Mexican Flags Fly in the Streets of Several U.S. Cities in Protests Against ICE and Deportations

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:33 AM on February 02, 2025
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Saturday there were at least seven pro-illegal alien protests in major cities across the United States. In the anti-ICE videos, protesters were carrying Mexican flags and demanding an end to deportations. Videos of the events also show protesters disrespecting our American flag.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Commenters say the protesters and the Democrat Party are aligned on the issue of illegal immigration. Besides supporting President Donald Trump’s deportations, posters say the GOP should use video from these demonstrations in campaign ads for the midterm elections.

Commenters say these protests only make them support mass deportations even more.

Border czar Tom Homan says ICE and other federal authorities are going to ramp up raids, arrests, and deportations. We think the cities in these videos should be at the top of his list.

