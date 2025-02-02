Like White on Vice: DNC Ditches DEI by Electing David Hogg to Number Two Party Chair

Anti-gun activist David Hogg was elected Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee Saturday night. You'll recall that Hogg rose to fame campaigning against gun rights in the wake of the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida, a mass shooting he wasn’t even present for. Democrats believe the 24-year-old can help them reach Gen Z voters. He joins DNC Party Chair Ken Martin who was elected earlier in the day.

BREAKING: Gun control activist David Hogg named vice chair of the DNC pic.twitter.com/yRpyGpkY1R — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 2, 2025

The Democrats just chose Tim Walz’ “close friend,” Ken Martin, to be their new DNC Chair.



The Democrats still have no idea why they lost. 😂 https://t.co/0PueraFYwl pic.twitter.com/dXU2rZed3h — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) February 1, 2025

Two things about Martin and Hogg really stand out and many posters are laughing. With the Democrat Party’s focus on DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) they somehow managed to elect two of the whitest guys they could find.

So both chair and vice chair are white guys?

😄 — SideKick (@datSideKick) February 2, 2025

Amazing how these white males are filling these leadership positions at the DNC.... what about DEI? What about women and minorities? — TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) February 2, 2025

Hmm…Ken Martin doesn’t LOOK like a DEI choice for Chair of the Democratic Party. David Hogg as Vice Chair is another white male. Cue the online Left’s hypocritical support of these two. — American Dad (@fellowtofollow) February 2, 2025

Yep, so much for fighting for DEI. This election will not sit well with the many minority candidates who got passed over for both positions.

Many commenters were surprised Democrats would choose Hogg since he’s so young and has no lived experience outside of school and politics.

From grade school just a few years ago, all the way to Vice Chair of the DNC, skips the entirety of living life, right to the top of a political party. Only a completely broken political party allows this. — Night Trekker (@Nighttrekker3) February 2, 2025

Definitely, this is an unprecedented, delusional move. — Night Trekker (@Nighttrekker3) February 2, 2025

The Dem Party may not be long for this world based on their political trajectory. Many are shocked Hogg has been able to parlay a high school mass shooting tragedy into a political career.

Imagine having a career based on attending the same school as murdered kids. What a stain on the human race. — Saint Frankenstein (@SaintFrankie31) February 2, 2025

Amazing how you can milk a school shooting for 10 years — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) February 2, 2025

The Democrats are putting all their chips on the gun control agenda. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) February 2, 2025

Hogg’s election surely means the party is going even further left on guns. Many commenters say it looks like the entire party is going further to the left on every issue. Some posters believe that's cause for celebration.

Good Lord they're moving further left. We should dance in the streets tomorrow. They may never win again. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) February 2, 2025

I guess we can count on more and more wins from Republicans and ex-Democrats.



I am starting to give up hope that the party can be saved. — Robert (@rjdenchy) February 2, 2025

I rarely say things like “permanent minority party, but… pic.twitter.com/sI7jBXkBVt — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 2, 2025

Republicans have been rooting for Hogg to win the coveted DNC Vice Chair seat. They believe he will lead the party to its destruction. It feels like a certainty at this point. The party has learned nothing from losing to President Donald Trump and is doubling down on issues that cost them the last election.