Rachel Maddow Warns That Firing FBI Agents Involved in J6 Probes Could Gut...
'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU': Trump Issues Statement After...
VIP
America's Clearly on Pins and Needles Awaiting Results of the DNC Leadership Elections
Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for...
Comic CRINGE: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Starts Black History Month With Healthy Dose of...
'They Cannot Change': Politico Shredded for Latest Take on How Trump Could 'Defy...
Attn. Community Notes! Adam Schiff Says Kash Patel and Pam Bondi Have Broken...
VIP
If You Need a Reason to Smile, Rest Assured That Democrats STILL Refuse...
Welcome Home: Special Envoy Grenell Returns From Diplomatic Mission With 6 Freed American...
Acosta, Rubin and Other Legacy Media Castoffs Risk Turning Substack into a Haven...
Mad Mothers: White House Records Angel Moms Response to Selena Gomez Weepy Illegal...
Toddcast Away: NBC’s Chuck Todd Leaps from Sinking Legacy Media Flagship to Personal...
Punchline Profession: Unemployed DNC Misinformation Specialist 'Writes' Stand-Up Comedian’...
VIP
The Gospel According to Grifters

Dead at the DOD: Hegseth Ends Identity Months Celebrations at Dept of Defense and in the Armed Forces

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:00 PM on February 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Newly confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is striving for unity and purpose over identity politics in our military. Starting immediately, all ‘Identity Months’ are dead at the Department of Defense.

Advertisement

Here’s the new guidance. (READ)

All those monthly celebrations tied to racial identity and sexual preferences are over under Hegseth’s leadership.

Many posters on X are glad to see them go in an officially recognized way at the DOD.

That last poster echoes the sentiments of several Americans who believe we should celebrate individuals and their accomplishments, not celebrate group characteristics.

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for 'Unbiased' NPR
Doug P.
Advertisement

Many say the goal of the armed forces is unity, not division.

Per the guidance, official resources and time cannot be used towards cultural awareness months. This applies to National African American/Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and National American Indian Heritage Month. Service members and civilians can still attend these events unofficially outside of duty hours.

Tags: DIVERSITY IDENTITY POLITICS INCLUSION PENTAGON SECRETARY OF DEFENSE EQUITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for 'Unbiased' NPR
Doug P.
Rachel Maddow Warns That Firing FBI Agents Involved in J6 Probes Could Gut the Whole Bureau
Doug P.
'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU': Trump Issues Statement After Ordering Missile Strikes on ISIS
Amy Curtis
Comic CRINGE: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Starts Black History Month With Healthy Dose of Superhero Narcissism
Amy Curtis
Attn. Community Notes! Adam Schiff Says Kash Patel and Pam Bondi Have Broken Promises Already
Doug P.
'They Cannot Change': Politico Shredded for Latest Take on How Trump Could 'Defy the Constitution'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for 'Unbiased' NPR Doug P.
Advertisement