Mexican Flags Fly in the Streets of Several U.S. Cities in Protests Against ICE and Deportations

Saturday there were at least seven pro-illegal alien protests in major cities across the United States. In the anti-ICE videos, protesters were carrying Mexican flags and demanding an end to deportations. Videos of the events also show protesters disrespecting our American flag.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

ICE PROTESTS: One Minute Supercut



Foreign flags flying. One American flag is burned, another is ripped away and thrown in the dirt.



🔴Oxnard CA

🔴Dallas TX

🔴National City CA

🔴Atlanta GA

🔴Santa Barbara CA

🔴New York NY

🔴Indianapolis, IN pic.twitter.com/J2AdUsMoM3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2025

Commenters say the protesters and the Democrat Party are aligned on the issue of illegal immigration. Besides supporting President Donald Trump’s deportations, posters say the GOP should use video from these demonstrations in campaign ads for the midterm elections.

Trump hasn't even started the mass deportations yet. These people are protesting to keep CRIMINALS in our country.



Trump's targeting the murder*rs, the rap*sts, those who have criminal convictions.



This is all manufactured outrage and propaganda. They should be investigated by… — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) February 2, 2025

Exactly. These videos along with the DNC woke insanity today need to play on a loop come election time. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2025

This is not helping their cause. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) February 2, 2025

Commenters say these protests only make them support mass deportations even more.

These people are protesting deportations of violent criminals and s*x offenders. This is the Democrat party, and it’s on display for the nation to see. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2025

Yeah, that’ll make us want to keep you here.



GTFO.



If you’re flying foreign flags and burning the American flag, you don’t deserve to be here.



GTFO. — Willie Brown (@WillieBrown34) February 2, 2025

Are they trying to motivate everyone to expedite their deportation? — BTG (@WeeTuLo) February 2, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan says ICE and other federal authorities are going to ramp up raids, arrests, and deportations. We think the cities in these videos should be at the top of his list.