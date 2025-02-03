Elizabeth Warren Mad Musk Got Trump's Vote to Go After the Faceless Unelected...
Fabric Piece de Resistance: Fearful Federal Worker Does Sew-Sew Job on ‘HOLD THE LINE’ Crazy Quilt

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:54 AM on February 03, 2025
ImgFlip

Several federal workers will be losing their jobs due to DOGE. The days of working from home are over and some either can’t or won’t return to the office. Bring in the cope! An unidentified federal worker posting on Reddit is trading in his or her security blanket for a self-made 'resistance quilt.' No, really. Sewn into the front of the crazy quilt is the phrase ‘HOLD THE LINE.’

Take a look. (READ)

Knowing the time it takes to make a quilt several posters came to the same conclusion.

The quilt raised one major question. What does the phrase on the front even mean?

Nobody knows what it means. At least the quilter has something to sit on at an outdoor Toto concert. Commenters couldn’t help making jokes and funny observations.

Trump really should give out ‘You’re fired’ quilts to federal workers who resign or get terminated. It's not as good as a Biden blanket pardon but it will at least keep them warm.

