters don’t think it was enough to upgrade her ‘youth’ regimen.

The word is she was stopped at a museum exit because a security guard mistook her face for Salvador Dali’s The Persistence of Memory.

Commenters have some closing observations.

President Donald Trump sends his regards. Mitchell is leaving behind her chair at MSNBC but will still appear on NBC News. The 78-year-old will be the network’s chief foreign affairs correspondent as well as its chief Washington correspondent. She is expected to bore new reporters with stories of meeting President Harry S. Truman in the White House.

ANDREA MITCHELL DEMOCRAT FAKE NEWS JOURNALISM JOURNALIST MSNBC

