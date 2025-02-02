Jonathan Turley: Time to Derail NPR’s Gravy Train Since It No Longer Tracks with Most Americans

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on February 02, 2025
Townhall Media

‘Defund NPR’ has been a rallying cry for MAGA and conservatives for years. There’s no reason taxpayers should be helping fund any news organization, especially a biased ‘news’ organization like NPR

Jonathan Turley says it’s time to cut off NPR’s taxpayer cash flow. (READ)

"This is NPR." That tagline has long been used for National Public Radio, but what it is remains remarkably in doubt. NPR remains something of a curiosity. It is a state-subsidized media outlet in a country that rejects state media. It is a site that routinely pitches for its sponsors while insisting that it does not have commercials. That confusion may be on the way to a final resolution following the election. NPR is about to have a reckoning with precisely what it is and what it represents.

NPR started back in 1970. A lot has changed since then in the media landscape. Thanks to technology Americans have thousands of options for news and information. Commenters say the need for NPR is long past.

Most commenters are upset they are helping fund a left-leaning ‘news’ operation that actively suppresses info to protect the Democrat Party.

NPR outed itself with its refusal to cover the Hunter Biden laptop.

Some say NPR was tolerable two decades ago but has cut any programming that appeals to listeners who don’t want political messaging thrown in their faces.

Technology now allows even Americans in the most rural parts of the country to access news and information. NPR’s not even creating programs with them in mind but caters to an increasingly leftist, elitist, urban audience. If that audience wants to keep NPR on the air they can directly pay for it. All things considered, taxpayers should never have to give NPR a single dime ever again.

