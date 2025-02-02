Northern Negotiations: NATO Secretary Says Denmark Should Start Deliberations with Preside...
Jonathan Turley: Time to Derail NPR’s Gravy Train Since It No Longer Tracks...
VIP
The Democrats' Death Cult and Their Lies About 'Choice'
Good Luck, Democrats! Here's a Reminder New DNC Vice Chair Hogg Was Once...
'Sick of Being Taken Advantage of': J.D. Vance Brings the THUNDER Down on...
Here We Go! Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News He's a YES on Gabbard,...
French OB-GYN Suspended for Five Months After Teaching 'Trans Woman' Basic Biology
'BUT MUH NORMS!!' The LA Times Faceplants With SCARY Claim That Trump Is...
The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Want to Educate White Men Can't Answer...
Cato Institute Warns: 'Tariffs Could Hike Food Prices and Cut Variety'
Math Is Hard: Lefty Author Thinks 43 Pounds of Fentanyl Crossing Canadian Border...
Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso Puts First Two Weeks of Trump Admin in...
WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA
DAAAMN, SON! JD Vance LIGHTS Hakeem Jeffries UP for Violent Rhetoric Against Trump...

Gutting the Government: Musk and DOGE’s Treasury Access Has Dems and MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Scared

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:02 PM on February 02, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrat MSNBC host Jen Psaki is afraid of what President Donald Trump is doing to the federal government. Thankfully, we don’t care. Trump has charged Elon Musk and DOGE with locating corruption so it can be eradicated and save taxpayers millions and billions in the process. That’s exactly what he’s doing and Democrats are freaking out. 'Oh, no! Won’t someone think about our beautiful bureaucracy?'

Advertisement

Here’s sobbing Psaki. (WATCH)

Democrats are fuming over Musk but he’s only doing what Trump has tasked him with doing. Many posters say he’s only getting started and things will escalate quickly.

Commenters say if Democrats and bureaucrats are scared then that’s a good thing for Americans.

Recommended

Northern Negotiations: NATO Secretary Says Denmark Should Start Deliberations with President Trump
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Psaki trying to console her fellow Democrats is hilarious to watch.

No, people are learning how corrupt and insidious government can be. This waste of taxpayer money to benefit everyone under the sun except honest American taxpayers is coming to an end. The Psakis of the world are scared. Good.

Tags: CORRUPTION ELON MUSK FEDERAL GOVERNMENT JEN PSAKI MSNBC DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Northern Negotiations: NATO Secretary Says Denmark Should Start Deliberations with President Trump
Warren Squire
Jonathan Turley: Time to Derail NPR’s Gravy Train Since It No Longer Tracks with Most Americans
Warren Squire
LEAKED Email Shows John Brennan and Other 50 Intelligence Agents Were Even MORE Corrupt Than We Thought
Sam J.
Good Luck, Democrats! Here's a Reminder New DNC Vice Chair Hogg Was Once HUMILIATED in Gun Control Debate
Amy Curtis
The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Want to Educate White Men Can't Answer THIS Simple Question (Watch)
Amy Curtis
DAAAMN, SON! JD Vance LIGHTS Hakeem Jeffries UP for Violent Rhetoric Against Trump and the Right (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Northern Negotiations: NATO Secretary Says Denmark Should Start Deliberations with President Trump Warren Squire
Advertisement