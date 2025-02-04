Chuck Todd Says Elon Musk is Un-American for Destroying the ‘Trusted Information Ecosystem...
Going to Heil: ‘Salute Truther’ Chris Murphy Shows Defeated Dems Have Nothing to...
Scott Jennings Slams Catherine Rampell Over Trump’s Canada and Mexico Border Deals
Sen. Chuck Schumer: If DOGE Attacks USAID Today, the IRS Could Be Tomorrow
VIP
Report: Kamala Harris Campaign Paid Barack Obama $100,000 for ‘Travel’
CBS News Features Liberal on TikTok Encouraging Democrats to 'Be Meaner'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls on NPR and PBS to Testify on Systematic...
‘The Grift Is Up’: Jamie Raskin, Democrats Protest Pause in USAID
‘Why Are We Paying for This Crap?’: Karoline Leavitt Lists USAID Projects Abroad...
Promises Made Promises Kept: Donald Trump to Dismantle The Department of Education
Letitia James Warns New York Hospitals Not to Stop 'Gender-Affirming Care'
VIP
On Foreign Policy, Trump Speaks Loudly So He Doesn't Have to Carry a...
‘Little Boys’ and ‘MAGA Chuds’ In Charge of Your Money Identified, and They're...
CAT-egorically Wrong! Scotland Mulls Ban on Felines So Birds Can Be Killed by...

NY Trans Activists Protest Trump Order Curtailing Child Transgender Surgeries and Injections

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

Trans activists are angry at President Donald Trump for issuing an Executive Order that ends federal dollars for puberty blockers and transgender operations for children. Protesters gathered outside a New York City hospital to express their views and chant their frustrations.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Trump is doing everything he can to prevent children from being given hormones or being surgically neutered and mutilated. Many who support transgenderism believe children can consent to the barrage of life-altering chemicals and surgeries.

Commenters say those who practice transgenderism need to see mental health professionals.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Slams Catherine Rampell Over Trump’s Canada and Mexico Border Deals
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Those who practice transgenderism are a tiny fraction of all Americans. Many posters say they’re tired of such a small number of people having an outsized influence and control over their lives.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HOSPITAL MENTAL HEALTH NEW YORK PROTESTS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Slams Catherine Rampell Over Trump’s Canada and Mexico Border Deals
Warren Squire
Going to Heil: ‘Salute Truther’ Chris Murphy Shows Defeated Dems Have Nothing to Stop Musk and DOGE
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
‘Little Boys’ and ‘MAGA Chuds’ In Charge of Your Money Identified, and They're Brilliant
Brett T.
CBS News Features Liberal on TikTok Encouraging Democrats to 'Be Meaner'
Brett T.
Wins Keep Coming! After Caving to Donald Trump, Mexico Arrests Major Cartel Leader
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Slams Catherine Rampell Over Trump’s Canada and Mexico Border Deals Warren Squire
Advertisement