Vance Stance: Vice President Sets Press Straight on Difference Between Democracy and Oligarchy

Vice President JD Vance is setting journalists straight on the difference between democracy and oligarchy. He gave them a quick reminder that President Donald Trump is acting with authority entrusted to him by the American people who voted him back into office. Vance says the oligarchs are the unelected government officials who keep trying to block Trump’s voter-sanctioned agenda.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Memo to the press:



When a president is elected by the People and then does what he promised to do, that’s democracy.



When a president is thwarted by unelected bureaucrats, that’s oligarchy.



President Trump refuses to bend the knee to that oligarchy. Buckle up! — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 2, 2025

The way Vance sees it, the press is taking the side of the bureaucratic state. Posters say the bureaucrats need to step aside and let Trump do what he was elected to do.

He’s doing exactly what we elected him to do.



Everyone else can cope harder. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 2, 2025

I certainly voted for it. Carry on duly elected officials. We are rooting for you! — Ang (@myburm) February 2, 2025

Commenters are impressed by the energy Trump is showing despite efforts to slow him down.

Lol, we're not even 2 weeks into this Presidential term; keep up this momentum, and we really will land on Mars within the next 4 years. — onward my hawkmen (@onwardmyhawkmen) February 2, 2025

This energy — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) February 2, 2025

How awesome that we are here for it?!?! Yes!! — Ginny (@ginkates) February 2, 2025

Monday will mark two weeks since Trump took office. Posters say he’s delivering more than they expected.

The winning so far has exceeded my expectations.



Love it.



MOAR! — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 2, 2025

What’s crazy is the idea it’s exceeding our expectations. That’s how beaten down we had become. — Willam Moultrie (@GenMoultrie1776) February 2, 2025

I am shocked at how fast everything is happening ! — Amy Tubbs (@ALTubbs17) February 2, 2025

Every day is like Christmas---gifts you never expected--and beyond your dreams. — michele (@kodiac33) February 2, 2025

My president waving good bye to the oligarchy and the deep state pic.twitter.com/4LvPuCbL4a — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) February 2, 2025

Like Vance said, he and Trump are not oligarchs, they’re fighting them. We’re not sorry that our democratically elected President is defeating unelected oligarchs every day.