Fabric Piece de Resistance: Fearful Federal Worker Does Sew-Sew Job on ‘HOLD THE LINE’ Crazy Quilt

Several federal workers will be losing their jobs due to DOGE. The days of working from home are over and some either can’t or won’t return to the office. Bring in the cope! An unidentified federal worker posting on Reddit is trading in his or her security blanket for a self-made 'resistance quilt.' No, really. Sewn into the front of the crazy quilt is the phrase ‘HOLD THE LINE.’
They're making Resistance Quilts now pic.twitter.com/k9iFpbkoFU— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 3, 2025
Knowing the time it takes to make a quilt several posters came to the same conclusion.
Now we know what federal workers do when they're not in the office.— Mr Irony (@mister_irony) February 3, 2025
Quilting is very time consuming.— PJ (@PJ4Trump) February 3, 2025
Now we know what they are doing at home rather than working.
You can get a remarkable amount of stuff done when you ‘work from home’— 🇺🇸Sushi🍣Yum (@D48222919) February 3, 2025
The quilt raised one major question. What does the phrase on the front even mean?
What are they holding the line from?— Ben Holley (@parrottrees) February 3, 2025
You’re still losing your job
What does Hold the Line mean when they say it? Stay fussy?— dee dee (@e7deedee) February 3, 2025
What line are they holding?
Hold the line against what exactly?— Justin Hargett (@jhargettfj) February 3, 2025
More like “Hold the L” 🥴— R4GN4R (@R4GN4R__) February 3, 2025
Nobody knows what it means. At least the quilter has something to sit on at an outdoor Toto concert. Commenters couldn’t help making jokes and funny observations.
They should be making Resistance Crying Towels.— Albert Latham (@albert1776) February 3, 2025
Aww it will be good for them to cuddle when they get fired for not being productive— NickDyerFit 🇺🇸 MAGA/MAHA (@nickdyerfit1) February 3, 2025
Looks like the study that was done when the spider spun their web on meth— Supreme Cheese (@SupremeCheese11) February 3, 2025
Well at least they learned a trade 🤷♀️— elbybeauty (@elbybeauty) February 3, 2025
Nothing screams RESIST, like a good quilt. Makes me wanna resist the urge to get off my couch.— NP Harms (@np_harms) February 3, 2025
A return to home economics— LMBurke (@LMBurke137256) February 3, 2025
February 3, 2025
Trump really should give out ‘You’re fired’ quilts to federal workers who resign or get terminated. It's not as good as a Biden blanket pardon but it will at least keep them warm.
