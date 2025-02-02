Jonathan Turley: Time to Derail NPR’s Gravy Train Since It No Longer Tracks with Most Americans

‘Defund NPR’ has been a rallying cry for MAGA and conservatives for years. There’s no reason taxpayers should be helping fund any news organization, especially a biased ‘news’ organization like NPR.

Advertisement

Jonathan Turley says it’s time to cut off NPR’s taxpayer cash flow. (READ)

"This is NPR." That tagline has long been used for National Public Radio, but what it is remains remarkably in doubt. NPR remains something of a curiosity. It is a state-subsidized media outlet in a country that rejects state media. It is a site that routinely pitches for its sponsors while insisting that it does not have commercials. That confusion may be on the way to a final resolution following the election. NPR is about to have a reckoning with precisely what it is and what it represents.

Opinion | JONATHAN TURLEY: End NPR's taxpayer-funded gravy train https://t.co/CiGsvLFNFm — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 2, 2025

NPR started back in 1970. A lot has changed since then in the media landscape. Thanks to technology Americans have thousands of options for news and information. Commenters say the need for NPR is long past.

Yes no more public money to THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING. PBS. NPR. it’s no longer relevant as there are thousands of choices for all interests now. — NB Forrest (@NForrest58744) February 2, 2025

Unnecessary to keep funding with so many options for news. — Krystian (@KrysChra) February 2, 2025

This is a no brainer. NPR, start passing the hat and leave the US taxpayers out of the equation. — Jacquie Kelly (@kel25331) February 2, 2025

Most commenters are upset they are helping fund a left-leaning ‘news’ operation that actively suppresses info to protect the Democrat Party.

Not a single taxpayer dime should go to fund NPR’s leftist slime. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 2, 2025

NPR is nothing but a liberal echo chamber. There should be no government funding. They can continue as a commercial operation if they want. Not many will listen. — Tom McDuffee (@TomMcDuffee) February 2, 2025

pic.twitter.com/OzviA9TlWv — Support Lawfare against Deep State (@DennisDeeUSA123) February 2, 2025

NPR outed itself with its refusal to cover the Hunter Biden laptop.

Some say NPR was tolerable two decades ago but has cut any programming that appeals to listeners who don’t want political messaging thrown in their faces.

I was a listener & donor to NPR for years. Remember Car Talk? The fun game shows? I have not supported them in +20 years because their views were the antithesis of mine. I feel if they are as great as they themselves believe, let commercial advisors support them - not my taxes. — Lil' Mamma TVille/debbiegaskins🇺🇸 (@BigMommaTVille) February 2, 2025

Advertisement

Freeze and withdraw any & all federal funding; sink or swim on their own listeners contributions. — Jon Meador (@MeadorJon33844) February 2, 2025

We have grown into a world where there is no need for government to support any media. In the past distribution was expensive and that isn't the case anymore. — Mike B (@TerseReply) February 2, 2025

Technology now allows even Americans in the most rural parts of the country to access news and information. NPR’s not even creating programs with them in mind but caters to an increasingly leftist, elitist, urban audience. If that audience wants to keep NPR on the air they can directly pay for it. All things considered, taxpayers should never have to give NPR a single dime ever again.