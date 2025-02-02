Contest for DNC Chair Highlights Courtesy of Dave Weigel
Like White on Vice: DNC Ditches DEI by Electing David Hogg to Number Two Party Chair

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 02, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Anti-gun activist David Hogg was elected Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee Saturday night. You'll recall that Hogg rose to fame campaigning against gun rights in the wake of the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida, a mass shooting he wasn’t even present for. Democrats believe the 24-year-old can help them reach Gen Z voters. He joins DNC Party Chair Ken Martin who was elected earlier in the day.

Two things about Martin and Hogg really stand out and many posters are laughing. With the Democrat Party’s focus on DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) they somehow managed to elect two of the whitest guys they could find.

Yep, so much for fighting for DEI. This election will not sit well with the many minority candidates who got passed over for both positions.

Many commenters were surprised Democrats would choose Hogg since he’s so young and has no lived experience outside of school and politics.

The Dem Party may not be long for this world based on their political trajectory. Many are shocked Hogg has been able to parlay a high school mass shooting tragedy into a political career.

Hogg’s election surely means the party is going even further left on guns. Many commenters say it looks like the entire party is going further to the left on every issue. Some posters believe that's cause for celebration.

Republicans have been rooting for Hogg to win the coveted DNC Vice Chair seat. They believe he will lead the party to its destruction. It feels like a certainty at this point. The party has learned nothing from losing to President Donald Trump and is doubling down on issues that cost them the last election.

