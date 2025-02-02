Like White on Vice: DNC Ditches DEI by Electing David Hogg to Number...
Sinking Viewership: MSNBC’s January Prime Demo Ratings Average Drops 41% from Same Time Last Year

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:30 AM on February 02, 2025
Screenshot

Young adults and middle-aged viewers are abandoning MSNBC. In the highly important 25-54 demographic, the left-leaning cable ‘news’ outlet averaged a mere 63,000 viewers for the month of January. That’s down a whopping 41% from January 2024.

Here’s more. (READ)

Oof, indeed!

We live in interesting times. A cable outlet with talent making multiple millions a year is putting up viewership numbers that are less than what average Americans with YouTube shows and TikTok accounts are getting.

Many are suspicious about how MSNBC can remain on the air if it’s languishing at the bottom of cable viewership. Posters say they have the answer.

If pharmaceutical companies can no longer advertise on television, this will further damage the already-crumbling legacy media landscape.

President Donald Trump’s second term and crashing ratings may be affecting on-air MSNBC hosts.

Rachel Maddow reportedly makes $25 million a year for hosting her MSNBC show. That can’t be sustainable with the ratings woes the outlet is suffering. We would not be surprised if she is kicked from the channel and joins fellow cable TV has-beens like Jim Acosta and Don Lemon doing an online show from her living room.

