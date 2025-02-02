Gutting the Government: Musk and DOGE’s Treasury Access Has Dems and MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Scared

Democrat MSNBC host Jen Psaki is afraid of what President Donald Trump is doing to the federal government. Thankfully, we don’t care. Trump has charged Elon Musk and DOGE with locating corruption so it can be eradicated and save taxpayers millions and billions in the process. That’s exactly what he’s doing and Democrats are freaking out. 'Oh, no! Won’t someone think about our beautiful bureaucracy?'

Here’s sobbing Psaki. (WATCH)

Today, Jen Psaki railed against @elonmusk and DOGE gaining access to the Treasury payment system as “scary."



Shortly after, Elon posted that “Career Treasury officials are breaking the law every hour of every day."



Legacy media serves to protect the corrupt bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/UKgxAvJ9XX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2025

Democrats are fuming over Musk but he’s only doing what Trump has tasked him with doing. Many posters say he’s only getting started and things will escalate quickly.

The work of DOGE will silence the critics soon enough… and probably lead to the incarceration of a few. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 2, 2025

What until they release details, subpoenas, investigations and arrests. She’ll be very distressed. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) February 2, 2025

The hysteria level is going to be stratospheric — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2025

We may need a hysteria meter. pic.twitter.com/PJuAVd7gE6 — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) February 2, 2025

Commenters say if Democrats and bureaucrats are scared then that’s a good thing for Americans.

How do they think audits work? The team had security clearence to the department. Someone tried to obstruct and got fired for it.



Obstructing an audit in the private sector will get you prosecuted.



This is working as intended. I'm stoked to listen in on the first DOGE spaces. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) February 2, 2025

Now all of a sudden it’s “scary” to her…it wasn’t scary to her when unelected corrupt bureaucrats were sending US taxpayer money to literal terrorists, no questions asked…hmm 🤔 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) February 2, 2025

Legacy media’s “scary” = America’s “winning" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2025

Psaki trying to console her fellow Democrats is hilarious to watch.

“I know this all sounds so scary”



lol no. it’s sounds optimistic🤣 — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) February 2, 2025

She's having to run her own clean up crew. lol This got out of the MSM's control in a hurry. — Boutique 24 (@pk24creme) February 2, 2025

"the country is realizing just how important government can be."



🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2025

No, people are learning how corrupt and insidious government can be. This waste of taxpayer money to benefit everyone under the sun except honest American taxpayers is coming to an end. The Psakis of the world are scared. Good.