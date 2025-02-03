Fabric Piece de Resistance: Fearful Federal Worker Does Sew-Sew Job on ‘HOLD THE LINE’ Crazy Quilt

Several federal workers will be losing their jobs due to DOGE. The days of working from home are over and some either can’t or won’t return to the office. Bring in the cope! An unidentified federal worker posting on Reddit is trading in his or her security blanket for a self-made 'resistance quilt.' No, really. Sewn into the front of the crazy quilt is the phrase ‘HOLD THE LINE.’

Advertisement

Take a look. (READ)

They're making Resistance Quilts now pic.twitter.com/k9iFpbkoFU — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 3, 2025

Knowing the time it takes to make a quilt several posters came to the same conclusion.

Now we know what federal workers do when they're not in the office. — Mr Irony (@mister_irony) February 3, 2025

Quilting is very time consuming.



Now we know what they are doing at home rather than working. — PJ (@PJ4Trump) February 3, 2025

You can get a remarkable amount of stuff done when you ‘work from home’ — 🇺🇸Sushi🍣Yum (@D48222919) February 3, 2025

The quilt raised one major question. What does the phrase on the front even mean?

What are they holding the line from?



You’re still losing your job — Ben Holley (@parrottrees) February 3, 2025

What does Hold the Line mean when they say it? Stay fussy?

What line are they holding? — dee dee (@e7deedee) February 3, 2025

Hold the line against what exactly? — Justin Hargett (@jhargettfj) February 3, 2025

More like “Hold the L” 🥴 — R4GN4R (@R4GN4R__) February 3, 2025

Nobody knows what it means. At least the quilter has something to sit on at an outdoor Toto concert. Commenters couldn’t help making jokes and funny observations.

They should be making Resistance Crying Towels. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) February 3, 2025

Aww it will be good for them to cuddle when they get fired for not being productive — NickDyerFit 🇺🇸 MAGA/MAHA (@nickdyerfit1) February 3, 2025

Looks like the study that was done when the spider spun their web on meth — Supreme Cheese (@SupremeCheese11) February 3, 2025

Well at least they learned a trade 🤷‍♀️ — elbybeauty (@elbybeauty) February 3, 2025

Nothing screams RESIST, like a good quilt. Makes me wanna resist the urge to get off my couch. — NP Harms (@np_harms) February 3, 2025

A return to home economics — LMBurke (@LMBurke137256) February 3, 2025

Trump really should give out ‘You’re fired’ quilts to federal workers who resign or get terminated. It's not as good as a Biden blanket pardon but it will at least keep them warm.