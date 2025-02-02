Sinking Viewership: MSNBC’s January Prime Demo Ratings Average Drops 41% from Same Time Last Year

Young adults and middle-aged viewers are abandoning MSNBC. In the highly important 25-54 demographic, the left-leaning cable ‘news’ outlet averaged a mere 63,000 viewers for the month of January. That’s down a whopping 41% from January 2024.

MSNBC averaged only 63,000 demo viewers in primetime.

We live in interesting times. A cable outlet with talent making multiple millions a year is putting up viewership numbers that are less than what average Americans with YouTube shows and TikTok accounts are getting.

Your average social media influencer gets far more impressions and exposure on X than MSNBC has viewers.











Many are suspicious about how MSNBC can remain on the air if it’s languishing at the bottom of cable viewership. Posters say they have the answer.

In a sane world, that would not be a viable network.





The only way MSNBC keeps the light on is thru Big Pharma advertising.

Unfortunately you're correct. But when Robert F. Kennedy Jr gets his way. No more Big Pharma television ads. Then we'll see a massive change on all the networks.





If pharmaceutical companies can no longer advertise on television, this will further damage the already-crumbling legacy media landscape.

President Donald Trump’s second term and crashing ratings may be affecting on-air MSNBC hosts.





I actually tuned into Rachel for a few minutes as I normally like to dip into CNN and MSNBC briefly to see what the cults are saying.









Rachel Maddow reportedly makes $25 million a year for hosting her MSNBC show. That can’t be sustainable with the ratings woes the outlet is suffering. We would not be surprised if she is kicked from the channel and joins fellow cable TV has-beens like Jim Acosta and Don Lemon doing an online show from her living room.