Vance Stance: Vice President Sets Press Straight on Difference Between Democracy and Oligarchy

Vice President JD Vance is setting journalists straight on the difference between democracy and oligarchy. He gave them a quick reminder that President Donald Trump is acting with authority entrusted to him by the American people who voted him back into office. Vance says the oligarchs are the unelected government officials who keep trying to block Trump’s voter-sanctioned agenda.
Start here. (READ)
Memo to the press:— JD Vance (@JDVance) February 2, 2025
When a president is elected by the People and then does what he promised to do, that’s democracy.
When a president is thwarted by unelected bureaucrats, that’s oligarchy.
President Trump refuses to bend the knee to that oligarchy. Buckle up!
That's right! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SI3JfRNLaf— Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) February 2, 2025
The way Vance sees it, the press is taking the side of the bureaucratic state. Posters say the bureaucrats need to step aside and let Trump do what he was elected to do.
He’s doing exactly what we elected him to do.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 2, 2025
Everyone else can cope harder.
I certainly voted for it. Carry on duly elected officials. We are rooting for you!— Ang (@myburm) February 2, 2025
Commenters are impressed by the energy Trump is showing despite efforts to slow him down.
Lol, we're not even 2 weeks into this Presidential term; keep up this momentum, and we really will land on Mars within the next 4 years.— onward my hawkmen (@onwardmyhawkmen) February 2, 2025
This energy— Lisa (@Rockprincess818) February 2, 2025
How awesome that we are here for it?!?! Yes!!— Ginny (@ginkates) February 2, 2025
Monday will mark two weeks since Trump took office. Posters say he’s delivering more than they expected.
Recommended
The winning so far has exceeded my expectations.— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 2, 2025
Love it.
MOAR!
What’s crazy is the idea it’s exceeding our expectations. That’s how beaten down we had become.— Willam Moultrie (@GenMoultrie1776) February 2, 2025
I am shocked at how fast everything is happening !— Amy Tubbs (@ALTubbs17) February 2, 2025
Every day is like Christmas---gifts you never expected--and beyond your dreams.— michele (@kodiac33) February 2, 2025
My president waving good bye to the oligarchy and the deep state pic.twitter.com/4LvPuCbL4a— Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) February 2, 2025
Like Vance said, he and Trump are not oligarchs, they’re fighting them. We’re not sorry that our democratically elected President is defeating unelected oligarchs every day.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member