Vance Stance: Vice President Sets Press Straight on Difference Between Democracy and Oligarchy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:05 AM on February 02, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President JD Vance is setting journalists straight on the difference between democracy and oligarchy. He gave them a quick reminder that President Donald Trump is acting with authority entrusted to him by the American people who voted him back into office. Vance says the oligarchs are the unelected government officials who keep trying to block Trump’s voter-sanctioned agenda.

Start here. (READ)

The way Vance sees it, the press is taking the side of the bureaucratic state. Posters say the bureaucrats need to step aside and let Trump do what he was elected to do.

Commenters are impressed by the energy Trump is showing despite efforts to slow him down.

Monday will mark two weeks since Trump took office. Posters say he’s delivering more than they expected.

Like Vance said, he and Trump are not oligarchs, they’re fighting them. We’re not sorry that our democratically elected President is defeating unelected oligarchs every day.

Tags: DEMOCRACY DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK PRESS VICE PRESIDENT PRESIDENT TRUMP

