Airport Arrest: Two Men Charged for Allegedly Stealing Video of Plane and Helicopter Crash

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:55 PM on February 04, 2025
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon

Authorities arrested two airport workers for taking unauthorized video files of last week’s deadly airplane and helicopter collision near the Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. The men are charged with computer trespass for allegedly copying the video without authorization. The allegedly stolen video was later obtained by CNN and broadcast on-air as part of its coverage of the incident.

Here’s more. (READ)

Several posters were confused as to where the crash video originated.

This wasn’t cell phone video or from a personal camera. Per authorities, it was from airport cameras and then copied from a computer before being made public.

Per The New York Post, the men were charged with misdemeanors.

The video is the clearest of all the images released so far. It only adds to more speculation about how and why the mid-air collision happened.

Investigators have not assigned fault in the crash.

As with any unusual event with little public information, theories are forming.

The two men charged for the video have been released. The NTSB is still investigating the crash to determine how it happened.

