Dead at the DOD: Hegseth Ends Identity Months Celebrations at Dept of Defense and in the Armed Forces

Newly confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is striving for unity and purpose over identity politics in our military. Starting immediately, all ‘Identity Months’ are dead at the Department of Defense.

Here’s the new guidance. (READ)

JUST IN: @PeteHegseth releases the Department of Defense's new guidance eliminating Identity Months.



Soak it in. Glorious. pic.twitter.com/0onucLQfex — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 1, 2025

What the heck is an identity month? — Virginia Morgan (@dwnbythrvr) February 1, 2025

Pride month, AAPI month, black history month, Hispanic heritage month etc — Gerald Shinn (@TomPain03997914) February 1, 2025

All those monthly celebrations tied to racial identity and sexual preferences are over under Hegseth’s leadership.

Many posters on X are glad to see them go in an officially recognized way at the DOD.

NO MORE OF THESE WEIRD MONTHS! No more black history month or LGBTQ weird crap months — aka (@akafaceUS) February 1, 2025

agree! And please let's do away with pride MONTH. I do not have anything against gay ppl, I just don't think we should have an entire month of celebrating. And what exactly are we celebrating? Most of my gay friends/family members don't care about it! — dpieratt (@dpierat1) February 1, 2025

I agree 100% with this. The government should not be elevating groups of people based on either immutable or ideological characteristics above others. Instead, celebrate individual Americans, regardless of their characteristics. — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) February 1, 2025

That last poster echoes the sentiments of several Americans who believe we should celebrate individuals and their accomplishments, not celebrate group characteristics.

Many say the goal of the armed forces is unity, not division.

We don't want a White History month, so why have all of these other identity politics months?



Let's make every month "American History Month." — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 1, 2025

Our armed forces are already diverse. The work is in the training to make them ONE. Out of many ONE. Unity of mission. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) February 1, 2025

The only identity the US Military will celebrate is the lethality of our fighting forces, and they’ll do that every day. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 1, 2025

We now are focused on reality in the military other than empty rhetoric & virtue signaling — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 1, 2025

Per the guidance, official resources and time cannot be used towards cultural awareness months. This applies to National African American/Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month. Service members and civilians can still attend these events unofficially outside of duty hours.