NY Trans Activists Protest Trump Order Curtailing Child Transgender Surgeries and Injections

Trans activists are angry at President Donald Trump for issuing an Executive Order that ends federal dollars for puberty blockers and transgender operations for children. Protesters gathered outside a New York City hospital to express their views and chant their frustrations.

🚨 JUST IN: Protestors are screaming outside NYU hospital in NYC after President Trump BLOCKED them from giving puberty blockers to multiple children via executive order



The GR00MERS are absolutely LIVID



President Trump is protecting our children! pic.twitter.com/YHvr16gLi5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 4, 2025

Every single one of those people should be thrown in prison. The days of mutilating children and celebrating it in the streets are over. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 4, 2025

Trump is doing everything he can to prevent children from being given hormones or being surgically neutered and mutilated. Many who support transgenderism believe children can consent to the barrage of life-altering chemicals and surgeries.

Imagine being enraged that you can't ruin children for the rest of their lives. demons are at work — Daniel (@CreativelyDan) February 4, 2025

There is no bigger scum on planet earth than people who enable children to get puberty blockers and gender transition surgery.



The doctors, parents, etc. will rot in hell. — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) February 4, 2025

LMAO someone should lead them to a mental asylum — aka (@akafaceUS) February 4, 2025

We DEMAND to mutilate kids! That's something you would hear in there so, you're right, they should be led there. Also, I'm sure it's more of our taxes funding these idiotic protests. — tjd (@TerryD36507566) February 4, 2025

Commenters say those who practice transgenderism need to see mental health professionals.

Trump is doing what every leader should — protecting kids from this sick agenda.



The world’s gone mad when grown adults think they can control a child’s future like this — John (@johnEiid) February 4, 2025

He just threatened to withdraw federal funding of hospitals that continued to do it. Hospitals can keep offering the care but they can't do it on the federal dime. — Elle Z (@ElleZee6) February 4, 2025

They have all done something they regret, so instead of saying I wish I had never done that. (it must stop)



Let's be vindictive and make sure everyone else gets the same pain I have and keep enduring! — ThePunchbowlTM (@PunchbowlTm) February 4, 2025

These are just getting annoying and don’t mean much at this point. These people are protesting something different every day. They are getting old and boring. Nobody cares about these people anymore. — Madyalook (@madyalook) February 4, 2025

Those who practice transgenderism are a tiny fraction of all Americans. Many posters say they’re tired of such a small number of people having an outsized influence and control over their lives.